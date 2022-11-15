Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin Price Target
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
FTX's bankruptcy has set off a crypto bank run as panicked users withdraw over $8 billion from exchanges
Crypto users removed $8 billion worth of crypto from exchanges last week, according to data form CryptoQuant. The market has been shaken by the fall of Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX exchange. FTX last Friday filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure a rescue from rival exchanges. FTX's collapse has set off...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
decrypt.co
SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet
The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
The Verge
FTX reportedly used $10 billion of customer funds to prop up its owner’s trading firm
Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research reportedly owes his crypto exchange FTX $10 billion after taking loans funded by deposits from FTX customers, according to The Wall Street Journal. As economist Frances Coppola pointed out to the Journal, exchanges like FTX shouldn’t be investing customers’ money. “It shouldn’t be...
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
securities.io
Bank of International Settlements Ties Bitcoin Adoption and Crypto Investment Growth to Price Swings
The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) recently explored the factors influencing adoption in the cryptocurrency space. In a newly released report, the bank explained that the period when retail users are most active on crypto exchange apps coincides with a rise in Bitcoin prices. The observation from the international monetary and financial organization conclusively negated any alternative suggestions for what drives crypto adoption – such as the dislike for banks.
US News and World Report
Banking Giants and New York Fed Start 12-Week Digital Dollar Pilot
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global banking giants are starting a 12-week digital dollar pilot with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the participants announced on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Mastercard Inc and Wells Fargo & Co are among the financial companies participating in the experiment alongside the New York Fed's innovation center, they said in a statement. The project, which is called the regulated liability network, will be conducted in a test environment and use simulated data, the New York Fed said.
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
financemagnates.com
CAPEX.com Receives In-Principle Approval to Operate a Crypto Trading License in Abu Dhabi
CAPEX.com announced today that it had received the In-Principle Approval to operate a cryptocurrency trading license in Abu Dhabi. It is not the first time the brand has received a vote of confidence from ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market), as it has been developing its strong Mena region presence since 2019.
financemagnates.com
The Trading Pit Gets €10M in a Illimar Mattus' Pinorena Capital-Led Funding Round
The Trading Pit, a financial services provider, has secured €10 million in its latest growth funding round led by its co-founding entrepreneur Illimar Mattus's private equity firm, Pinorena Capital. Mattus is a well-known figure in the trading industry and also co-founded retail FX and CFDs broker, Tickmill. Pinorena Capital...
financemagnates.com
Trading Technologies Offers KRM22 Risk Manager
Trading Technologies (TT), a provider of professional software for traders, announced yesterday that it is expanding its risk management offering with the addition of KRM22's Risk Manager. KRM22 is a software investment company focused on managing risk for capital market participants. Its real-time post-trade risk service, dubbed Risk Manager, is...
financemagnates.com
The Most Crucial Marketing Platforms for the Financial Trading Industry
The financial sector is one of the most secure businesses and the one that has the most significant impact on the way we live our lives. It just takes one major financial catastrophe to bring our money to a complete halt, as was shown during the global financial crisis of 2008, which shook the foundations of economies all over the globe.
financemagnates.com
eToro Enables Proxy Voting with Broadridge Partnership
Israeli-based eToro announced its partnership with New York-headquartered Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) on Tuesday for allowing proxy voting for the retail broker’s users. eToro will collect all investor votes and aggregate them before sharing them with the companies. The partnership will allow eToro users holding company shares, including...
financemagnates.com
HSBC and Wells Fargo Expand DLT Solution for FX Transactions
HSBC Bank plc and Wells Fargo & Company, two giants in the banking industry, announced on Thursday the expansion of a distributed ledger technology (DLT ) solution they are using for foreign exchange (FX) settlements. It now includes CNH (offshore yuan). According to the press release, two institutions launched the...
