Trump's beloved Boeing 757 private jet is finally flying again after a year of maintenance work and a new paint job
Donald Trump has recommissioned his prized Boeing 757 private plane as he hints at a 2024 presidential run. According to aircraft tracking website ADS-B Exchange, the jet flew from Louisiana to Florida on Wednesday. The plane was taken out of storage in 2021 and flown to Louisiana for maintenance work...
airlive.net
A British passenger, 66, has put his hand up a Jet2 flight attendant’s skirt, resulting in emergency landing
British passenger, 66, puts his hand up stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaults her on Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante – forcing an emergency landing in France. A British man faces trial in France for putting his hand up a stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaulting her on a Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante.
airlive.net
A spotter captured a very close wing strike of a Ryanair plane at Dublin Airport
A spotter captured a scaring moment at Dublin Airport. During landing in crosswind in DUblin, a Ryanair aircraft almost suffered a wind strike. While landing in South runway, the right wing of a Boeing 737-800 almost made contact with the runway. A spotter managed to capture this moment when a...
US News and World Report
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile -South Korea Military
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Thursday. (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Plane turned round after passenger mistakenly yells ‘fire’
A Spirit Airlines plane made a U-turn on a journey from Miami to Boston on Monday, after a passenger thought they spotted a fire.Flight 3152 had taken off from Miami International Airport at around 6am, and was still climbing to altitude when a passenger called out “Fire!”They had reportedly seen what they thought was smoke pouring from the vents above the cabin seating.The crew made the decision to return to the departure airport in order to have the aircraft thoroughly checked out.Police officers met the flight when it landed just 40 minutes after take-off.The Airbus A321-20 was not found to...
US News and World Report
China Urges Calm About Poland Missile Incident
BEIJING (Reuters) - All parties should "stay calm and exercise restraint under current circumstances," China's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning, told a regular briefing on Wednesday, in remarks about a Russian-made missile that landed in Poland. (Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
US News and World Report
British Spy Chief: Iran Tried 10 Times to Kidnap or Kill UK-Linked Individuals
LONDON (Reuters) -Iran's intelligence services have made at least 10 attempts to kidnap or even kill British nationals or individuals based in the United Kingdom regarded by Tehran as a threat, the head of Britain's domestic spy agency said on Wednesday. Ken McCallum, Director General of the Security Service known...
US News and World Report
Romanian Prosecutors Investigate Fuel Theft at NATO Military Base
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romanian military prosecutors said on Wednesday they are investigating seven soldiers and a civilian for stealing roughly seven tonnes of fuel from a NATO military air base in the eastern county of Constanta. Prosecutors have detained the eight suspects and are asking the court to approve temporary...
US News and World Report
U.S. to Spend $66 Million on New Facilities at Philippines Military Bases
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Tuesday said defence ally the United States had agreed to spend $66.5 million to start building training and warehouse facilities at three of its military bases, under a 2014 joint security deal. Construction of the projects in three of five Philippine sites outlined under...
US News and World Report
Pressure Mounts in Giant Mexican Migrant Camp as U.S. Expulsions Ruled Unlawful
SAN PEDRO TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants are camping in squalid conditions in a remote southern Mexican town after U.S. and Mexican authorities implemented new policies aimed at stemming the illegal flow of Venezuelans into the United States. Located on a muddy sports field in San Pedro Tapanatepec...
