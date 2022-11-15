The Seekonk Police Department plans to install five cameras on various streets in an effort to curb criminal activity. Police Chief Dean Isabella told the Board of Selectmen about Flock Safety, a company which operates a camera system all over New England. “What it allows us to do is have a constant ability to capture information that will allow us to enhance investigations,” Isabella said at Wednesday’s meeting. “For example, we’ve had some major retail burglaries in (Seekonk) over the past year and a half.”

SEEKONK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO