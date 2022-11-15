ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

tmpresale.com

They Might Be Giants’s show in Richmond, VA – presale password

We have the They Might Be Giants presale password! While this official pre-sale opportunity exists, you can get tickets for They Might Be Giants before the general public. You don’t want to miss They Might Be Giants’s show in Richmond, VA do you? Tickets will probably sell fast when they go on sale: during the presale you can purchase your tickets before they are all gone.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond building blitz: Permit backlog of nearly 1,200 cleared

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Look around the City of Richmond, and you can see the growth. Large cranes dot the skyline. Construction crews work on new residential and commercial buildings from Manchester to Scott’s Addition. “We’ve all seen the impact of inflation and supply chain, so we really want...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond averaging 1300 eviction filings per month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Courts are now averaging about 1,300 eviction filings each month. Tuesday, NBC12 sat in on a trio of hearings inside John Marshall Courthouse over impending evictions. People spent the day pleading their cases, hopeful a judge will help keep a roof over their heads. I’m...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Wonder Tower at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU on track to open 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Soon, kids in need of medical care will have their very own tower at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. It’s called the “Wonder Tower,” and part of the goal is to give kids even better medical care. Construction workers are still putting the finishing touches on the new children’s tower. The space is designed to be more visually inviting with bright colors and a James River critters theme.
RICHMOND, VA
vccs.edu

MEDIA ADVISORY: Anthem Single Stop Grant

EDIA ADVISORY – SAVE THE DATE. EVENT: The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation will announce a $125,000 grant to promote lasting hunger relief for community college students in rural Virginia. The grant will be used at 14 community colleges to boost student awareness of Single Stop, an online tool that helps students access a wide range of local, state and federal social services, including food, housing, transportation, childcare, etc.
RICHMOND, VA

