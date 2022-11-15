Read full article on original website
Steven Spielberg Blames Warner Bros. And HBO Max For “Relegating” Films To Streaming
Director Steven Spielberg hates the way streaming services – and HBO Max in particular – are treating filmmakers. Speaking to the New York Times, Spielberg said moving theatrical releases to streamers in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 may have changed the film industry forever. “The...
The Michelle Pfeiffer ‘Catwoman’ Movie Didn’t Work Out Because of ‘Batman Forever’
Michelle Pfeiffer originated the role of Catwoman in 'Batman Returns.' It turns out 'Batman Forever' impeded her solo outing.
William Shatner wants Jonah Hex TV series from James Gunn
Now that James Gunn has creative control of the DCEU – across movies and television – many of his former collaborators, or even people he’s never worked with before, have ideas for projects based on DC comics. Gunn is probably going to find himself inundated by pitches – and actor Johnathon Schaech has used Twitter (while he still can) to pitch Gunn on a Jonah Hex TV series.
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans
While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
'The Santa Clauses' Executive Producers Tease David Krumholtz's Pivotal Role In Sequel Series
David Krumholtz's Bernard is returning to once again help Santa Claus/Scott Calvin (Tim Allen). Speaking to TVLine, executive producers of The Santa Clauses teased Bernard's role in the upcoming Disney+ limited series. In the original 1994 film The Santa Clause, Bernard was the head elf at the North Pole, who...
Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”
Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
Margot Robbie says becoming famous after 'Wolf of Wall Street' was one of her lowest moments: 'It was all pretty awful'
Margot Robbie said that she had a hard time dealing with fame after starring in "The Wolf of Wall Street." In 2013, Robbie skyrocketed to stardom after playing Naomi Lapaglia in Martin Scorsese's crime film opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. In a new profile for Vanity Fair, Robbie told the publication that...
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image
If the new Belvedere Vodka commercial, starring Daniel Craig and directed by Taika Waititi, were a scene out of Craig’s latest film, it would be the best scene in the movie, or at least the one that everyone’s talking about. Then again, no one would mistake it for a movie scene. The commercial has a postmodern strike-a-pose viral aesthetic — it‘s two minutes of bliss frozen in time. As Craig saunters and dances through a swank hotel in Paris, it becomes the rare commercial in which a movie star isn’t being used to sell a product so much as he’s...
‘Manifest’ Resurrected, ‘Lopez’ and ‘Young Rock’ on NBC, Geffen Hall Reopening, Star Power in Streaming Films
Rescued from cancellation, Manifest resurfaces on Netflix for a final season split in two parts. NBC hopes for some “TGIF” vibes with an hour sitcom block including the new Lopez vs. Lopez and a third season of Young Rock. PBS’ Great Performances invites spectators into Lincoln Center’s renovated David Geffen Hall for a gala New York Philharmonic concert special. Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles and Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al Yankovic) are among the A-list headliners in a wave of movies premiering on streaming.
Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”
Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Teams Up With 1 of Kevin Costner’s Most Famous Co-Stars in ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’ [Exclusive Clip]
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser’s new movie, ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’ will find him teaming up with one of Kevin Costner’s most famous co-stars.
Jason Whitlock Didn’t Like ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ And That’s A Shining Endorsement
There's one shining endorsement of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' that simply can't be ignored: Jason Whitlock didn't like it. The post Jason Whitlock Didn’t Like ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ And That’s A Shining Endorsement appeared first on NewsOne.
David Zaslav Continues to Defend HBO Max Mass Cancellations and Removals
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav continued to defend the cancellation of multiple HBO Max shows and bigger-budget movies, along with eliminating dozens of titles from the streaming service, as a necessary business decision. When Discovery and WarnerMedia merged earlier this year, several unanticipated issues came up as some assets...
‘Walking Dead’ Producers File Another $200 Million Suit Against AMC; Network Calls It ‘Crass Money Grab’
Several producers of “The Walking Dead” have filed a new $200 million lawsuit against AMC Networks to recover profits from the hit series and its spinoffs. In their most recent legal position in California Superior Court, the producers — Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Charles Eglee and Glenn Mazzara — are claiming that AMC Networks’ $200 million settlement in 2021 with the show’s creator Frank Darabont and CAA, his agency, entitles them to similar treatment. “Plaintiffs were forced to file this lawsuit as a result of AMC’s two faced treatment of their right to participate in the historic success...
‘Emancipation’ Director Antoine Fuqua Says Film Is ‘Bigger’ Than Will Smith’s Oscar Slap
“Emancipation,” Will Smith’s first major film since winning the Best Actor Oscar — and slapping Chris Rock — is gearing up for its awards run. But director Antoine Fuqua believes that Smith’s shocking moment should not eclipse the message of his film and the work that he and his cast and crew put into it.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Talks “Weak” Advertising Market, DC Plans and HBO Losses
James Gunn and Peter Safran are "coming close to the end" of finishing their roadmap for DC Studios. In a wide-ranging conversation hosted by RBC Tuesday morning, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav painted a pessimistic picture of the macroeconomic environment, but expressed optimism about his company’s plans to get to the other side of it.
New 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Images Introduce Christopher Robin
Although it’s been less than a year, it feels like we’ve been waiting for decades for the arrival of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Part of the reason is that the film was initially rumored to be arriving in time for 2022’s spooky season, before receiving a one-day-only release in the U.S. on February 15, 2023, with streaming options anticipated to be announced any day now. Luckily for us, the Rhys Frake-Waterfield-directed feature has dropped a new set of exclusive images to IGN, giving us another look at the bloody horror that’s stalking the Hundred Acre Wood and the boy who turned a colorful utopia into a gruesome horror fest.
Netflix’s ‘1899,’ From The Creators of ‘Dark,’ Is a Crafty Puzzle Box That Drifts Off Course: TV Review
Mystery-thriller “Dark” handed Netflix one of its first big international hits, while announcing German creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese as potential masters of the atmospheric puzzle-show. The pair’s latest, “1899,” presents an even more elaborate conundrum, expanding outwards from its escape-room opening: a blanched heroine (Emily Beecham) awaking in a cabin of the Kerberos, a steamer carrying immigrants to the New World. Armchair detectives will already be noting the woman’s bruised wrists, the postcard on her dresser, the newspaper reporting a vanished ship with an equally suggestive name. Critics were left scrambling for the middling-to-long list of spoilers...
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
