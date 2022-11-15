Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
New Britain Herald
New Britain's TubaChristmas returns next month to Trinity-on-Main
NEW BRITAIN – Musicians young and old will surprise everyone with their turnout, talent and tubas the second weekend in December. New Britain’s 8th annual TubaChristmas is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. in Trinity-on-Main at 69 Main St. New Britain Symphony Orchestra...
New Britain Herald
Barnes Museum announces new exhibition
SOUTHINGTON - The Barnes Museum has announced a new exhibition on a local civil War Captain's Christmas letters from the front, along with an opportunity to enjoy tea with Santa Claus. The Tea with Santa Claus will be held Dec. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the museum and...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: The light is back on
The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), Lodge #1010 in Bristol on South Street, recently had their large neon sign on the front of the building brought back to life. The letters are blue, which is very appropriate for Bristol. The lighting is back after 40 years of being out of service.
New Britain Herald
Acme Monaco in New Britain celebrates 75 years of 'building a better mousetrap'
It all started in Harold Davies’ Plainville basement in 1947. Decades after Davies, a Plainville kid who along with so many of his grade school chums, including one by the name of John Karabin, went to war and came home to realize the American Dream, the company he founded, Acme Monaco Corporation on Winchell Road in New Britain, is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
New Britain Herald
Jerome Home and Arbor Rose in New Britain honors its resident-veterans
NEW BRITAIN – Home to over a dozen brave heroes, Jerome Home and Arbor Rose honored its resident-veterans with a Veterans Day Celebration recently. A formal ceremony took place in the Hartford HealthCare facility, which provides skilled nursing, rehabilitation, independent and assisted living as well as memory care. Those...
New Britain Herald
State-funded $3 million upgrade to one of New Britain's most-traveled roadways is on horizon
NEW BRITAIN – A highly-anticipated and state-funded $3 million upgrade to one of the city’s most well-traveled roads is about a year away. Among the largest commercial and light industrial centers in New Britain, John Downey Drive was selected by the state to receive roadway and pedestrian improvements, Mayor Erin Stewart told the Herald Wednesday.
New Britain Herald
Norman A. Rustad Jr.
Norman A. Rustad, Jr., 62, of Bristol, died on Friday (Nov. 4, 2022) at Bristol Hospital. Rusty was born on Dec. 11, 1959 in New Britain and was a son of Theresa (Janowski) Rustad of Bristol, and the late Norman A. Rustad, Sr. He was raised and lived most of his life in Bristol, graduating from E.C. Goodwin Technical High School where he trained as a master plumber.
New Britain Herald
State, local leaders learn about innovative YWCA New Britain Family Childcare Incubator program
NEW BRITAIN – State and local leaders learned about the innovative YWCA New Britain Family Childcare Incubator program. “This developed in New Britain in 2017,” said Tracey Madden-Hennessey, executive director of YWCA New Britain. “The idea came as part of a brain storming session to address the shortage of infant toddler care in our community. And New Britain really has one of the lowest rates of infant toddler care in the state of Connecticut, only 11 children for every one slot for children under 3 years old, so there really isn’t a lot available and it’s costly to provide.”
Waterbury family honors late 14-year-old son with holiday toy drive
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury family who lost their teenage son in September 2021 is holding a holiday toy drive in his memory. Angel Velez was 14 years old when he was stabbed to death on Colonial Avenue. Despite the devasting loss, his family tries to move forward by focusing on helping others. “Without […]
Lake Compounce introduces ‘Live Music at the Lake’ with floating stage
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is bringing a new live music experience to Bristol. America’s first amusement park will debut Live Music at the Lake during Memorial Day Weekend 2023. The stage, located directly on the lake, will include a sound and lighting setup for audiences to enjoy shows from several different angles throughout […]
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Nov 14th to 20th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, November 14, 2022 to Sunday, November 20th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are shown on the CIAC website at a date prior to the publication of this article. Efforts are made to keep the weekly events articles up-to-date, but, with changes that may occur because of rescheduling, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
Outdoor dining to end in West Hartford for winter
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – This winter, the town of West Hartford is telling restaurants to clear out of the streets instead of clearing plates. Restaurants in West Hartford are being required to remove a big portion of their outdoor dining areas for the winter season. Businesses were told they must remove tables from these […]
Estelita Makes The Journey Back Home
Once you hear how many steps Estelita Boateng took before arriving on Nicoll Street Wednesday with her 4‑month-old son Lucas, you may never complain again about your tiring daily routine. Boateng wasn’t complaining, though. She was on not just a daily journey, but a longer-term journey back home to...
New Britain Herald
Mimo Bistro & Market brings South American inspired food to Berlin
BERLIN – The former Fred’s Deli On Main location has been spruced up and transformed into Mimo Bistro & Market. “It is wonderful to see this landmark location again hosting a family-owned restaurant providing amazing food to the residents of Berlin and beyond,” said Chris Edge, Berlin economic development director.
Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk
Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
New Britain Herald
Antonio Cobuzzi
Antonio Cobuzzi, age 88, of New Britain, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. He lived in New Britain most of his life. He was born in Foggia, Italy in 1934. Antonio leaves his sister Carolina, his sister-in-law Eugenia, and several nieces and nephews. He leaves his Massachusetts cousins Maria and Tony, as well as his loving in-law relatives. Antonio was predeceased by his wife Irene, brother Saverio, brother Joseph, sister-in-law Anastasia, brother-in-law Frank, and nieces and nephews.
A look at the future of Waterford’s once-thriving Crystal Mall
Malls are closing across the country, including in Connecticut. The Crystal Mall in Waterford is looking quieter and emptier each day.
New Britain Herald
Prime Burger, an upscale, specialty burger spot, opens in Newington
NEWINGTON – There’s a new burger joint in town. Actually it would be inaccurate to label Prime Burger so casually, since owner Enzo Beskovic completely remodeled the building at 217 Kelsey St., the decor is upscale and the burgers are 8 oz. hand-ground and hand-formed prime beef patties.
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20th
If you are looking for some fun things to do in CT this weekend, you have come to the right place. Whether you’re looking for family fun, something for couples, or something just for you, we’ve got some great suggestions to keep you busy and having a great time!
New Britain Herald
Mrs. Keyshla Marie (Rodriguez) Harris
At 4:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4th, 2022, Keyshla Marie Harris (08/02/1990), a beloved daughter, sister, mother, wife, and friend, and above all, a God fearing Seventh-Day Adventist woman, took her last breath and was sealed for everlasting life. Though she struggled and fought with illness most of her life, it didn’t stop her from living her life to the fullest.
