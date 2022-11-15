Read full article on original website
Walker & Royce at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles – official presale password
The Walker & Royce presale code has been added. Everybody with this presale info will have the chance to buy sweet seats before they go on sale!. Believe it, this is probably the last opportunity ever to see Walker & Royce live in Los Angeles!. Here are all the Walker...
Rolling Loud music festival in Inglewood announces headliners
Headliners for Rolling Loud, the “world’s largest hip-hop festival,” have been announced for the much-anticipated 2023 festival in Inglewood this spring. The three-day event will be taking over Hollywood Park on the grounds next to SoFi Stadium from March 3-5 in 2023. Headliners announced for the fest include Travis Scott, Future, and Playboi Carti with […]
Howlin’ Ray’s Pasadena Is Already the Most Scorching-Hot Opening of the Year
Remember 2016, when Nashville-style hot chicken was still fairly hard to find in Los Angeles? Locals sampled the regional dish by way of an occasional pop-up by Hotville Chicken’s Kim Prince, and by visiting the Howlin’ Ray’s truck, which launched in 2015. Fast-forward to 2022. Google “hot...
Breakfast Republic Will Soon Come to Long Beach’s Balmy Belmont Shore
The eccentric a.m. eatery is gearing up to take over Boubouffe Mediterranean Grille on the open and airy corner of 2nd Street and Pomona Avenue
This Is What A $1.8K Apartment Looks Like In Los Angeles & People Have Mixed Feelings (VIDEO)
Finding a quality, cheap apartment in Los Angeles is like finding a needle in a haystack. According to Rent, the cost of living in the City of Angels is 51.9% higher than the national average. To make matters worse, rental prices are 134% higher than the national average, with the typical one-bedroom apartment costing around $2,807 a month.
Independent Gardena Cinema in South Bay offers old fashioned movie-going experience
Gardena Cinema was the last single-screen theater in the South Bay that shut down during the pandemic. It first opened in the mid-40s! They've just had a grand reopening and are trying to keep the old fashioned movie-going experience alive.
Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices
Randy’s Donuts turns 70 today, and LA’s iconic doughnut maker marks the milestone by offering throwback 70-cent prices on any classic doughnut. The price applies while visiting any Randy’s location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, with a 12-doughnut limit per person. If heading to Inglewood, there’s new anniversary merchandise available for sale in-store and online. In addition, Inglewood’s mayor will also be on-site, with a DJ, photo booth, and free Pink’s Hot Dogs until there are none left.
You could win tickets to see Kevin Hart at Yaamava Theater and more
Rock-star comic Kevin Hart will be here in LA for a stop at the Yaamava Theater Thanksgiving weekend. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. Our partners at Yaamava are furnishing an amazing prize package with an opportunity to see Kevin Hart live, and lots more, for one lucky viewer. Text KEVIN to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Kevin Hart live at Yaamava Theater on Sunday, November 27th; an overnight stay at Yaamava Resort & Casino on November 27th; and a $200 resort credit. You must be 21 to enter. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!
YouTube Sensation David Dobrik Opens Pizzeria in L.A.
David Dobrik, who has tens of millions of followers on social media, opened Doughbrik’s Pizza in L.A. on November 12. Dobrik’s Chicago roots are reflected in the menu, and every pizza order comes with a token that can be redeemed for a 15-second “dance party” in the store.
Karen Bass elected as LA's new mayor, first woman in post
U.S. Rep. Karen Bass has defeated developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, making her the first woman to lead the city.
Nas’ Los Angeles Home Burglarized
The Calabasas home of the "King's Disease III" rapper was burglarized over the weekend. Police are investigating.
'Napoleon Dynamite' cast holding Q&A in Downey
DOWNEY — Comedy fan favorite “Napoleon Dynamite” is coming to Downey for a full screening followed by cast Q&A on Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 pm at the Downey Theatre. Film stars Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries will lead the post-show “party.”. “Napoleon Dynamite”...
Randy's celebrates 70th anniversary with 70-cent donuts
LOS ANGELES - Happy 70th anniversary to the iconic Randy's Donuts!. What better way to celebrate than with a party and some free donuts of course. "Looking back at the last. 70 years… Words can not describe the love we feel & we are so excited to celebrate with our Randy's family," the local favorite wrote on its Facebook page.
Actress Denise Richards shot at in road rage incident in LA, TMZ reports
Actress Denise Richards and her husband were shot at during a road rage incident in South Los Angeles, according to a report from TMZ. No one was injured in the shooting.
Los Angeles County Home Sales, Prices Drop in October
Sales of existing homes and median prices in Los Angeles County fell last month, dovetailing with statewide trends, the California Association of Realtors said Wednesday. In October, home sales countywide were down 6.1% compared to September and were off 40% compared to a year ago, according to CAR. The association's...
Rapper arrested on attempted murder charges
A Los Angeles-based rapper was arrested in Las Vegas earlier this week for a shooting that occurred near Town Square last month. Metro Police says that 25-year-old Johnathan Porter was arrested on Monday.
Southwest Airlines pilot hangs from window to retrieve passenger’s lost phone
LONG BEACH, Calif. - One passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight is lucky to have their cell phone back, after receiving help from the plane’s captain and employees. According to the major airline company, employees at Long Beach Airport noticed a customer’s phone was left behind after a flight was already boarded and pushed back from the gate.
Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
LAPD detective arrested for allegedly attempting to buy silencer
A gang and narcotics detective with the Los Angeles Police Department was arrested Tuesday for allegedly attempting to buy a silencer. The attempted purchase allegedly happened in April 2021.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 29,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Monday afternoon showed Bass jumping ahead of Rick Caruso by more than 29,200 votes. The new vote totals showed Bass holding with 354,948 votes, a total […]
