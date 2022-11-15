KDSN RADIO News — Denison Tourism Board Releases New Guidelines, Application Forms. The Denison Tourism Board has released new guidelines for citizens who wish to apply for tourism grants. Funding for these grants is through the hotel/motel guest tax. Each year, a portion of the proceeds are budgeted to be granted by the Denison Tourism Board to aid and encourage the development, continuation, and promotion of projects and events which attract visitors from outside of Denison, especially those who are likely to spend the night in local hotels, motels, or B&B’s.

