The viewership numbers are in for the sixth episode of Tales From The Territories. According to Wrestlenomics, episode six of Tales From The Territories drew 74,000 viewers, 28,000 of those viewers were between the ages of 18 and 49, scoring a 0.02 rating. The episode focused on Polynesian Pro Wrestling in Hawaii and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8 on VICE TV. This number is up from episode four, which drew 34,000 viewers. Episode five focused on Calgary's Stampede Wrestling.

