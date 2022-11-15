ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tmpresale.com

Ana Gabriel at Barclays Center in Brooklyn – presale code

The very latest Ana Gabriel presale password is now on our site. During this exclusive presale period you have got the chance to buy show tickets before the general public. Please don’t miss this incredible opportunity to see Ana Gabriel’s performance in Brooklyn!. Here are all the Ana...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

The Temptations and Four Tops are on tour. We found tickets for shows.

It’s not “Just Your Imagination (Running Away With You).”. The Temptations, now in their 62nd year (!) of existence and featuring original member Otis Williams, are heading out on a nationwide 24-concert tour from December 2022 through May 2023. As an added bonus, they’ll bring along fellow legendary...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Wins $125K

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $124,700 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Sunday, Nov. 13, state Lottery officials said. The winning numbers were: 06, 18, 22, 24 and 37 and the XTRA number was: 05. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

What is going on in Bayonne?

The other day, while leaving the Main Post Office, I had a very unpleasant experience. We know parking is not good to say the least in in Bayonne and has been the main cause of the demise of many small businesses. I was parked at the corner which I thought...
BAYONNE, NJ
94.5 PST

Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
RED BANK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Holiday Shopping Choices at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Tis' the season to be jolly and it's the season to find great deals for the holidays. I think people are looking for fresh ideas for gifts and bargains that fit their budget. Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls has several brand-new shops where people can find brand-new ideas for the holidays. Maybe something on your list for you or maybe something you didn't even think of, that you want to add to your holiday shopping list.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Holiday Made in Monmouth coming Dec. 10

(LINCROFT, NJ) -- The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that a Holiday Made in Monmouth will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 11:00am to 4:00pm at Brookdale Community College in the Robert J. Collins Arena. “The Holiday Made in Monmouth is a one-stop shop with a...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
rew-online.com

Reynolds Asset Management Announces $22 Million Sale of New Jersey Mixed-Use Property

In a continued effort to build up local communities, Reynolds Asset Management (Reynolds) announced the sale of a newly constructed five-story elevator building, with both residential units and commercial retail space, to a longtime New Jersey property owner via a 1031 exchange. Named Mosaic on Main, the mixed-use building, which is situated in New Jersey’s Somerset County, sold for $22 million.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Charged With 'Upskirting' Women At Jersey Shore ShopRite

A Jersey Shore man has been criminally charged with taking “upskirting” photos of at least two women in a supermarket, authorities said. Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank was charged with two counts of invasion of privacy, eluding and resisting arrest, according is Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
RED BANK, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters

If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
New Jersey 101.5

Enjoy thousands of holiday lights at this NJ holiday walk

It’s that time of year again when holiday light displays take center stage. One of New Jersey’s best is Millburn’s Taylor Park starting Nov. 20. Officially known as the Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Winter Carnival, the official lighting of the park takes place on 5:30 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Along with the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights, there will be food, music, and even possibly Santa Claus.
MILLBURN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy