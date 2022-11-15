ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Fire Department responds to Acushnet Avenue garage fire

“Yesterday afternoon at 1400 hrs, crews responded to 2147 Acushnet Avenue for a reported garage fire. Arriving crews reported a passenger vehicle on fire in the rear of this one-story service station with fire extending into the structure. Mechanics had attempted to extinguish the fire prior to arrival of the Fire Department.
ABC6.com

Crew battling fire at Fall River shopping plaza

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping plaza in Fall River Monday night. The fire broke out at the shopping complex on Mariano Bishop Blvd. just after 9 p.m. The plaza is home to several businesses including Burns Power Tools. Video show a...
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway

WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
WAREHAM, MA
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Police to Install Street Cameras

The Seekonk Police Department plans to install five cameras on various streets in an effort to curb criminal activity. Police Chief Dean Isabella told the Board of Selectmen about Flock Safety, a company which operates a camera system all over New England. “What it allows us to do is have a constant ability to capture information that will allow us to enhance investigations,” Isabella said at Wednesday’s meeting. “For example, we’ve had some major retail burglaries in (Seekonk) over the past year and a half.”
SEEKONK, MA
FUN 107

Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey Finally Returning Home to New Bedford

New Bedford’s historic Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey is coming home. The vessel underwent a seven-year complete restoration in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, thanks to state support secured by Senator Mark Montigny and Representative Antonio Cabral, philanthropists Robert Hildreth and the late H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, and the Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey Association. The...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Wareham Stuffed Animals, Lost at Walmart, Need Help Getting Home

Somewhere in the Wareham area, a heartbroken child is missing their stuffed animal. Alexis Wybranic, a local swim instructor at the New Bedford YMCA, was doing some late-night shopping at the Wareham Crossing Walmart Supercenter Nov. 9 when she spotted an abandoned stuffed animal in one of the parking spaces. She took to Facebook and posted:
WAREHAM, MA
