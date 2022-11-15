ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kdsnradio.com

KDSN Radio

KDSN RADIO News — Denison Tourism Board Releases New Guidelines, Application Forms. The Denison Tourism Board has released new guidelines for citizens who wish to apply for tourism grants. Funding for these grants is through the hotel/motel guest tax. Each year, a portion of the proceeds are budgeted to be granted by the Denison Tourism Board to aid and encourage the development, continuation, and promotion of projects and events which attract visitors from outside of Denison, especially those who are likely to spend the night in local hotels, motels, or B&B’s.
DENISON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two Vehicle Crash in Cass County

(Lewis) Rescue Crews responded to a two-vehicle personal injury accident at 550th and Nishna Valley Road north of Griswold. One person is reported to be trapped in their vehicle, and another is said to be injured. Updated: Lifeflight transported one of the victims from the accident scene to a trauma...
CASS COUNTY, IA
beeherald.com

Sheriff’s office busts marijuana distributors

A pair of alleged local marijuana dealers who are believed to have conducted illegal drug operations together were apprehended last week by the Greene County sheriff’s office. The duo is allegedly responsible for distributing marijuana to more than 25 minors, according to local deputy interviews,. Lori Gannon, 61, of...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports six arrests. Cerriece Cusick, 30, of Loveland, Colorado, was arrested Tuesday for OWI 1st Offense. Cusick was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held. Andrew Malloy, 25, of Audubon, was arrested Saturday for OWI 2nd Offense....
CASS COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

HEARING SET ON CHARGES AGAINST ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT

SOME OF THE CHARGES AGAINST AN ILLINOIS MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE ARMED ROBBERIES IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA OVER THE PAST SEVERAL WEEKS HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED BY A JUDGE. 29-YEAR-OLD KEVON SPRATT IS STILL CHARGED WITH 3 COUNTS OF 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY, TWO COUNTS OF GOING ARMED WITH INTENT, ONE COUNT OF POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON, TRAFFICKING IN STOLEN WEAPONS USED IN A CRIME AND FELONY ASSAULT.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan comes back from 16-point 2nd half deficit to defend 3A state title

(Cedar Falls) For the 14th time in school history Harlan is a state football champion. The #1 Cyclones edged #2 Mount Vernon 30-23 in comeback fashion Friday afternoon. Harlan finishes the season with a 12-game win streak. Mount Vernon lost for the first time since Week 6 of the 2021 campaign. Defense carried the Cyclones for much of the game. They held a short handed Mustang squad to 64-yards passing and 42 rushing yards. Mount Vernon was without starting quarterback Joey Rohmberg. The junior, who passed for 2,543 yards on the year, was sidelined with an injury sustained late in their 14-6 semifinal win.
HARLAN, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy