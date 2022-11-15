Read full article on original website
Richmond non-profit gives away shoes to those in needMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksCadrene HeslopVirginia State
Legends Classic in Brooklyn on 11/16 and 11/17Adrian HolmanBrooklyn, NY
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
How 'Wakanda Forever' could save lives in Richmond
In an effort to help more children experience "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" some Richmond nonprofits rented out entire movie theaters for special Black Panther viewing parties.
NBC12
Richmond building blitz: Permit backlog of nearly 1,200 cleared
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Look around the City of Richmond, and you can see the growth. Large cranes dot the skyline. Construction crews work on new residential and commercial buildings from Manchester to Scott’s Addition. “We’ve all seen the impact of inflation and supply chain, so we really want...
She spent hundreds on Uber rides to work. Then she found a free option.
Sydney Biggers had been spending a good chunk of her paycheck on Uber and Lyft rides to her job. Then she found out she could order rides, for free.
NBC12
‘I’m looked at as a dollar sign’: Richmond averaging 1,300 eviction filings per month
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond courts are now averaging about 1,300 eviction filings each month. On Tuesday, NBC12 sat in on a trio of hearings inside John Marshall Courthouse over impending evictions. People spent the day pleading their cases, hopeful a judge will help keep a roof over their heads.
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. to open in Short Pump
Blue Cow stores are open year-round and sell roughly a dozen ice cream flavors in addition to seasonal flavors.
NBC12
Dec. 6 ceremony to honor memory of Henrico homicide victims
The Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney’s Victim/Witness Program will sponsor its annual Candlelight and Ribbon-Tying Ceremony to honor the memory of homicide victims Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. The ceremony will be held rain or shine on the parking deck plaza outside the county’s Main Government Center. All families...
Red Door Escape Room now open in Short Pump Town Center
The company’s Short Pump location offers six escape room concepts including fairy-tale adventure Once Upon A Time and Captain Maniacal’s Lair-Bratorium.
Nonstop flights from Richmond to Minneapolis announced
According to a release from Richmond International Airport (RIC), Sun Country Airlines, a Minnesota-based budget airline will begin twice-weekly nonstop flights between RIC and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP) on May 19, 2023.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia War Memorial seeks military veterans to interview for film about October 1983 events in Beirut and Grenada
If you are veteran who was serving on active duty in October 1983 and were personally involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada, the Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from you. Both of these...
Gas prices to hit new all-time record this Thanksgiving, according to GasBuddy
Gas prices are expected to hit a new all-time high this Thanksgiving holiday, according to results from a survey done by GasBuddy.
NBC12
Wonder Tower at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on track to open 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Soon, kids in need of medical care will have their very own tower at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. It’s called the “Wonder Tower,” and part of the goal is to give kids even better medical care. Construction workers are still putting the finishing touches on the new children’s tower. The space is designed to be more visually inviting with bright colors and a James River critters theme.
‘Have the best holiday ever’: Give a pet a warm home to sleep in this Thanksgiving with RACC’s foster program
Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is looking for families to provide one of its dogs or cats with a warm home to sleep in for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Body discovered in Henrico identified as missing Richmond man
On Wednesday, Henrico Police identified the body as Michael Cooper Sr., 54, of Richmond. Cooper was reported missing to the Richmond Police Department on October 28, 2022.
Why the UVA murder suspect failed a background check when trying to buy a gun
When Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. attempted to purchase a firearm from Dance's Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights in July 2021, the licensed dealer ran a background check.
Report on Southside Speedway paints picture of deteriorated, dangerous track
A new report commissioned by the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority paints a grim picture of the conditions at the shuttered Southside Speedway.
vccs.edu
MEDIA ADVISORY: Anthem Single Stop Grant
EDIA ADVISORY – SAVE THE DATE. EVENT: The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation will announce a $125,000 grant to promote lasting hunger relief for community college students in rural Virginia. The grant will be used at 14 community colleges to boost student awareness of Single Stop, an online tool that helps students access a wide range of local, state and federal social services, including food, housing, transportation, childcare, etc.
Colonial Heights gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a local gun shop told 8News on Wednesday that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
Child found alone at Richmond apartment complex, police locate parents
The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old child was found alone, wearing only his underwear, at the St. John’s Wood apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.
