Teens Earn Volunteer-Service Hours At Libraries’ Ya Advisory Councils
Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in FBCL’s Young Adult Advisory Councils, where they can express ideas, help organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to teens at the library. The December schedule of Young Adult Advisory Council meetings is as follows:
Child Advocates of Fort Bend and its Partner Agencies to Celebrate National Adoption Day, November 18
The Honorable Judge Walter Armatys and The Honorable Judge Janet B. Heppard and The Honorable Judge Kali Morgan Kick Off National Adoption Day. This Friday, the Fort Bend County 328th, 387th, and 505th District Courts are joining forces with courts across the country opening their doors on National Adoption Day to finalize adoptions of children from foster care and to celebrate all families who adopt. There are more than 100,000 children across the country waiting to be adopted – nearly 6,000 of those are in Texas. Thirteen children were adopted from foster care in Fort Bend County earlier this year.
Katy ISD Has the Largest Student Enrollment Gain C Compared to Area School Districts
Among 15 school districts found within the Greater Houston area, Katy ISD continues to top the list with the largest number of student gains, 12,940 to be exact, since 2016. During the November Board meeting, Population and Survey Analysts (PASA) presented its annual demographics update revealing that the rate of growth within Katy ISD boundaries continues at a steadfast level with a 14.6 percent change in student enrollment in the past five years.
Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir presents “On this Day Earth Shall Ring – Christmas at the Villa” holiday concerts Dec. 10 and Dec. 11
The Choir returns to Villa de Matel for four concerts with guests Treble Choir of Houston and Marc Garvin. The Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Robert Simpson, presents “On this Day Earth Shall Ring – Christmas at the Villa” Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Two concerts will be performed each day. The choir is coming home for the holidays as it returns after a two-year absence to the Chapel of the Villa de Matel in Houston’s East End for its annual Christmas concerts. The serene beauty of the Chapel is a perfect setting for the enchanting array of traditional carols and new Christmas favorites.
Fidium Celebrates Better Internet in Katy at Serene Beans on Nov. 15
Fidium launched in Katy in May and since then has been delighting customers with super-fast speeds, a delightful service experience, and no hassles. To celebrate, coffee is on us! The first 300 visitors can get a free small coffee, just for telling us what they love about Fidium. When: Nov....
Katy ISD Names New Principals for Hutsell and Shafer Elementary Schools
At tonight’s Katy ISD board meeting, Shauntá Smith was named as the new principal at Hutsell Elementary and Kristi Gonzales as the new leader at Shafer Elementary. Shauntá Smith is taking the reins at Hutsell Elementary after Margie Blount’s retirement. Smith has 20 years of educational experience and began her career as an elementary teacher in 2002 at Betsy Ross Elementary in Houston Independent School District. While at HISD, Smith was also a summer school coordinator, literacy coach and a vanguard magnet coordinator. She joined Katy ISD in August 2013 when she accepted a position as an English language arts and social studies instructional coach at Mayde Creek Elementary School. Since then, she has served in several leadership roles which include assistant principal at Franz, Hutsell, Randolph and Stephens elementary schools as well as principal for the Katy Summer Academic Term (KSAT) Initiative at Mayde Creek Junior High. Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Houston and a Master of Education in Educational Administration from Prairie View A&M University.
The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency Hosts “Doc Talk” on Unmasking the Menopause Myth
The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, will present a hybrid “Doc Talk” presentation on “Unmasking the Menopause Myth” with Dr. Marieme Mbaye and Lisa Hanes on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from noon to 1:15 p.m., both online and at the offices of alliantgroup, 3009 Post Oak Blvd, Ste. 2000, Houston. The presentation and lunch are open to the public at no cost.
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual
Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Harris County Sherriff’s Office 2211-02274. NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/97291. Recovery Location: 14400 block of Ella Blvd., Houston, TX, 77014. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: Est. 5’9”. Weight: Est. 144lbs. Age: Adult. Race: Unknown. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found in a burning vehicle. They...
