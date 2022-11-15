Read full article on original website
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/15): ROH Pure Title Match; Dark Order, Athena, Kazarian, More
AEW Dark (11/15) ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Brock Anderson. Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) vs. Arjun Singh, Mike Magnum, & Brett Gosselin. The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) vs. Teddy Goodz, Channing Thomas & Man Scout. You can find results...
Tony Khan Offers AR Fox A Contract Following 11/16 AEW Dynamite
A veteran of the indie scene, AR Fox appeared on the November 16 episode of AEW Dynamite taking the fall in the Trios Championship match as he teamed alongside Dante & Darius Martin, Top Flight. After the loss, Dante, Darius, and AR Fox were interviewed for an AEW digital exclusive...
AEW Dynamite (11/16) Preview: Final Hype Ahead Of Full Gear
It's Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Death Triangle Defends. Tonight, Death Triangle defend their Trios Titles against Top Flight & AR...
Full Gear Go Home Show | Sean Ross Sapp Reviews AEW Dynamite 11/16/22 Full Show Results
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for November 16 2022!. - Britt Baker, Saraya, MJF, Jon Moxley, and Samoa Joe SPEAK. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and...
Britt Baker Reflects On AEW All Out Controversy
The AEW All Out pay-per-view made headlines for all the wrong reasons in September. Now ahead of Full Gear, AEW's final pay-per-view of the year, former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker, D.M.D. reflected on the controversy that stemmed from All Out. "I mean, there's good days and bad days...
FTW Championship Match, Athena vs. Madison Rayne Added To 11/18 AEW Rampage
Here's what is on tap for the November 18 edition of AEW Rampage. First, Lee Moriarty is set to challenge HOOK for the FTW Championship. This match comes after Moriarty said he wanted to fight a champion on last week's edition of Rampage. Also, Athena is looking to continue her...
Saraya Believes She'll Be 'Under A Microscope' In First Match Back At AEW Full Gear
Saraya is set to return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on November 19 when she takes on Britt Baker. Saraya hasn't wrestled since December 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. She was cleared on Halloween, and wasting little time getting back into the ring, though she knows she will have to change up her bumping style to protect herself.
Matt Cardona: MJF Is A Hell Of Talent; I'm Willing To Help With His Tan, His Hands Look Funky
MJF has drawn plenty of praise from his peers throughout his career and he's labeled himself as a generational talent. Matt Cardona has known MJF for the majority of his career as MJF was trained at Create A Pro Wrestling, which has run by Brian Myers, who is Cardona's longtime tag team partner and friend.
AEW News: CM Punk The First Dance Figure Now Available, Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshia Backstage, Samoa Joe on Swerve City Podcast
– Ringside Collectibles now has its exclusive AEW CM Punk “The First Dance” figure in stock. The figure is based on CM Punk for his AEW debut at The First Dance edition of Rampage in August 2021. The figure com. – PWInsider reports that Konosuke Takeshita and Jun...
IMPACT Wrestling Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 11/10/22
The numbers are in for November 10's IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that IMPACT Wrestling on November 10 drew 94,000 viewers. IMPACT registered a 0.02 rating, with 25,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are up from the 56,000 viewers and 0.01 rating on November 3. IMPACT...
MJF Confirms Role In 'The Iron Claw'
MJF is officially a movie star. On November 8, Deadline reported that MJF had been cast in "The Iron Claw," an upcoming film that depicts the Von Erich family from the 1960's to present day. PWInsider reported MJF would be playing Lance Von Erich. MJF wouldn't confirm the news in...
Tony Khan Comments On ‘Delete The Elite’ Vignettes Ahead Of AEW Full Gear
Tony Khan has commented on the “Delete The Elite” vignettes ahead of AEW Full Gear. The Elite’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have not been seen on AEW television since the All Out pay-per-view. After defeating Hangman Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds to become the...
SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation For November 21 (Taped November 16)
Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation is locked and loaded. After All Elite Wrestling (AEW) held their live broadcast of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, they then held their tapings for their November 21, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. WARNING: AEW Dark:...
Viewership Numbers For Polynesian Pro Wrestling Episode Of Tales From The Territories
The viewership numbers are in for the sixth episode of Tales From The Territories. According to Wrestlenomics, episode six of Tales From The Territories drew 74,000 viewers, 28,000 of those viewers were between the ages of 18 and 49, scoring a 0.02 rating. The episode focused on Polynesian Pro Wrestling in Hawaii and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8 on VICE TV. This number is up from episode four, which drew 34,000 viewers. Episode five focused on Calgary's Stampede Wrestling.
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion
– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
Three Way TNT Championship Match Added To AEW Full Gear
A TNT Championship match has been added to AEW Full Gear. After all three men were involved in a pull apart brawl that took place on AEW Dynamite, Wardlow is set to defend his TNT Championship against Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs at Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view. Wardlow and Hobbs have been at odds for weeks, but Joe turned his back on Wardlow on the November 9 edition of Dynamite, causing the three way match.
Heath And Rhino Discuss Winning IMPACT Tag Team Championships
On the October 20 episode of IMPACT, Heath & Rhino won the IMPACT Tag Team Championships when they defeated Honor No More (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett). Heath & Rhino had plans to get Heath a contract go won to win the the IMPACT Tag Team Titles when they were part of the Call Your Shot gauntlet at IMPACT Bound For Glory 2020, but an injury to Heath derailed things. Rhino ended up winning the gauntlet to secure Heath his contract, and went on to win the IMPACT Tag Team Titles with Joe Doering.
How You Can Win A Signed Full Gear Chair, AEW Control Center, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, November 16, 2022. - Tony Khan has announced that the person who puts the Full Gear gate over the one million dollar mark will receive a special prize:. - Here's the latest edition of AEW Control Center:. - Top 10 NXT Moments:...
DaParty (Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole) To Reunite On 11/20
On November 20, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole, and Claudio Castagnoli will reunite for a live stream. Though many games were teased for them to play (LEAGUE OF LEGENDS?!?!?!), we all know what they're going to play. The stream will begin at 10 p.m. Bonehead plays will be made.
Jeff Jarrett Explains Taking A Shot At Braun Strowman On AEW Dynamite
Jeff Jarrett has already made a big impact in AEW, laying out Darby Allin with a guitar when he made his debut on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. One week later, Jarrett laid out the challenge to Sting & Darby Allin for AEW Full Gear, which was accepted. In his promo, Jarrett put over his group of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. While praising Singh for his size and ability, Jarrett took a shot at Braun Strowman and WWE by saying, "This ain't no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana-nosed circus, no, this guy is one in a billion."
