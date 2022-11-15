Read full article on original website
Related
thekatynews.com
Precinct 4 December 2022 Events and Activities
All aboard the Christmas Express! Kick off the holiday season with Harris County Precinct 4 and the Houston Area Live Steamers with fun for the entire family. Enjoy a variety of free, festive activities including a petting zoo, crafts, train rides, hot cocoa, and more. For more information, visit http://hcp4.net/events.
thekatynews.com
Libraries To Close In Observance Of Thanksgiving Holiday
All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch Library and the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, will be closed Thursday through Sunday, November 24 through 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Monday, November 28.
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Has the Largest Student Enrollment Gain C Compared to Area School Districts
Among 15 school districts found within the Greater Houston area, Katy ISD continues to top the list with the largest number of student gains, 12,940 to be exact, since 2016. During the November Board meeting, Population and Survey Analysts (PASA) presented its annual demographics update revealing that the rate of growth within Katy ISD boundaries continues at a steadfast level with a 14.6 percent change in student enrollment in the past five years.
thekatynews.com
Katy ISD Names New Principals for Hutsell and Shafer Elementary Schools
At tonight’s Katy ISD board meeting, Shauntá Smith was named as the new principal at Hutsell Elementary and Kristi Gonzales as the new leader at Shafer Elementary. Shauntá Smith is taking the reins at Hutsell Elementary after Margie Blount’s retirement. Smith has 20 years of educational experience and began her career as an elementary teacher in 2002 at Betsy Ross Elementary in Houston Independent School District. While at HISD, Smith was also a summer school coordinator, literacy coach and a vanguard magnet coordinator. She joined Katy ISD in August 2013 when she accepted a position as an English language arts and social studies instructional coach at Mayde Creek Elementary School. Since then, she has served in several leadership roles which include assistant principal at Franz, Hutsell, Randolph and Stephens elementary schools as well as principal for the Katy Summer Academic Term (KSAT) Initiative at Mayde Creek Junior High. Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Houston and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Prairie View A&M University.
thekatynews.com
Fidium Celebrates Better Internet in Katy at Serene Beans on Nov. 15
Fidium launched in Katy in May and since then has been delighting customers with super-fast speeds, a delightful service experience, and no hassles. To celebrate, coffee is on us! The first 300 visitors can get a free small coffee, just for telling us what they love about Fidium. When: Nov....
thekatynews.com
The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency Hosts “Doc Talk” on Unmasking the Menopause Myth
The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, will present a hybrid “Doc Talk” presentation on “Unmasking the Menopause Myth” with Dr. Marieme Mbaye and Lisa Hanes on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from noon to 1:15 p.m., both online and at the offices of alliantgroup, 3009 Post Oak Blvd, Ste. 2000, Houston. The presentation and lunch are open to the public at no cost.
thekatynews.com
Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir presents “On this Day Earth Shall Ring – Christmas at the Villa” holiday concerts Dec. 10 and Dec. 11
The Choir returns to Villa de Matel for four concerts with guests Treble Choir of Houston and Marc Garvin. The Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Robert Simpson, presents “On this Day Earth Shall Ring – Christmas at the Villa” Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Two concerts will be performed each day. The choir is coming home for the holidays as it returns after a two-year absence to the Chapel of the Villa de Matel in Houston’s East End for its annual Christmas concerts. The serene beauty of the Chapel is a perfect setting for the enchanting array of traditional carols and new Christmas favorites.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual
Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Harris County Sherriff’s Office 2211-02274. NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97291. Recovery Location: 14400 block of Ella Blvd., Houston, TX, 77014. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: Est. 5’9”. Weight: Est. 144lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Unknown. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in a burning vehicle. They...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Appraisal District Named A Top Houston Workplace
The Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) has been selected as a Top Workplace in the Houston metropolitan area by the Houston Chronicle for the sixth consecutive year. “Being named a Top Workplace in the Houston area for the sixth year in a row is truly an honor,” said Roland Altinger chief appraiser. “I believe this is noteworthy for the appraisal district because we have faced a number of challenges since 2017, such as massive flooding from Hurricane Harvey, a worldwide pandemic and skyrocketing home prices. It’s the dedication of our employees that has helped us navigate through these trials and remain focused on providing first-class customer service.”
Comments / 0