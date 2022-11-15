ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

‘Demon fish’ found dead in Florida ignites social media: Is it too ugly to be real?

By Mark Price
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

A dead fish found in Florida is at the center of a strange debate on social media, with some insisting it’s of supernatural origin.

It began Nov. 10 when a series of photos appeared on the Florida Photography Facebook page, showing a bizarre creature with hollow eyes, leathery black skin and lips pulled back to reveal rows of nail-like teeth.

Tammy Jenkins of Kissimmee, Florida, reports she took the photos while kayaking along the Ocklawaha River in Putnam County, east of Gainesville.

Even she wondered if it was real. Then she saw the flies.

“It got my attention because it was ugly as dirt and looked like it came straight from hell,” she told McClatchy News. “At first glance I thought it was a joke toy until I smelled it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUDd9_0jBYDrtz00
Tammy Jenkins’ photos have gotten 2,000 reactions and comments on Facebook. Facebook screengrab

The smell, she says, was like something that came out of the wrong end of Satan.

“I decided to share (the photos) on Facebook to get others’ input. I take thousands of photos when we go out but I hardly ever share them,” she said.

Two thousands reactions and comments later, it’s clear Jenkins’ photos touched something primal in viewers.

Some commenters have insisted the creature is a misplaced Halloween decoration of some kind. Others are convinced it’s totally real, and likened it to a “ demon fish ,” the “ Creature from the Black Lagoon ” and an “ Aquatic Chupacabra.”

“Anything with that much teeth I don’t think I’d classify as a fish,” Bragg Wong Saladin posted on Facebook.

“That’s what touches your foot when (you’re) in dark water,” Susie Leclair wrote.

“WTH is this fish with teeth like a vampire?” Jennifer Matthews said.

“Looks like the ... monster from the horror movie ‘The Thing’,” Sharon M. Kirby posted.

Jenkins has enjoyed the social media reaction, and says the consensus among commenters is that it’s either a bowfin (also known as mudfish ) or a snakehead. However, a few have joked it’s a “ mutated piranha ” ... or a mysterious invasive fish not yet known to state biologists.

“I always thought it was a gator gar but now I’m not so sure,” Jenkins said.

Comments / 43

Roy Grubb
1d ago

Mudfish AKA bowfin.. Was bass fishing with a buddy years ago and he hooked one. When he got it to the boat he tried to land it by grabbing the bottom lip... zero to absolute freak out in milliseconds! LOL

Reply(2)
18
Slim
1d ago

It’s a Mudfish ,bottom feeders usually , very rarely can you get them to bite on anything on your line and they are hard as hell to kill I caught one when I was about 10-12 years old I’m 43 now and I have never seen one ever again

Reply
4
Robert Pope
1d ago

definitely a snake head mudfish teeth aren't as large unless it's a hybrid of a snake head mudfish offspring ??? they are a pretty similar fish

Reply(1)
3
Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
