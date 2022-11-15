Read full article on original website
gsabusiness.com
Construction begins on Weatherstone in Simpsonville
operating partner of Greenville private equity firm Broadstreet Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a planned community in Simpsonville. The development has 22 houses with four and five-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 2,856 to 4,421 square feet, according to a news release. Located at 212 Brandau Lane, the community is in the Greenville County School District.
Greenville restaurant Soby’s serves up a favorite throwback menu item
Twenty-five years ago, Carl Sobocinski took a chance and opened Soby’s New South Cuisine in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, where buildings were largely shuttered. Today, the city’s center is bustling with nationally acclaimed eateries, and Soby’s is celebrating its silver anniversary. This November, the fine-dining restaurant will serve throwback menu items each week; look […] The post Greenville restaurant Soby’s serves up a favorite throwback menu item appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WYFF4.com
Two new clothing stores and dining option coming to Haywood Mall
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are two new stores and a new dining option coming to Haywood Mall. Haywood Mall made the announcement on Wednesday. These three new stores are joining the mall's 120-store lineup. Lucky Brand: The denim brand clothing store will open Nov. 18 on the upper level...
ashevillenc.gov
Asheville Holiday Parade returns — and here’s your guide to the fun
The 2022 Asheville Holiday Parade, presented by Bojangles, returns to downtown this Saturday, November 19, beginning at 11 a.m. Produced by the Asheville Downtown Association in partnership with the City of Asheville, the parade features more than 75 entries including marching bands, dance and cheer squads, youth sports, nonprofits, businesses and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus.
FOX Carolina
Adderall shortage happening in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laura Crisco says her 11-year-old daughter loves artwork. It is a place where she can let her mind go wild. Her daughter has attention deficit disorder also known as ADD. “She doesn’t necessarily finish something at one time,” Crisco said. “She will start different things...
avlwatchdog.org
Has Costco been denied a place in Asheville? Are they still looking?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: For reasons that aren’t relevant to this query, I had occasion to be speaking with a commercial real estate agent with Keller Williams several months ago. I questioned him why there was no Costco in Asheville, even though I know of multiple individuals who make the trek to either the Greenville or the Spartanburg stores in South Carolina. His answer was that Costco had such specific site requirements that it was difficult to find an interesting location with which to induce them to come out of the Upstate. Fast forward, and last week I was in the Greenville Costco store to renew my membership, and I asked a manager why the company wouldn’t give us any respect. He replied that it wasn’t Costco that was holding things up, but rather Asheville. He claimed that Costco had presented over time several possible site plans, but had basically been denied consideration by the city and/or county. Who is prevaricating here?
WYFF4.com
'A little bit of hope': One Greenville family is feeding a community
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Martins aren't your typical love story. When they met, Cassandra and her children had spent a year in a shelter. Redd had been homeless for nearly 18 years. He was working in a sports souvenir store at the time. "And the most beautiful woman...
Broadway actress stops by Upstate high school
A Broadway actress stopped by an Upstate high school to lead a workshop and meet with theater students.
gsabusiness.com
Hot Properties: Greer buys property for fire station
The city of Greer has closed on a parcel of land intended for a new fire station. The city purchased the approximately 4.5 acres of land for $910,000 and closed on the agreement on Nov. 3. The land parcel is located adjacent to current city property at the corner of Suber Road and Chick Springs Road.
Spartanburg Regional Hospital to host hiring event
The Spartanburg Regional Hospital System is hosting a hiring event on Thursday.
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
Firefighters respond to dumpster fire in Spartanburg
The North Spartanburg Fire Department was called on Wednesday to respond to a fire near a business in Spartanburg.
Hendersonville to hold 2 holiday farmers markets
The City of Hendersonville will be putting on two holiday farmers markets in November and December, featuring local artists and small businesses.
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
Burkes outlet in Newberry renamed Bealls Outlet
NEWBERRY — Bealls, Inc., announced that the Burkes Outlet at 2821 Main Street was being renamed Bealls Outlet. The company is retiring t
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Gus
SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Gus. Gus is three months old. He will be neutered Tuesday and is already microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines. It costs $195 to adopt Gus. If you are interested...
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why
This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
WYFF4.com
Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
What’s the worst possible romantic date in Greenville, according to Reddit?
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — A discussion on Reddit is examining the worst possible ideas for a romantic date in Greenville. One Redditor suggested finding romance for someone else at your expense might be the worst date. “Meet at a bar, have your date look across the room and lock eyes with someone else…And four years […]
WYFF4.com
Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say
GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
