Kim Kardashian Accepts Giving Tree Award, Donates $1 Million at Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian was honored with the Giving Tree award at the Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Saturday. During the evening, Kardashian donated $1 million to the foundation, along with Tyler Perry offering $500,000. In total, Baby2Baby collected $12 million in donations at the event, hosted by Mindy Kaling.

During her acceptance speech, Kardashian spoke of her passion for justice and how she hopes to make lives better for all children throughout the world.

“As many of you know, advocating for justice is a real passion of mine. Justice to me has so many meanings, but what it ultimately comes down to is what is fair. What is right and what leaves our world better, especially for our children,” Kardashian said. “I hope to continue to use my voice and my resources to share in your mission, while all of us help Baby2Baby to bring fairness, equality and justice to so many children who have been deprived of the basic essentials. You don’t have to break the internet or have millions of followers to make a difference. Everyone in this room has the power. ”

Now a supporter of the charitable organization for over 10 years, Kardashian was accompanied by her sister, Kylie, and her mother, Kris Jenner, who cried in the audience during the speech.

“I would like to thank my parents. My mom, Kris, my backbone and my heartbeat and the heartbeat of our family. A woman that has shown me what it means to put her children and caring for others first. And my dad who taught me at a very young age compassion and gratitude and the importance of using this blessed life that we have been given to bless others,” Kardashian continued. “This award is very meaningful to me. I would like to dedicate it to the people I think about and care about and obsess over more than anything and that is my kids.”

Tyler Perry was on hand to present Kardashian with the award and offered his own thoughts on her contributions.

“There are people who are the roots at the bottom of the tree and you find some good souls,” Perry said. “Kim, you are a root at the bottom of the tree that gives us what we need to survive and I thank you for that.”

The gala was also filled with food options via a collection of stations where guests were able to dine on selections provided by local L.A. restaurants, including Craig’s, Two Wings Chicken, Majordomo, Adam Perry Lang, Kazunori, Little Fish and Burritos La Palma.

After Kardashian’s acceptance speech, Diddy took the stage for a performance before the crowd moved to the afterparty.

During the red carpet, Baby2Baby co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein spoke on why Kim Kardashian deserved such an honor.

“Kim has supported Baby2Baby for over a decade and she has been donating financially and she has donated over five million dollars,” Weinstein told Variety. “She is always so supportive on social media when she posts our disaster relief fundraiser. That really goes so far. She has such an incredible platform and has been supporting us for a long time and we are so thrilled to honor her tonight.”

Patricof added that they are already thinking of next year saying, “There are so many incredible woman that support us, so we are lucky to be able to choose a pool of very philanthropic amazing ladies.”