New Mexico State

KRQE News 13

Apply now: Governor seeks Bernalillo County DA candidates ahead of Torrez’s departure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeks before Attorney General-elect Raul Torrez (D) is expected to take over as the top elected prosecutor in New Mexico, the Governor’s Office is now trying to figure out who should replace him in Bernalillo County. The state has launched a formal application process for the soon-to-be vacated position of Second Judicial […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

No major changes for New Mexico school vaccines this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico did not add any new vaccines to the list of required vaccines for childcare, pre-school, and school students. The state will continue to require the ten current vaccines for the 2023 to 2024 school year. Once a year, the state’s Vaccine Advisory Committee meets to set vaccine requirements for attending school in […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Vacant state Senate seat filled by New Mexico House representative

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico house representative will fill a vacant state Senate seat on Albuquerque’s west side. Bernalillo County commissioners appointed Democrat Antonio “Moe” Maestas to take over Senate District 26, where Senator Jacob Candelaria served until he stepped down last month. Maestas touted his 16 years in the state house, along with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Election results certification process starts in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Midterm election results were certified Tuesday by at least three county commissions in New Mexico at the start of a once-routine process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems. Otero County’s three county commissioners voted...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
lonelyplanet.com

A local's guide to learning about New Mexico, USA

Known as the Land of Enchantment, the state of New Mexico in the southwestern United States, lives up to its nickname. Home to 23 native tribes, this is an ideal spot to learn about indigenous culture, art and music while also enjoying the food and natural beauty of the American Southwest.
NEW MEXICO STATE
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico’s Conservative Counties did not show up for election

The following is directly from the Secretary of State website. You can look for yourself at the Secretary of State website. In the 2022 general election there was 52% voter turnout statewide. In Lea County (Hobbs) there was 38% turnout. In Eddy County (Carlsbad and Artesia) there was 49% turnout.
LEA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas felt in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some southern New Mexico residents near the West Texas region may have felt multiple earthquakes Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.4 magnitude earthquake west of Menton, Texas, which is also about 70 miles south of Carlsbad. KRQE News 13 received reports from...
CARLSBAD, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico expands access to free legal help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Free legal advice is just a phone call away. Thanks to a new and free helpline, the state is looking to expand access to legal services. The “Modest Means Helpline” (505-797-6013 or 888-856-9935) offers legal advice and referrals for people who may not otherwise be able to afford legal advice. Previously, the […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
Santa Fe Reporter

Hospital Officials Report Pediatric Surge

Hospital officials from the University of New Mexico, Presbyterian and Lovelace health systems said yesterday they are seeing a concerning rise in pediatric patients amid rising cases of RSV, flu and COVID-19. As noted below, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported higher community levels of COVID-19 in several New Mexico counties, including Santa Fe and Bernalillo. This season has thus far been significantly different for children, UNM Children’s Medical Hospital Associate Medical Officer Dr. Anna Duran said yesterday in a news conference, with COVID-19 and parainfluenza adding to the normal start of flu and RSV season. As such, UNM Hospital Associate Chief Nursing Officer Maribeth Thornton said the children’s hospital is over capacity and has created additional spaces to treat its young patients. In Santa Fe, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Marketing, Communications & Public Relations Director Arturo Delgado tells SFR there are currently nine COVID-19 patients. Its pediatric unit currently has one COVID-19 patient, six RSV patients and two patients with other winter illnesses. While not feeling the squeeze of other hospitals at this time, Delgado said via email “the rise in cases is concerning and we will continue to monitor the situation very closely.” Duran and other hospital leaders said children’s lack of exposure to RSV and flu for the last few years has likely created an “immunity gap” contributing to the current surge. Duran said many of the illnesses have similar and overlapping issues and not all require emergency care, but advised parents to seek emergency care for children if they show signs of respiratory distress or dehydration.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Plan to limit oil wells near Chaco seeks comments

In conjunction with a 30-day comment period for a proposed 20-year plan to limit oil well leases near Chaco Canyon, the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management will hold public meetings this week in Farmington and Bernalillo. Developed under the direction of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the...
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

New, non-binary clothing line comes to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first of its kind to come from New Mexico; a nonbinary clothing line. Not finding inclusivity in fashion is a feeling Finnegan Shepard knows all too well. “I kind of had a life of experience of constantly trying to find things that I felt comfortable in. I felt like I could […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Heating drives up electric bills, PNM offers assistance

According to the National Bureau of Labor Statistics, more Americans than ever can’t afford to pay their electric bill this year. In New Mexico, the average homeowner pays $143 for electricity, according to Energy Sage’s data. That accounts for the average usage in NM households which is approximately...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

Governor Makes Surprise Breakfast Stop at The Range in Bernalillo

Being a candidate in a statewide election takes a lot of energy, especially in the final days of a nail-biter campaign like the current governor’s race in New Mexico. Incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made an unannounced stop at The Range Cafe in Bernalillo on Friday morning, taking in a quick breakfast and surprising morning diners enjoying their huevos rancheros, those huge cream puffs and coffee.
BERNALILLO, NM

