The Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) has been selected as a Top Workplace in the Houston metropolitan area by the Houston Chronicle for the sixth consecutive year. “Being named a Top Workplace in the Houston area for the sixth year in a row is truly an honor,” said Roland Altinger chief appraiser. “I believe this is noteworthy for the appraisal district because we have faced a number of challenges since 2017, such as massive flooding from Hurricane Harvey, a worldwide pandemic and skyrocketing home prices. It’s the dedication of our employees that has helped us navigate through these trials and remain focused on providing first-class customer service.”

