At tonight’s Katy ISD board meeting, Shauntá Smith was named as the new principal at Hutsell Elementary and Kristi Gonzales as the new leader at Shafer Elementary. Shauntá Smith is taking the reins at Hutsell Elementary after Margie Blount’s retirement. Smith has 20 years of educational experience and began her career as an elementary teacher in 2002 at Betsy Ross Elementary in Houston Independent School District. While at HISD, Smith was also a summer school coordinator, literacy coach and a vanguard magnet coordinator. She joined Katy ISD in August 2013 when she accepted a position as an English language arts and social studies instructional coach at Mayde Creek Elementary School. Since then, she has served in several leadership roles which include assistant principal at Franz, Hutsell, Randolph and Stephens elementary schools as well as principal for the Katy Summer Academic Term (KSAT) Initiative at Mayde Creek Junior High. Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Houston and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Prairie View A&M University.

KATY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO