View from the Left: The Election Is Over, Now Let’s Get To Work!

I am writing this column the night before election day, so I do not know how the election turned out.

As of Monday, about thirty percent of the registered county voters have returned their ballots. Midterm election voter turnout is usually lower than a Presidential election. I would be impressed if we exceed fifty percent.

The people who vote will decide the composition of the Del Norte County Board of Supervisors, School Board and Harbor Commission.

As a candidate for Harbor Commissioner, I can promise you that win or lose I will accept the results of the vote count. I recognize that this is a low bar and should be a given, but in this political climate it is worth stating the obvious. I support democracy and trust our elections.

If I win a position as Harbor Commissioner, I will have a seat at the table to help guide the future actions of the Harbor District. If I do not win, I will stay involved and find another way to help. I appreciate that among the five candidates vying for two positions, all the harbor candidates have been very cordial and respectful.

In contrast to the election shenanigans that are happening in other states or counties, we in Del Norte County have maintained a fairly civil campaign period.

To date we have not had any gun toting militia camped out at ballot drop boxes, and I expect there will be no disruptions at the polls.

Our elections staff have not been harassed or threatened or forced to quit to protect their families. This is a low threshold for civility, but I’ll take it.

I have said it before, but I will say it again, I trust our County Clerk Alissia Northrup to run a fair and transparent election for our county. Despite the increased complexity in election administration, she provides a great service to our community.

Del Norte County is often one of the first counties in California to report election results. We should value this and not take it for granted. Elections run smoothly and honestly in Del Norte County, thanks to Alissia Northrup, her staff and volunteers.

Whether your favored candidate wins or loses, after the election is over, we should all adjust our knickers and prepare to move forward. We have an ongoing obligation to monitor our elected officials and speak up respectfully if we see something we disagree with. Conversely, we should also celebrate successes and praise a job well done when it happens.

I want to recognize the efforts of our local media to better inform the voters so we can make good choices. I am especially thankful for the hard work of Jessica Cejnar Andrews, reporter for the online Wild Rivers Outpost and her credible, timely reporting on local government meetings and current issues. I know more about local affairs due to her diligent effort.

I greatly appreciate the opportunity that the Triplicate has given me to write this weekly column. During this election I have tested the limits of what I can write about and found that there are few restrictions. The editorial staff have made it clear to me that they think any controversy that is stirred up by myself and my counter columnist is good for circulation.

If you are reading this, you have either bought a copy or are reading it online. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to subscribe to the Triplicate. This will help keep our only print newspaper on sound financial footing. There is a need to have a hometown paper that can report on the local news, sports and entertainment that you will not find anywhere else.

I will continue to write this column primarily about local issues, give praise when deserved and criticize when warranted. I will endeavor to keep my opinions supported by fact with the hope of sparking an informed and rational debate on the issues of the day.

Engaging in civil discourse is essential for a representative government. We can disagree on issues without being disagreeable.

Thank you to all the citizens that voted and congratulations to the candidates that won.

The election is over, now let’s get to work!

Kevin Hendrick is the Chair of the Del Norte County Democratic Central Committee - dndems@gmail.com