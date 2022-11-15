Read full article on original website
Engadget
Nike's big push into the blockchain starts with '.Swoosh'
Nike's interest in the blockchain extends beyond buying a digital collectibles startup. The apparel maker has introduced ".Swoosh," a blockchain-based platform that will let members collect and eventually create virtual jerseys, shoes and other goods they can wear in games and other online spaces. You may get access to real-world products and special events, too. The creation of an "inclusive" community is important, Nike says, although the company isn't shy about wanting to make money — you can buy virtual products using conventional payments, much like you would a physical pair of runners.
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Restock Sale Scheduled for Nov 11 at 12 Noon; Here Is How to Pre-Order the Gaming Console, New Price in India, Features, and More
Get your finances in order! as PlayStation 5 stock is back in India for fans to pre-order. Interested customers should make sure that they're ready for the long-awaited restock for, which begins at 12 PM today. Here's every online retailer that will feature the PlayStation 5 restock today:. The upcoming...
The Verge
Google Maps' new ‘Live View’ AR feature launches in London, NYC, LA, and a few other cities
Google revealed some initial details about Search with Live View in September, but now it’s announcing the Google Maps augmented reality feature will begin rolling out in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo on Android and iOS beginning next week. The feature shows you things...
makeuseof.com
Black Friday Deals: Google Pixel 7 Phones Drop to Lowest Since Launch
Even though the Google Pixel 7 phones have just landed on the market in October 2022, we're already getting a pretty substantial price cut ahead of Black Friday. You'll end up saving up to $150 on your brand new Pixel phone if you get yours from Amazon, and that's pretty great, especially since the phones are completely unlocked.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Game to GeForce Experience on Windows
If you have an NVIDIA graphics card, there's a way to automatically optimize the performance of games with a few clicks. By using GeForce Experience, you can add games to a list, and the program will do its best to make them run smoothly. It will do this by choosing the best settings based on your computer's hardware capabilities.
makeuseof.com
Fedora 37 Speeds Along With Dev-Focused Features, Brand-New Editions
The Fedora project has announced the release of Version 37 of the Linux distribution. What's New in Fedora 37?. "Today I'm excited to share the results...
Xbox update lets players join Discord directly from console
Yesterday (16 November), a new update rolled out on Xbox consoles, which brought with it some really nice improvements for a number of features as well as a couple of new ones. You probably remember that back in September, Discord integration was rolled out for everyone on Xbox, allowing users...
Hands-on with Microsoft's awesome new Adaptive Mouse and Button Accessories with modular designs
Microsoft's open ecosystem of assistive accessories are now available, and we've got them in-house to take a first look at.
makeuseof.com
Black Friday Deal: Google Pixel Watch Gets Its First Discount, Pixel Earbuds Go on Sale
If you want to get some new Google gear, the Pixel smartwatch and the Pixel Buds are also on sale on Amazon. Ahead of Black Friday, we're seeing some great discounts for all our favorite gear from the tech giant.
Xbox rolls out official support for Discord, Lightstream, and Streamlabs
Holy moly, there is a ton of stuff rolling out with the Xbox November update. In a blog post, Xbox announced that it is officially rolling out the Xbox November update today. In addition to launching official support for Discord, the company also rolled out streaming support for Streamlabs and Lightstream, a new Capture app, and a host of other features.
Engadget
Samsung brings game streaming to its 2021 TVs
You no longer need one of Samsung's latest TVs to try its game streaming features. The electronics giant will roll out cloud gaming to compatible 2021 TV sets starting next week. This includes all 2021 models, ranging from entry AU7000 series through to 8K flagships like the QN900. You can find the full list below this story. You should have access to streaming services by the end of 2022, Samsung says. There is a caveat: you'll need a Q70A, AU8000 or certain QN90A (98-inch) and Q60A (32-inch) models to get the full Gaming Hub, not just individual apps.
makeuseof.com
4 Reasons Why Marvel Snap Is a Massive Hit
Marvel Snap officially launched in October 2022, bringing another card battler to the mobile and PC market. However, it soon found itself at the top of download charts, enjoying time in the spotlight as a major success.
makeuseof.com
Microsoft’s Ugly Holiday Sweater for 2022 Features Clippy as the Star
Another year, another piece of Microsoft clothing to keep yourself warm as the mercury plummets. The software giant has announced 2022's "Windows Ugly Sweater" (its words, not ours), and this year, the love-him-or-hate-him personal assistant Clippy is the star of the show.
The Peak Design Travel Tripod Is 15 Percent off This Black Friday
The editors at AFAR test and review the Peak Design Travel Tripod to find out if it really is the best travel tripod available.
Where to buy PS5: Latest stock updates and all the best PS5 deals on Sony’s elusive console in the UK
UPDATE: TUESDAY 15 NOVEMBER 2022, 3PM GMT – Stock alert! Very has just dropped one of the cheapest PS5 digital edition bundles we’ve ever seen, and we expect it to sell out fast. Twelve retailers currently have the PS5 disc edition console in stock, but they all come as part of a bundle. Read on for the latest PS5 deals available and where to buy the console in the UK. It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time in the UK, just two years after the console launched in the country, having sold...
