ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

UPDATE: Missing Crawford County hunter found safe

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Qox0_0jBYBWLa00

UPDATE: George Combee has been found safe, according to a social media post . The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported that he was “cold but in good spirits.”

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A search is underway for a missing hunter in Crawford County.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, George Combee was reported missing at 10 p.m. Monday night on Nov. 14.

Authorities say he was last seen near Kimes Tower Road.

Multiple agencies are currently involved in a search.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Police searching for missing child in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. Allaynah Blackwell reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last scene at the corner of S 32nd Terrace and Briarcliff Avenue at 3:32 a.m.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Missing child located in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Fort Smith police say the missing child has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. She reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last seen...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
FORT SMITH, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville approves $216 million budget, adding police officers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council approved its $216 million budget for 2023 on Tuesday. The budget is a $25 million increase from last year to keep up with the city’s growing population. Chief Financial Officer Paul Becker said the city will add multiple positions. “Police and fire between the two added roughly […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy