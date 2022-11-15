ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks from inflation and COVID-19

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ET8yE_0jBYBB3Z00

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Japan's economy shrank for the first time in four quarters as inflation, a weak yen, and another COVID-19 wave have harmed the country.

The country's seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product shrank 0.3% from the previous quarter, which translates to an annualized decline of 1.2%. Economists had expected an expansion of 1.2%, according to preliminary data released Cabinet Office on Tuesday.

"When the yen falls this fast, companies face a tough situation in that they are hit by higher import costs of materials while they can't easily pass on costs to exports when overseas economies are slowing down," Harumi Taguchi, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, told the Japan Times.

For the first time in 24 years, Japan has intervened to prop up its currency, which has suffered from accelerating inflation. In September, nationwide inflation surpassed 3% for the first time in over three decades.

Last month Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida proposed an economic stimulus package that includes aid to reduce energy costs and cash handouts for childcare. The proposal comes after consumer spending cooled off due to Japan's record COVID-19 wave in the summer.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno told Nikkei Asia that the Japanese government recognizes that "the environment surrounding households and businesses is becoming more difficult, with declining real household incomes and rising corporate costs," adding that the cabinet will pay attention to concerns of a global economic recession.

Economists are optimistic for the fourth quarter, with tourism expected to rebound due to fewer COVID-19 restrictions.

"We are expecting a flip back into expansion in Q4 which will benefit from a rebound in inbound tourism and a stronger trade balance," Darren Tay of Capital Economics, said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

UK inflation accelerates to 41-year high of 11.1%

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate rose to a 41-year high in October, fueling demands for the government to do more to ease the nation’s cost-of-living crisis when it releases new tax and spending plans Thursday. Consumer prices jumped 11.1% in the 12 months through October, compared with 10.1% in September, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. The new figure exceeded economists’ expectations of 10.7%. Higher prices for food and energy drove Britain’s inflation rate to the highest since October 1981, the ONS said. It exceeds the record 10.7% inflation seen last month in the 19 European countries using the euro currency and the U.S. rate of 7.7%, which slowed in October. The figures come a day before Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt is scheduled to unveil a new budget amid growing calls for higher wages, increased benefits and more spending on health and education as raging inflation erodes the spending power of people across the country.
The Associated Press

Japan's economy shrinks as consumers hold back on spending

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 1.2% in the July-September quarter, as consumption declined amid rising prices. Seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product for the world’s third-largest economy shrank 0.3% on-quarter, according to government Cabinet Office data released Tuesday. The annual rate shows how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year. Japan’s GDP, or the sum of the value of a nation’s products and services, was weaker than analysts had expected, coming after three quarters of moderate growth. Like many nations, Japan has suffered as the coronavirus pandemic slammed industrial production and tourism. Private consumption grew 0.3% in July-September, slowing down from the 1.2% growth recorded the previous quarter. Private investment grew 1.5%, down from 2.4% growth in the previous quarter.
The Associated Press

AHF Thanks UK for the £1 Billion Global Fund Pledge

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- AIDS Healthcare Foundation thanked today the government of the United Kingdom for pledging 1 billion pounds over the next three years for the Seventh Replenishment round of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006096/en/ AHF advocates during a rally in Germany calling for the full funding of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria ahead of the Fifth Replenishment Round in 2016. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Canada charges electric vehicle battery researcher with espionage for China

Canada’s federal police have charged an electric vehicle battery researcher at Quebec’s power utility with espionage, alleging the worker was covertly sending trade secrets to China. The arrest of Yuesheng Wang, 35, comes as Canada grapples with a barrage of accusations of Chinese interference, including allegations of meddling...
TechCrunch

Indian fintech Lentra raises $60M to expand loans-as-a-service for banks

Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Susquehanna International Group (SIG) led the round with strategic participation also from Citi Ventures, a subsidiary of the New York-based investment banking giant Citigroup. This is Citi Ventures’ first investment in a fintech out of India, and this round overall underscores how far the...
The Associated Press

Fight over aid for climate losses divides UN talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With an end-of-the-week deadline rushing at them faster than agreements are coming out of them, negotiators at the U.N. climate summit are in a difficult spot. Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind the pace of previous meetings as government ministers return to Egypt to take over negotiations with three days left before the scheduled close Friday. “I think we still have a long way to go. But I’m I remain hopeful that we can come to good conclusions,” European Union’s top climate official, Frans Timmermans, said Wednesday. A small thaw in relations between the United States and China at the Group of 20 meeting in Bali has boosted hopes that the world’s top two polluters can help get a deal over the line in Egypt.
The Associated Press

Ricardo Air Quality and Economic Expertise to Help European Commission Reduce Hundreds of Thousands of Premature Deaths From Air Pollution

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consulting company, has significantly contributed to the European Commission’s revision of the Ambient Air Quality Directive which sets air quality standards for European Union Member States. This Directive underpins the improvement of air quality to reduce the 300,000 premature deaths a year and a significant number of noncommunicable diseases such as asthma, cardiovascular problems and lung cancer, which are still attributed to air pollution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005544/en/ Smog in the city of Milan, Italy (Photo: Business Wire)
TIME

