dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
decrypt.co

SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet

The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
The Verge

FTX reportedly used $10 billion of customer funds to prop up its owner’s trading firm

Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research reportedly owes his crypto exchange FTX $10 billion after taking loans funded by deposits from FTX customers, according to The Wall Street Journal. As economist Frances Coppola pointed out to the Journal, exchanges like FTX shouldn’t be investing customers’ money. “It shouldn’t be...
securities.io

Bank of International Settlements Ties Bitcoin Adoption and Crypto Investment Growth to Price Swings

The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) recently explored the factors influencing adoption in the cryptocurrency space. In a newly released report, the bank explained that the period when retail users are most active on crypto exchange apps coincides with a rise in Bitcoin prices. The observation from the international monetary and financial organization conclusively negated any alternative suggestions for what drives crypto adoption – such as the dislike for banks.
US News and World Report

Banking Giants and New York Fed Start 12-Week Digital Dollar Pilot

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global banking giants are starting a 12-week digital dollar pilot with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the participants announced on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Mastercard Inc and Wells Fargo & Co are among the financial companies participating in the experiment alongside the New York Fed's innovation center, they said in a statement. The project, which is called the regulated liability network, will be conducted in a test environment and use simulated data, the New York Fed said.
financemagnates.com

The Trading Pit Gets €10M in a Illimar Mattus' Pinorena Capital-Led Funding Round

The Trading Pit, a financial services provider, has secured €10 million in its latest growth funding round led by its co-founding entrepreneur Illimar Mattus's private equity firm, Pinorena Capital. Mattus is a well-known figure in the trading industry and also co-founded retail FX and CFDs broker, Tickmill. Pinorena Capital...
financemagnates.com

Trading Technologies Offers KRM22 Risk Manager

Trading Technologies (TT), a provider of professional software for traders, announced yesterday that it is expanding its risk management offering with the addition of KRM22's Risk Manager. KRM22 is a software investment company focused on managing risk for capital market participants. Its real-time post-trade risk service, dubbed Risk Manager, is...
financemagnates.com

The Most Crucial Marketing Platforms for the Financial Trading Industry

The financial sector is one of the most secure businesses and the one that has the most significant impact on the way we live our lives. It just takes one major financial catastrophe to bring our money to a complete halt, as was shown during the global financial crisis of 2008, which shook the foundations of economies all over the globe.
financemagnates.com

eToro Enables Proxy Voting with Broadridge Partnership

Israeli-based eToro announced its partnership with New York-headquartered Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) on Tuesday for allowing proxy voting for the retail broker’s users. eToro will collect all investor votes and aggregate them before sharing them with the companies. The partnership will allow eToro users holding company shares, including...
financemagnates.com

HSBC and Wells Fargo Expand DLT Solution for FX Transactions

HSBC Bank plc and Wells Fargo & Company, two giants in the banking industry, announced on Thursday the expansion of a distributed ledger technology (DLT ) solution they are using for foreign exchange (FX) settlements. It now includes CNH (offshore yuan). According to the press release, two institutions launched the...

