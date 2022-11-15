Read full article on original website
Massive fire destroys Fall River power tool shop
Every firefighter available in the city rushed to Mariano Bishop Boulevard to find heavy flames and smoke billowing from the roof of Burns Power Tools.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department responds to Acushnet Avenue garage fire
“Yesterday afternoon at 1400 hrs, crews responded to 2147 Acushnet Avenue for a reported garage fire. Arriving crews reported a passenger vehicle on fire in the rear of this one-story service station with fire extending into the structure. Mechanics had attempted to extinguish the fire prior to arrival of the Fire Department.
4 dogs missing after fire engulfs Bellingham home
Firefighters said there were water issues when they first arrived to the scene.
ABC6.com
Crew battling fire at Fall River shopping plaza
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping plaza in Fall River Monday night. The fire broke out at the shopping complex on Mariano Bishop Blvd. just after 9 p.m. The plaza is home to several businesses including Burns Power Tools. Video show a...
Construction worker hospitalized after falling 20 feet in Wayland
A construction worker in Wayland had to be rushed to the hospital via MedFLight after falling over 20 feet Tuesday night. According to the Wayland Fire Department, crews responded to Plain Road at 4:48 p.m. after the 27-year-old worker sustained serious injuries in the fall. He was flown to Beth...
All lanes reopened on Route 146 in Millbury
MILLBURY — All lanes are now open and a downed power line has been removed after state police diverted traffic between West Main Street and Boston Road on state Route 146 in Millbury for about an hour Wednesday. Traffic was congested on the highway in the Millbury area as...
Search underway for missing North Smithfield man
The search is on for a North Smithfield man who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.
Early morning fire destroys North Grafton business
NORTH GRAFTON — The owner of a spa and wellness center says it will "be back stronger and better than ever" after an early morning, two-alarm fire Sunday gutted the business located inside a former Masonic lodge on North Main Street. "We are devastated and in shock. We are grieving what has...
Providence River dredging to benefit two RI communities
The dredging is part of a three-phase maintenance project being conducted by The Nature Conservancy and the Coastal Resources Management Council.
capecod.com
Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway
WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Middletown repaving roadways this week
Police urged drivers to use caution in work zones and said to expect detours and delays.
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
3 arrested, 1 sought in Fall River shots-fired incidents
Police have arrested three people and are searching for a fourth in connection with two shots-fired incidents in Fall River last week.
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Police to Install Street Cameras
The Seekonk Police Department plans to install five cameras on various streets in an effort to curb criminal activity. Police Chief Dean Isabella told the Board of Selectmen about Flock Safety, a company which operates a camera system all over New England. “What it allows us to do is have a constant ability to capture information that will allow us to enhance investigations,” Isabella said at Wednesday’s meeting. “For example, we’ve had some major retail burglaries in (Seekonk) over the past year and a half.”
Death of 4-year-old prompts bounce castle safety warning
The CPSC said the boy died after a hoop inside the "My Bouncer Little Castle" became entangled and twisted around his neck.
Car slams into Pawtucket building
A witness on scene says it appears one of the vehicles ran a red light and hit another vehicle before crashing into the building.
Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey Finally Returning Home to New Bedford
New Bedford’s historic Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey is coming home. The vessel underwent a seven-year complete restoration in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, thanks to state support secured by Senator Mark Montigny and Representative Antonio Cabral, philanthropists Robert Hildreth and the late H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, and the Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey Association. The...
fallriverreporter.com
Multiple people sent to the hospital after crash into construction truck on Route 24
Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a crash on Route 24 Monday. According to Tiverton Fire Department, Tiverton Fire and Police responded to Route 24 North for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival crews found a car had struck a construction crash truck. Route 24 was shut down...
Wareham Stuffed Animals, Lost at Walmart, Need Help Getting Home
Somewhere in the Wareham area, a heartbroken child is missing their stuffed animal. Alexis Wybranic, a local swim instructor at the New Bedford YMCA, was doing some late-night shopping at the Wareham Crossing Walmart Supercenter Nov. 9 when she spotted an abandoned stuffed animal in one of the parking spaces. She took to Facebook and posted:
Search continues for missing Warwick woman
Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Arnold's Neck Drive and Staples Avenue.