Fed Up, Developing Countries Form Alliance to Charge More For Rainforest Conservation

For around $15, companies can offset a metric ton of their carbon emissions by buying a credit from Wildlife Works, a conservation organization in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It uses the money to stop slash-and-burn farmers from chopping down the world’s second largest rainforest, the Congo, by helping them transition to more sustainable forms of agriculture and other economic activities. The $15 per credit—a price set by a U.N.-backed carbon market—is better than many similar programs, says Wildlife Works’ DRC director JR Bwangoy-Bankanza. “But it’s not enough,” he says. “For people to protect the forest, they need more income, and we need a [bigger] funding stream.”
The Associated Press

Asia-Pacific leaders tackle trade, sustainability in Bangkok

BANGKOK (AP) — The war in Ukraine, great power rivalry Asia, inflation and food and energy shortages are on the agenda as leaders prepare for the third back-to-back gathering this week, a Pacific-Rim summit taking place in a heavily guarded venue in Thailand’s capital. Leaders from the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum will meet formally in closed-door sessions Friday and Saturday. For some, it will be at least the third such opportunity for face-to-face talks in the past two weeks. However, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is attending instead of President Joe Biden, who will be hosting his granddaughter’s wedding at the White House. APEC’s official mission is to promote regional economic integration. Most of the business conducted happens on the summit’s sidelines in meetings such as a planned meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The two Asian powers have a legacy of frictions over Japan’s World War II aggression, territorial disputes and China’s growing military might. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, said the encounter would “carry great importance.”
Robb Report

Americans Spent Nearly $695 Billion at Retail Stores in October Despite Inflation: Report

U.S. retail sales grew in October as consumers continue to spend despite rising prices. Total U.S. retail sales were $694.5 billion in October, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This total was up 1.3 percent from September and 8.3 percent from the same month in 2021. This compares with the 8.2 percent year-over-year growth in September and the 9.4 percent yearly increase in August. “October retail sales data confirms that consumers continue to stretch their dollars on household priorities, including gifts for family and loved ones this holiday season,” said National Retail Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay in a Wednesday...
BBC

UK zoonotic research site left to deteriorate - MPs

The UK's main facility for dealing with viruses that jump from animals to humans has been left to "deteriorate to an alarming extent," according to MPs. The Public Affairs Committee report cited "inadequate management and under-investment" at the site in Weybridge. It said the Department for Environment, Food & Rural...
The Associated Press

monday.com Finds Australian IT Professionals More Than Double Software Investment in 2022, Spending More Than US and UK Counterparts

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report surveying Australian IT decision makers for insights on how they are approaching work, IT spend, and software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006222/en/ Infographic featuring monday.com’s Global results from the IT Decision Makers survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)
US News and World Report

Senegal Reform Implementation Slower Than Expected - IMF Staff

(Reuters) - Senegal has made "significant progress" in implementing structural reforms but those have come at a slower pace than anticipated, the International Monetary Fund's staff said on Wednesday. Performance of the reform program was "broadly satisfactory" and "the economy should rebound in 2023 with a strong pickup in growth...
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: High-precision induction stove startup Impulse powers up with $20M Series A

Greetings on this fine Tuesday. There was a lot of news today, so I’m not going to waste time and instead will get right to what you came here for. — Christine. Taking telehealth’s temperature: Amazon is getting back into telehealth with Amazon Clinic, a marketplace for third-party virtual consultants that will initially launch in 32 states, Ingrid reports. Yes, we know it’s been a few short months since the delivery giant shut down its Amazon Care telehealth service, but as Ingrid writes, this is the company’s chance to provide care that may be a bit more complex for the corner drugstore, but not as necessary for what could be an expensive doctor’s visit.
Reuters

Cuba slashes growth forecast as economic crisis grinds on

HAVANA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cuba has cut by half its original forecast for growth in 2022, the head of its chamber of commerce said on Monday, as the Caribbean island nation struggles to jumpstart its ailing economy and all-important tourism industry.
The Jewish Press

Israeli Venture Firm OurCrowd Expands Abu Dhabi Operations

Israeli online global venture firm OurCrowd has announced plans to significantly expand its Abu Dhabi operations. The plan includes a new venture capital (VC) office and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech hub enabled by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the government entity responsible for attracting and facilitating investment in Abu Dhabi.
US News and World Report

COP27: France, Spain Latest to Pledge Halt to Gasoline-Driven Vehicle Sales

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, (Reuters) - France and Spain on Thursday joined a pledge to stop sales of gasoline-driven vehicles by 2035, five years earlier than previously planned, part of efforts to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy. The countries made their pledges at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt's...
The Center Square

Producer prices rise again amid inflation woes

(The Center Square) – Producer prices continued to rise in October, according to newly released federal inflation data. The producer price index rose 0.2% last month, contributing to an 8% rise in the past 12 months, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics federal pricing data. The price increase in October is much lower than some previous months this year, though some goods rose more than others.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
477K+
Followers
68K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy