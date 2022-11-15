Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How Cold Will It Get In El Paso on Thanksgiving Day 2022?
My belt is already unbuckled and my waistline ready for Turkey Day, so what’s Mother Nature cooking up for El Paso on Thanksgiving?. The weather this Thanksgiving Day appears to be an improvement over last year, which started off with scattered showers and remained cloudy and blustery for most of the afternoon.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze expected Wednesday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting an upper wave Tuesday, which is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 50s Wednesday with overnight lows below freezing. The cold air will filter and linger over El Paso for the next few days, keeping afternoon highs in the 50s all week long.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Freezing conditions expected this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting its first freeze this week as back-to-back cold fronts drop overnight lows below freezing. The first cold front moved through El Paso Monday, cooling afternoon highs to the low 60s. This cold front is expected to drop overnight lows close...
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready to see its first freeze of the season this week. On average, El Paso sees its first freeze November 13th, but this year we expect to see it November 16th. This comes as we see a series of cold...
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day is Albert Sanchez! Here is a beautiful shot of Downtown El Paso at night!. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
KFOX 14
Freezing temperatures arrive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Expect cooler temperatures for the Borderland this week as we see a series of cold fronts drop in. A Freeze Warning has been issued for El Paso County for Tuesday, from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. Many locations will see freezing temperatures as lows...
2022 El Paso Sun Bowl Parade Ready to Roll – Here’s What You Need to Know
A holiday fixture for almost nine decades, the Sun Bowl Parade is a Turkey Day tradition for many El Paso families who have no problem getting up at an ungodly hour on Thanksgiving morning to stake out a spot along Montana. Every year hundreds of thousands of El Pasoans line...
KVIA
Magnitude 5.3 Earthquake felt in West Texas
EL PASO, Texas -- According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck west Texas. The epicenter was located in Reeves County, Texas, just east of Culberson County. According to USGS, the quake happened at 2:30 pm Wednesday. ABC-7 has been receiving reports that shaking was felt...
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Warm, breezy day, colder soon
Good Sunday morning everyone. It's time to talk weather, as conditions will be changing very soon here. Today, we can expect winds to be at a breezy level (30 mph gusts) out of the southwest, which will lead to much warmer temperatures than yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 60s for today, and people in the mountains may see a flurry or two, or a few thousand haha.
KFOX 14
Semitruck wreck along Desert South Boulevard in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semitruck collision was reported early Monday morning in El Paso's Upper Valley. It happened along Desert South Boulevard before Redd Road. The vehicle wrecked in a ditch alongside the roadway. It's unknown what caused the crash. As of 9 a.m. the crash site...
Renowned chefs return to hometown El Paso to help food bank
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ten chefs returned to El Paso on Sunday, Nov. 13, to host a “Family Meal,” which was said to be a special collaborative benefit dinner. The evening was designed to expose local and talented chefs, artists, and musicians while bringing El Paso natives together for an evening of cooking and […]
KFOX 14
Should El Paso give up no-kill ambitions?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It's time to talk about dogs and cats. Primarily, the fact that they are all over the place, especially feral cats that are overrunning entire neighborhoods. This cat problem in particular has become such a problem in El Paso. I think it's time to...
El Paso Cheer Team to Perform at 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
An El Paso cheer team will be a part of the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Cheer Force Athletics will be representing the city of El Paso at the annual holiday parade this year. The cheerleading organization earned the opportunity by taking top honors at the 14th Annual UTEP Cheerleading Competition this past February.
El Paso News
Thanksgiving Day tradition: El Paso YMCA 46th Annual Turkey Trot returns
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thanksgiving Day is just around the corner, and with that comes the return of the 46th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot. The event is on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving morning. Participants can join the 5K Run Turkey Trot or the 1 Mile Fun Walk event. Both races start at 7:15 a.m.
El Paso News
$15K worth of turkeys set for Las Cruces giveaway
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM.com) – The law firm Flores, Tawney & Acosta, P.C., is giving away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community as part of its 6th Annual Turkey Drive. The giveaway is at the personal injury law firm at its Las Cruces offices on November 19, at 9 a.m., as $15,000 worth of turkeys will be given to the community on a first-come, first-served basis, until all turkeys are claimed. Turkeys are limited to one per household.
El Paso Streetcar: Catch a Free Ride to Winterfest, Park for Free
Winterfest gets underway this Saturday, November 19. Opening Day festivities will include the annual tree lighting, a vendor’s market, and the nighttime lights parade. With anywhere from 45,000 to 55,000 spectators expected downtown, traffic will no doubt be bumper to bumper and parking spots might be hard to come by.
The Craziest Things I’ve Seen Happen During Concerts In El Paso
I've seen a lot of concerts over the years, in many different places and I've also seen some crazy stuff take place on and off stage. The old saying sex, drugs and rock n roll has certainly been proven true over the years. I don't want to get anybody in trouble so I won't go too far down that road here. Trust me though, I've seen it ALL. Mountains of powder, pounds of ganja ... one band member went everywhere with a briefcase lined with absolutely every pill known to man.
KVIA
Multi-car crash on US 54 North and Kenworthy
EL PASO, Texas -- There's been a serious multi-car crash in northeast El Paso, according to the Tx-Dot Traffic Camera system. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is unknown. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
Longtime El Paso activist, conservationist Judy Ackerman dies at age 69
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Judy Ackerman, a well-known community activist, veteran, conservationist and supporter of voters rights — died on Sunday, Nov. 6, her friends announced in a news release Monday night. She was 69 years old after battling cancer since 2015. Ackerman was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was serving in […]
