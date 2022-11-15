ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Khan Offers AR Fox A Contract Following 11/16 AEW Dynamite

A veteran of the indie scene, AR Fox appeared on the November 16 episode of AEW Dynamite taking the fall in the Trios Championship match as he teamed alongside Dante & Darius Martin, Top Flight. After the loss, Dante, Darius, and AR Fox were interviewed for an AEW digital exclusive...
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (11/16) Preview: Final Hype Ahead Of Full Gear

It's Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Death Triangle Defends. Tonight, Death Triangle defend their Trios Titles against Top Flight & AR...
wrestlinginc.com

Britt Baker Reflects On AEW All Out Controversy

The AEW All Out pay-per-view made headlines for all the wrong reasons in September. Now ahead of Full Gear, AEW's final pay-per-view of the year, former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker, D.M.D. reflected on the controversy that stemmed from All Out. "I mean, there's good days and bad days...
Fightful

Saraya Believes She'll Be 'Under A Microscope' In First Match Back At AEW Full Gear

Saraya is set to return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on November 19 when she takes on Britt Baker. Saraya hasn't wrestled since December 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. She was cleared on Halloween, and wasting little time getting back into the ring, though she knows she will have to change up her bumping style to protect herself.
Fightful

IMPACT Wrestling Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating On 11/10/22

The numbers are in for November 10's IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that IMPACT Wrestling on November 10 drew 94,000 viewers. IMPACT registered a 0.02 rating, with 25,000 viewers in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are up from the 56,000 viewers and 0.01 rating on November 3. IMPACT...
Fightful

MJF Confirms Role In 'The Iron Claw'

MJF is officially a movie star. On November 8, Deadline reported that MJF had been cast in "The Iron Claw," an upcoming film that depicts the Von Erich family from the 1960's to present day. PWInsider reported MJF would be playing Lance Von Erich. MJF wouldn't confirm the news in...
wrestletalk.com

Tony Khan Comments On ‘Delete The Elite’ Vignettes Ahead Of AEW Full Gear

Tony Khan has commented on the “Delete The Elite” vignettes ahead of AEW Full Gear. The Elite’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have not been seen on AEW television since the All Out pay-per-view. After defeating Hangman Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds to become the...
itrwrestling.com

SPOILERS: AEW Dark: Elevation For November 21 (Taped November 16)

Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation is locked and loaded. After All Elite Wrestling (AEW) held their live broadcast of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, they then held their tapings for their November 21, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. WARNING: AEW Dark:...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Fightful

Viewership Numbers For Polynesian Pro Wrestling Episode Of Tales From The Territories

The viewership numbers are in for the sixth episode of Tales From The Territories. According to Wrestlenomics, episode six of Tales From The Territories drew 74,000 viewers, 28,000 of those viewers were between the ages of 18 and 49, scoring a 0.02 rating. The episode focused on Polynesian Pro Wrestling in Hawaii and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8 on VICE TV. This number is up from episode four, which drew 34,000 viewers. Episode five focused on Calgary's Stampede Wrestling.
HAWAII STATE
411mania.com

Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion

– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
Fightful

Three Way TNT Championship Match Added To AEW Full Gear

A TNT Championship match has been added to AEW Full Gear. After all three men were involved in a pull apart brawl that took place on AEW Dynamite, Wardlow is set to defend his TNT Championship against Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs at Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view. Wardlow and Hobbs have been at odds for weeks, but Joe turned his back on Wardlow on the November 9 edition of Dynamite, causing the three way match.
Fightful

Heath And Rhino Discuss Winning IMPACT Tag Team Championships

On the October 20 episode of IMPACT, Heath & Rhino won the IMPACT Tag Team Championships when they defeated Honor No More (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett). Heath & Rhino had plans to get Heath a contract go won to win the the IMPACT Tag Team Titles when they were part of the Call Your Shot gauntlet at IMPACT Bound For Glory 2020, but an injury to Heath derailed things. Rhino ended up winning the gauntlet to secure Heath his contract, and went on to win the IMPACT Tag Team Titles with Joe Doering.
Fightful

Jeff Jarrett Explains Taking A Shot At Braun Strowman On AEW Dynamite

Jeff Jarrett has already made a big impact in AEW, laying out Darby Allin with a guitar when he made his debut on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. One week later, Jarrett laid out the challenge to Sting & Darby Allin for AEW Full Gear, which was accepted. In his promo, Jarrett put over his group of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. While praising Singh for his size and ability, Jarrett took a shot at Braun Strowman and WWE by saying, "This ain't no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana-nosed circus, no, this guy is one in a billion."
Fightful

Fightful

