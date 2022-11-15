UPDATE: Missing Crawford County hunter found safe

UPDATE: George Combee has been found safe, according to a social media post . The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office reported that he was “cold but in good spirits.”

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A search is underway for a missing hunter in Crawford County.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, George Combee was reported missing at 10 p.m. Monday night on Nov. 14.

Authorities say he was last seen near Kimes Tower Road.

Multiple agencies are currently involved in a search.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.