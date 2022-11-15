Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir presents “On this Day Earth Shall Ring – Christmas at the Villa” holiday concerts Dec. 10 and Dec. 11

Read full article on original website
thekatynews.com
Precinct 4 December 2022 Events and Activities
All aboard the Christmas Express! Kick off the holiday season with Harris County Precinct 4 and the Houston Area Live Steamers with fun for the entire family. Enjoy a variety of free, festive activities including a petting zoo, crafts, train rides, hot cocoa, and more. For more information, visit http://hcp4.net/events.
WFAA
Born at 25 weeks, weighing 1 pound, Houston girl set to celebrate her quinceañera
HOUSTON — It was the royal treatment for Genesis Tamez’s 15th birthday. Her family calls this milestone a miracle. To celebrate, she had everything from a limo, hair, makeup, and yes, even a custom dress. The Make-A-Wish Foundation made sure her family had everything they needed for her quinceañera.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wander a winter wonderland at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights
Take in a twinkling holiday spectacle at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field from Friday, November 18 to New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. The 2022 holiday season brings nearly two months of twinkling spectacle to the home of the Space Cowboys—Triple-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros—as Sugar Land Holiday Lights returns for its ninth year at Constellation Field.
Click2Houston.com
Local entertainers star in new movie highlighting Houston’s Hip-Hop community
Houston – November is National Hip Hop History month and there’s a new movie coming out celebrating Houston’s hip hop community. Derrick ‘D-Reck’ Dixon with ‘Wreckshop Records’ and local rapper Chris ‘Propain’ Dudley joined Houston Life Monday to talk about their movie “The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation”.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Houston for 2022
It’s the season of thankfulness, and we at Houston Food Finder are thankful for the opportunity to ditch dry homemade turkeys, deep fryer mishaps and Grandma’s tuna aspic. We give thanks for a city abounding with dine-in options, from the untraditional to the ultra-luxe. If you find yourself in Houston and in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, look no further than any of the choices below for a meal worthy of praise and thanks.
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
fox26houston.com
'Wanna be a Baller' music video hits 100M views on Youtube
The song 'Wanna Be a Baller' has long been declared a Houston classic. But the beloved anthem is now getting worldwide recognition.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Lotus Seafood Keeps Loyal Followers Coming for Crack Sauce & More
If you grew up or lived on the Southwest side of Houston, then it is very likely you stood in a long line at Lotus Seafood’s original Braeswood location, (im)patiently breathing in the smell of Cajun seafood boil and craving the addictive Crack Sauce. In 2006, the Braeswood location opened as an unassuming you-buy-we-fry seafood market. It has recently moved down the street to a larger space at 9531 Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Plus, Lotus Seafood has added locations in Pearland, Westchase, Veterans Memorial and the newest spot in Stafford, which had its grand opening in September.
fox26houston.com
Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving
HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world
HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut. “Houston has been...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Who is paying the highest water bills in the City of Houston?
HOUSTON – All this week, KPRC 2 Investigates is looking into your complaints of irregular and inaccurate water bills. You might be surprised to see how much your neighbors are paying for water bills. We are looking into which homeowners in Houston use the most water and how much they’re paying each month.
thekatynews.com
Fidium Celebrates Better Internet in Katy at Serene Beans on Nov. 15
Fidium launched in Katy in May and since then has been delighting customers with super-fast speeds, a delightful service experience, and no hassles. To celebrate, coffee is on us! The first 300 visitors can get a free small coffee, just for telling us what they love about Fidium. When: Nov....
thekatynews.com
Libraries To Close In Observance Of Thanksgiving Holiday
All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch Library and the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, will be closed Thursday through Sunday, November 24 through 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Monday, November 28.
thekatynews.com
Teens Earn Volunteer-Service Hours At Libraries’ Ya Advisory Councils
Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in FBCL’s Young Adult Advisory Councils, where they can express ideas, help organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to teens at the library. The December schedule of Young Adult Advisory Council meetings is as follows:
designboom.com
houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife
Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair
A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
cw39.com
Cold all week | When we finally could see 70 degrees again
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Cold weather is here to stay through this weekend, and we’re not just talking about Houston. Most of the country is in a prolonged stretch of colder-than-normal temperatures. Winds in the upper atmosphere have been pushing cold air southward from Canada, and that persistent cold...
thekatynews.com
Child Advocates of Fort Bend and its Partner Agencies to Celebrate National Adoption Day, November 18
The Honorable Judge Walter Armatys and The Honorable Judge Janet B. Heppard and The Honorable Judge Kali Morgan Kick Off National Adoption Day. This Friday, the Fort Bend County 328th, 387th, and 505th District Courts are joining forces with courts across the country opening their doors on National Adoption Day to finalize adoptions of children from foster care and to celebrate all families who adopt. There are more than 100,000 children across the country waiting to be adopted – nearly 6,000 of those are in Texas. Thirteen children were adopted from foster care in Fort Bend County earlier this year.
Houston Chronicle
Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge
A Texas man who jumped onto a moving 18-wheeler before starting to dance later died after slamming into a bridge, police say. The driver of the red Kenworth 18-wheeler had no knowledge that the man had climbed on top of the cargo portion of the truck, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.
Houston Premium Outlets welcomes 2 new retailers
Officials with Houston Premium Outlets announced this week three new retailers. (Courtesy Houston Premium Outlets) Two new retailers opened at Houston Premium Outlets, 29300 Hempstead Road, Cypress, on Nov. 4. 1. Windsor Fashions opened a new location near Nautica. The retailer sells women’s clothing and accessories for special occasions and...
