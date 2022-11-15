Lonzo Ball's absence is being profoundly felt in Chicago Bulls' slow start

Without Lonzo Ball, the Chicago Bulls have been struggling to keep up this season.

Ayo Dosunmu has done a good job of holding down the starting point guard position. But despite his solid play, there's no denying that the Bulls have felt an absence of Lonzo Ball in their 6-8 start this season.

Life without Ball

Ball has not played since January when he suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for all but 35 games last season. He underwent another surgery in September and remains without a timetable for return.

In his absence, the Chicago Bulls have struggled mightily -- they rank near the bottom of the league in many offensive categories, including eFG%, three-point attempt rate, turnovers, and assists per game.

Ball's absence could also be felt on the other end of the floor. The Bulls have been a solid defensive team recently, but they've taken a step back this season. They currently rank a respectable 12th in defensive rating, but it remains to be seen if they can keep up that level of play without their best perimeter defender.

Will Ball return this season?

The bottom line is that the Bulls are a far better team with Ball on the floor. He makes everyone around him better, and his absence is being felt in a big way.

Dosunmu has put up solid numbers so far -- 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists -- and has looked, at times, like a veteran rather than a sophomore guard. The team's backup point guard, Goran Dragic, has been his usual steady self. But the fact remains that neither of them is Ball, and the Bulls will continue to struggle until he returns.

It remains to be seen if the 25-year-old can come back this season and return to form, but the Bulls are hoping he can. Otherwise, it could be a long year in Chicago; not nearly as successful as they had hoped for going into the season.