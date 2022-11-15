ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gsabusiness.com

Construction begins on Weatherstone in Simpsonville

operating partner of Greenville private equity firm Broadstreet Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a planned community in Simpsonville. The development has 22 houses with four and five-bedroom floor plans that range in size from 2,856 to 4,421 square feet, according to a news release. Located at 212 Brandau Lane, the community is in the Greenville County School District.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Atlanta Magazine

Greenville restaurant Soby’s serves up a favorite throwback menu item

  Twenty-five years ago, Carl Sobocinski took a chance and opened Soby’s New South Cuisine in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, where buildings were largely shuttered. Today, the city’s center is bustling with nationally acclaimed eateries, and Soby’s is celebrating its silver anniversary. This November, the fine-dining restaurant will serve throwback menu items each week; look […] The post Greenville restaurant Soby’s serves up a favorite throwback menu item appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Two new clothing stores and dining option coming to Haywood Mall

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are two new stores and a new dining option coming to Haywood Mall. Haywood Mall made the announcement on Wednesday. These three new stores are joining the mall's 120-store lineup. Lucky Brand: The denim brand clothing store will open Nov. 18 on the upper level...
GREENVILLE, SC
ashevillenc.gov

Asheville Holiday Parade returns — and here’s your guide to the fun

The 2022 Asheville Holiday Parade, presented by Bojangles, returns to downtown this Saturday, November 19, beginning at 11 a.m. Produced by the Asheville Downtown Association in partnership with the City of Asheville, the parade features more than 75 entries including marching bands, dance and cheer squads, youth sports, nonprofits, businesses and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Adderall shortage happening in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laura Crisco says her 11-year-old daughter loves artwork. It is a place where she can let her mind go wild. Her daughter has attention deficit disorder also known as ADD. “She doesn’t necessarily finish something at one time,” Crisco said. “She will start different things...
GREENVILLE, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Has Costco been denied a place in Asheville? Are they still looking?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: For reasons that aren’t relevant to this query, I had occasion to be speaking with a commercial real estate agent with Keller Williams several months ago. I questioned him why there was no Costco in Asheville, even though I know of multiple individuals who make the trek to either the Greenville or the Spartanburg stores in South Carolina. His answer was that Costco had such specific site requirements that it was difficult to find an interesting location with which to induce them to come out of the Upstate. Fast forward, and last week I was in the Greenville Costco store to renew my membership, and I asked a manager why the company wouldn’t give us any respect. He replied that it wasn’t Costco that was holding things up, but rather Asheville. He claimed that Costco had presented over time several possible site plans, but had basically been denied consideration by the city and/or county. Who is prevaricating here?
ASHEVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Hot Properties: Greer buys property for fire station

The city of Greer has closed on a parcel of land intended for a new fire station. The city purchased the approximately 4.5 acres of land for $910,000 and closed on the agreement on Nov. 3. The land parcel is located adjacent to current city property at the corner of Suber Road and Chick Springs Road.
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team

GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Gus

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Gus. Gus is three months old. He will be neutered Tuesday and is already microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines. It costs $195 to adopt Gus. If you are interested...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
PICKENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
WYFF4.com

Child falls 20 feet into well in Greer, fire officials say

GREER, S.C. — A child was rescued Monday afternoon after falling into an old well in Greer, according to officials with Taylors Fire and Rescue. It happened around 2 p.m. off Clement Road in Greer, fire officials said,. According to fire officials, the boy fell about 20 feet. This...
GREER, SC

