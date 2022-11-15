Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual

Read full article on original website
Text messages between adoptive parents reveal new details in death of 7-year-old Spring boy, court documents show
HOUSTON — Court documents revealed new details after the adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home were arrested. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the arrest on Tuesday afternoon. Jemaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested...
Houston homicide investigators looking into fatal shooting at a NW Houston apartment, HPD says
Tenants told officers they heard gunfire and took a look inside the apartment and saw the victim on the floor.
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen Rosetta? Deputies searching for woman reported missing in Katy
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County deputies need the public’s help locating a woman last seen in Katy several days ago. 66-year-old Rosetta Jones was last seen around 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 in the 21100 block of Kingsland Boulevard in Katy, Texas. She walked away from...
HCSO: Parents of 7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine arrested
SPRING, Texas — The adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home have been arrested, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Jermaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
fox26houston.com
Troy Koehler Case: Father of 7-year-old found dead in washing machine appears in court, mother doesn't
HOUSTON - The parents of a little boy found dead in a washing machine were supposed to make their initial court appearances Wednesday, where horrific details came out about the child’s last days alive. However, the boy's mother was not in court. PREVIOUS: Parents charged after 7-year-old Harris Co....
kingwood.com
Humble Police Department Requests Public s Assistance with Ide
Please help Detective D. Brown #213 identify this vehicle that has been used in theft cases. The vehicle appears to be a black Chevy Cruze with damage to the front passenger fender. The vehicle is also missing the front passenger side hub cap. If anyone has information please contact Detective...
Man shot and killed friend while playing around with a gun at Sunnyside apartment, HPD says
Witnesses told officials that the victim was with his friend who was playing with a gun before it was fired.
Harris County district attorney launches investigation into reported election issues
"Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy," Kim Ogg said. She called on the Texas Rangers to assist with the investigation.
conroetoday.com
WANTED: Suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse / 2400 S Gessner
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Burglary and Theft Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:57 p.m., the victim’s bank card was stolen by an unknown male suspect and used at multiple...
Click2Houston.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? 43-year-old reported missing last seen in west Houston, family says
HOUSTON – The family of a 43-year-old man says they haven’t been able to locate him since last month. According to a police report, Edward Jerome Gholar was last seen in the 2700 block of S. Kirkwood Road on Oct. 31. Edwards’s sister, whom he’s lived with for...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County DA Kim Ogg launches 2022 election investigation, asks Texas Rangers to assist
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has opened an investigation into possible criminal conduct in the county’s administration of last week’s midterm election, when some polling places opened late and others ran out of ballot paper, among other issues. She also has asked state authorities to assist with the probe.
mocomotive.com
MCTX Sheriff Attempting to Identify Suspect in Connection with Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Debit Card Abuse
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the female suspect pictured below, in connection with multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery, Texas, on November 5, 2022. On November 6, 2022, the suspect attempted to use several of the credit/debit cards…
KHOU
Texas EquuSearch gives updates after body found in Brays Bayou during search for missing father
Ridge Cole, 28, was last seen Friday near Brays Bayou in the Texas Medical Center. On Tuesday, a body was found in the bayou that matches his description.
120 mph chase with felony suspect in north Harris County ends in wrong-way crash on FM 1960
The cars were left in pieces, including an engine landing the roadway. Yet miraculously, all three people in the suspect vehicle and the driver they hit are expected to survive.
HISD student arrested after ongoing conflict between Hispanic & Afghan classmates at Wisdom HS
An Afghan student was brutally attacked nearly two miles from Wisdom High School. HISD cops believe this was a hate crime after an ongoing "conflict" with Hispanic classmates.
mocomotive.com
Attempt to Identify – Robbery at ATM in Spring
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured above, who committed a robbery at an ATM drive thru of the Bank of America, located at 3459 Rayford Road, in Spring, TX. On 10/26/2022, at approximately 01:55 AM, the suspect robbed…
2 People KIlled In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Harris County on Monday. The crash happened on the southbound lanes of West Sam Houston Parkway near the Richmond Avenue exit at around 2 a.m.
Montgomery Sheriff's Office issues warning about armed suspect on the run
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area. Please call 911 if you see him.
Woman found dead, man injured and alleged suspect wounded nearby in north Houston, HPD says
Police were responding to a stabbing call on Gay Street when they found a woman dead and a man injured at the scene. The alleged suspect was found with a gunshot wound nearby.
Pasadena police searching for man accused of entering Deer Park ISD school
Deer Park ISD admitted what happened was an "error" and said they are going to do additional door checks, security reviews, and staff re-training.
