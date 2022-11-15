ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Firefighters put out fire in Baghdad international airport

By Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jBYCpxU00

Firefighters at Baghdad's international airport on Tuesday put out a fire that broke out in its departure hall that temporarily suspended flights.

According to Iraq i state media, citing Iraq’s civil defense directorate, the fire broke out in a cafeteria kitchen, causing plumes of smoke to spread across the airport, as some passengers looked on from a distance.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in minutes. Flights have since resumed.

Three airport workers with breathing issues were treated after inhaling the smoke, while no deaths were reported.

In January, six rockets struck Baghdad’s international airport facility, damaging two commercial planes but causing no casualties.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Iran protester: 'We could hear the beatings and screams in jail'

Anti-government protests in Iran have entered an eighth week, despite a crackdown by security forces in which local human rights activists say at least 328 people have been killed and 14,800 others have been detained. One female protester in her 20s, who spent a week in prison and was recently...
AFP

Mourners hit streets as Iran protests take bloody turn

Hundreds of mourners poured onto the streets of an Iranian city Thursday, defying a lethal crackdown on protests over Mahsa Amini's death that shows signs of turning even bloodier. This week's protests coincide with the third anniversary of "Bloody Aban" -- or Bloody November -- when hundreds were killed in a crackdown on street violence that erupted over a shock overnight decision to hike fuel prices.
ABC News

ABC News

907K+
Followers
192K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy