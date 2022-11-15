ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

thekatynews.com

Child Advocates of Fort Bend and its Partner Agencies to Celebrate National Adoption Day, November 18

The Honorable Judge Walter Armatys and The Honorable Judge Janet B. Heppard and The Honorable Judge Kali Morgan Kick Off National Adoption Day. This Friday, the Fort Bend County 328th, 387th, and 505th District Courts are joining forces with courts across the country opening their doors on National Adoption Day to finalize adoptions of children from foster care and to celebrate all families who adopt. There are more than 100,000 children across the country waiting to be adopted – nearly 6,000 of those are in Texas. Thirteen children were adopted from foster care in Fort Bend County earlier this year.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KIXS FM 108

Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair

A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Appraisal District Named A Top Houston Workplace

The Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) has been selected as a Top Workplace in the Houston metropolitan area by the Houston Chronicle for the sixth consecutive year. “Being named a Top Workplace in the Houston area for the sixth year in a row is truly an honor,” said Roland Altinger chief appraiser. “I believe this is noteworthy for the appraisal district because we have faced a number of challenges since 2017, such as massive flooding from Hurricane Harvey, a worldwide pandemic and skyrocketing home prices. It’s the dedication of our employees that has helped us navigate through these trials and remain focused on providing first-class customer service.”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Lotus Seafood Keeps Loyal Followers Coming for Crack Sauce & More

If you grew up or lived on the Southwest side of Houston, then it is very likely you stood in a long line at Lotus Seafood’s original Braeswood location, (im)patiently breathing in the smell of Cajun seafood boil and craving the addictive Crack Sauce. In 2006, the Braeswood location opened as an unassuming you-buy-we-fry seafood market. It has recently moved down the street to a larger space at 9531 Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Plus, Lotus Seafood has added locations in Pearland, Westchase, Veterans Memorial and the newest spot in Stafford, which had its grand opening in September.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Fidium Celebrates Better Internet in Katy at Serene Beans on Nov. 15

Fidium launched in Katy in May and since then has been delighting customers with super-fast speeds, a delightful service experience, and no hassles. To celebrate, coffee is on us! The first 300 visitors can get a free small coffee, just for telling us what they love about Fidium. When: Nov....
KATY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston vegan pizza shop awarded grant by Shark Tank’s Daymond John

When Demetrius Walker launched Meek Vegan Pizza (MVP) in Third Ward in 2021, he never expected the overwhelmingly positive response from the people who weren’t vegan. What started off as an idea to create healthier cruelty free options for his son was recognized by Shark Tank star Daymond John.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Tilman Buys Luxe Hotel

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – (Realty News Report) – Houston restaurant and hotel magnate Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Teens Earn Volunteer-Service Hours At Libraries’ Ya Advisory Councils

Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in FBCL’s Young Adult Advisory Councils, where they can express ideas, help organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to teens at the library. The December schedule of Young Adult Advisory Council meetings is as follows:
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Cold air blankets the U.S. | See who is farthest from normal

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Cold is often relative. Just ask your family, friends or coworkers and most of them will likely disagree on a comfortable temperature for the thermostat. When we look at temperatures around the nation on this Tuesday, we see a lot of cold. Of course, many northern areas are usually cold this time of year, so local average temperatures reflect that.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir presents “On this Day Earth Shall Ring – Christmas at the Villa” holiday concerts Dec. 10 and Dec. 11

The Choir returns to Villa de Matel for four concerts with guests Treble Choir of Houston and Marc Garvin. The Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Robert Simpson, presents “On this Day Earth Shall Ring – Christmas at the Villa” Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Two concerts will be performed each day. The choir is coming home for the holidays as it returns after a two-year absence to the Chapel of the Villa de Matel in Houston’s East End for its annual Christmas concerts. The serene beauty of the Chapel is a perfect setting for the enchanting array of traditional carols and new Christmas favorites.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 million

In 2011 Houston billionaire Richard Kinder promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. “As longtime residents of [Houston], we have witnessed its extraordinary culture of entrepreneurship, which has enabled Houstonians of all backgrounds to improve their lives, use their talents and creativity, and pursue their dreams. In Houston, you are what you achieve. This stirs and motivates us to continue giving.” Richard Kinder.
HOUSTON, TX

