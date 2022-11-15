ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual

thekatynews.com
 2 days ago
kingwood.com

Humble Police Department Requests Public s Assistance with Ide

Please help Detective D. Brown #213 identify this vehicle that has been used in theft cases. The vehicle appears to be a black Chevy Cruze with damage to the front passenger fender. The vehicle is also missing the front passenger side hub cap. If anyone has information please contact Detective...
conroetoday.com

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse / 2400 S Gessner

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Burglary and Theft Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:57 p.m., the victim’s bank card was stolen by an unknown male suspect and used at multiple...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Attempt to Identify – Robbery at ATM in Spring

SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured above, who committed a robbery at an ATM drive thru of the Bank of America, located at 3459 Rayford Road, in Spring, TX. On 10/26/2022, at approximately 01:55 AM, the suspect robbed…
SPRING, TX
CBS DFW

Montgomery Sheriff's Office issues warning about armed suspect on the run

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area. Please call 911 if you see him.
WILLIS, TX

