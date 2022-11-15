Read full article on original website
Push to end prohibition on rent control in New Mexico gains legislative momentum
“This is really about a struggle for democracy right now. Local communities have no democratic rights to enact any controls on rent,'' said People’s Housing Project Organizer Bex Hampton.
KOAT 7
New Mexico taxpayers are paying $18 million for unused state office space
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to a Legislative Finance Committee report released Tuesday, the state of New Mexico is paying $18 million a year for unused office space. The money is fueled by taxpayers. “You're not dealing with a loss in government. You're dealing with the taxpayer dollar. And we...
Apply now: Governor seeks Bernalillo County DA candidates ahead of Torrez’s departure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeks before Attorney General-elect Raul Torrez (D) is expected to take over as the top elected prosecutor in New Mexico, the Governor’s Office is now trying to figure out who should replace him in Bernalillo County. The state has launched a formal application process for the soon-to-be vacated position of Second Judicial […]
New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
No major changes for New Mexico school vaccines this year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico did not add any new vaccines to the list of required vaccines for childcare, pre-school, and school students. The state will continue to require the ten current vaccines for the 2023 to 2024 school year. Once a year, the state’s Vaccine Advisory Committee meets to set vaccine requirements for attending school in […]
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
New Mexico officials to hold public meeting on proposed changes to an I-25 interchange
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is holding a virtual public meeting Thursday, November 17, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be on the proposed changes to the I-25 Raton & Clayton interchange. The interchange serves as one of three access points to the city of Raton and also connects the U.S. 64/87 […]
Vacant state Senate seat filled by New Mexico House representative
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico house representative will fill a vacant state Senate seat on Albuquerque’s west side. Bernalillo County commissioners appointed Democrat Antonio “Moe” Maestas to take over Senate District 26, where Senator Jacob Candelaria served until he stepped down last month. Maestas touted his 16 years in the state house, along with […]
krwg.org
Election results certification process starts in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Midterm election results were certified Tuesday by at least three county commissions in New Mexico at the start of a once-routine process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems. Otero County’s three county commissioners voted...
lonelyplanet.com
A local's guide to learning about New Mexico, USA
Known as the Land of Enchantment, the state of New Mexico in the southwestern United States, lives up to its nickname. Home to 23 native tribes, this is an ideal spot to learn about indigenous culture, art and music while also enjoying the food and natural beauty of the American Southwest.
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico’s Conservative Counties did not show up for election
The following is directly from the Secretary of State website. You can look for yourself at the Secretary of State website. In the 2022 general election there was 52% voter turnout statewide. In Lea County (Hobbs) there was 38% turnout. In Eddy County (Carlsbad and Artesia) there was 49% turnout.
KRQE News 13
5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas felt in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some southern New Mexico residents near the West Texas region may have felt multiple earthquakes Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.4 magnitude earthquake west of Menton, Texas, which is also about 70 miles south of Carlsbad. KRQE News 13 received reports from...
New Mexico expands access to free legal help
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Free legal advice is just a phone call away. Thanks to a new and free helpline, the state is looking to expand access to legal services. The “Modest Means Helpline” (505-797-6013 or 888-856-9935) offers legal advice and referrals for people who may not otherwise be able to afford legal advice. Previously, the […]
State coordinator says New Mexico likely undercounts homeless students
School districts across New Mexico are likely failing to accurately count the number of students experiencing homelessness, Dana Malone, coordinator for the state’s Education for Homeless Children and Youth Program, told New Mexico In Depth. That failure means vulnerable children probably are missing out on crucial services and being...
Santa Fe Reporter
Hospital Officials Report Pediatric Surge
Hospital officials from the University of New Mexico, Presbyterian and Lovelace health systems said yesterday they are seeing a concerning rise in pediatric patients amid rising cases of RSV, flu and COVID-19. As noted below, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported higher community levels of COVID-19 in several New Mexico counties, including Santa Fe and Bernalillo. This season has thus far been significantly different for children, UNM Children’s Medical Hospital Associate Medical Officer Dr. Anna Duran said yesterday in a news conference, with COVID-19 and parainfluenza adding to the normal start of flu and RSV season. As such, UNM Hospital Associate Chief Nursing Officer Maribeth Thornton said the children’s hospital is over capacity and has created additional spaces to treat its young patients. In Santa Fe, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Marketing, Communications & Public Relations Director Arturo Delgado tells SFR there are currently nine COVID-19 patients. Its pediatric unit currently has one COVID-19 patient, six RSV patients and two patients with other winter illnesses. While not feeling the squeeze of other hospitals at this time, Delgado said via email “the rise in cases is concerning and we will continue to monitor the situation very closely.” Duran and other hospital leaders said children’s lack of exposure to RSV and flu for the last few years has likely created an “immunity gap” contributing to the current surge. Duran said many of the illnesses have similar and overlapping issues and not all require emergency care, but advised parents to seek emergency care for children if they show signs of respiratory distress or dehydration.
KOAT 7
Plan to limit oil wells near Chaco seeks comments
In conjunction with a 30-day comment period for a proposed 20-year plan to limit oil well leases near Chaco Canyon, the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management will hold public meetings this week in Farmington and Bernalillo. Developed under the direction of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the...
New, non-binary clothing line comes to New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first of its kind to come from New Mexico; a nonbinary clothing line. Not finding inclusivity in fashion is a feeling Finnegan Shepard knows all too well. “I kind of had a life of experience of constantly trying to find things that I felt comfortable in. I felt like I could […]
Hispanic voters gave Latino Democrats needed edge to turn New Mexico blue
In New Mexico's most competitive House races, the first Latina elected to the historically Democratic 3rd Congressional District defended her seat while a former Latino city councilman unseated the Republican incumbent in the 2nd Congressional District, effectively turning the state into a blue stronghold once again. Early voting turnout data...
rrobserver.com
Heating drives up electric bills, PNM offers assistance
According to the National Bureau of Labor Statistics, more Americans than ever can’t afford to pay their electric bill this year. In New Mexico, the average homeowner pays $143 for electricity, according to Energy Sage’s data. That accounts for the average usage in NM households which is approximately...
sandovalsignpost.com
Governor Makes Surprise Breakfast Stop at The Range in Bernalillo
Being a candidate in a statewide election takes a lot of energy, especially in the final days of a nail-biter campaign like the current governor’s race in New Mexico. Incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made an unannounced stop at The Range Cafe in Bernalillo on Friday morning, taking in a quick breakfast and surprising morning diners enjoying their huevos rancheros, those huge cream puffs and coffee.
