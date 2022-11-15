ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

Rolling Loud music festival in Inglewood announces headliners

Headliners for Rolling Loud, the “world’s largest hip-hop festival,” have been announced for the much-anticipated 2023 festival in Inglewood this spring.  The three-day event will be taking over Hollywood Park on the grounds next to SoFi Stadium from March 3-5 in 2023. Headliners announced for the fest include Travis Scott, Future, and Playboi Carti with […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
Eater

Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices

Randy’s Donuts turns 70 today, and LA’s iconic doughnut maker marks the milestone by offering throwback 70-cent prices on any classic doughnut. The price applies while visiting any Randy’s location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, with a 12-doughnut limit per person. If heading to Inglewood, there’s new anniversary merchandise available for sale in-store and online. In addition, Inglewood’s mayor will also be on-site, with a DJ, photo booth, and free Pink’s Hot Dogs until there are none left.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to see Kevin Hart at Yaamava Theater and more

Rock-star comic Kevin Hart will be here in LA for a stop at the Yaamava Theater Thanksgiving weekend. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. Our partners at Yaamava are furnishing an amazing prize package with an opportunity to see Kevin Hart live, and lots more, for one lucky viewer. Text KEVIN to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Kevin Hart live at Yaamava Theater on Sunday, November 27th; an overnight stay at Yaamava Resort & Casino on November 27th; and a $200 resort credit. You must be 21 to enter. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
pmq.com

YouTube Sensation David Dobrik Opens Pizzeria in L.A.

David Dobrik, who has tens of millions of followers on social media, opened Doughbrik’s Pizza in L.A. on November 12. Dobrik’s Chicago roots are reflected in the menu, and every pizza order comes with a token that can be redeemed for a 15-second “dance party” in the store.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

'Napoleon Dynamite' cast holding Q&A in Downey

DOWNEY — Comedy fan favorite “Napoleon Dynamite” is coming to Downey for a full screening followed by cast Q&A on Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 pm at the Downey Theatre. Film stars Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries will lead the post-show “party.”. “Napoleon Dynamite”...
DOWNEY, CA
foxla.com

Randy's celebrates 70th anniversary with 70-cent donuts

LOS ANGELES - Happy 70th anniversary to the iconic Randy's Donuts!. What better way to celebrate than with a party and some free donuts of course. "Looking back at the last. 70 years… Words can not describe the love we feel & we are so excited to celebrate with our Randy's family," the local favorite wrote on its Facebook page.
INGLEWOOD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Home Sales, Prices Drop in October

Sales of existing homes and median prices in Los Angeles County fell last month, dovetailing with statewide trends, the California Association of Realtors said Wednesday. In October, home sales countywide were down 6.1% compared to September and were off 40% compared to a year ago, according to CAR. The association's...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
fox5ny.com

Southwest Airlines pilot hangs from window to retrieve passenger’s lost phone

LONG BEACH, Calif. - One passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight is lucky to have their cell phone back, after receiving help from the plane’s captain and employees. According to the major airline company, employees at Long Beach Airport noticed a customer’s phone was left behind after a flight was already boarded and pushed back from the gate.
LONG BEACH, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA

