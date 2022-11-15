Read full article on original website
Cheektowaga man indicted on kidnapping, robbery charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree […]
Police Threatened With Baseball Bat
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted 21-year-old Jamestown man is accused of threatening police officers with a baseball bat. Jamestown Police were performing a warrant check on Robert Gilbert at an eastside address around noon on Tuesday. After making contact with Gilbert, he allegedly excited his apartment...
Buffalo man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend on Cambridge Avenue
A Buffalo man is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend during a domestic violence incident on Cambridge Avenue on November 4.
Cattaraugus County woman facing rape charge
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced a Little Valley woman was arrested and faces multiple charges including rape in the first degree.
Charges Filed in Death of Kane Man
Charges have been filed in the drug-related death of a Kane man. According to District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, a 35-year-old man was found dead on May 6th. An investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police found that the man had died from fentanyl toxicity, and had communicated multiple times with 28-year-old Paul McMahon in the days leading to his death, reportedly to procure drugs.
EC Sheriff: Seeks help with mounting costs for custody of Tops shooting suspect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Six months after the racist massacre at the Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo the legal process against the suspect is moving forward just as the bills to watch over him are piling up. 2 On Your Side went to talk with the Erie County Sheriff as...
Cattaraugus County Woman Accused Of Raping A Child
LITTLE VALEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 40-year-old Cattaraugus County woman is accused of raping a child. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Deborah Timblin, of Little Valley, on Wednesday. Timblin was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child...
State Police in Crawford County to Conduct DUI Operations this Month
Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County will conduct DUI enforcement sometime this month, troopers at the Meadville station announced Wednesday. Troopers did not disclose any particular dates or locations but said they will be using sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols throughout the holiday season to deter driving under the influence.
Meadville Man Charged with Homicide after Victim Found on Ground by Passerby
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a Meadville man in a homicide case, according to a news release. It started Nov. 3 when a passerby stopped to help what he thought was a man having issues with his vehicle tire on Young Rd. in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, according to troopers.
Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
Jamestown man sentenced on two separate violent felony convictions
A Jamestown man was sentenced Monday morning in Chautauqua County Court on two separate violent felony convictions. District Attorney Jason Schmidt says that 29-year-old Bless Grant, aka "Bam Bam," was convicted of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, a class C felony, after pleading guilty. On May 19, while out on bail for the April 5 conviction, Grant was arrested for assault in the 2nd degree, a class D felony. On September 12, Grant was convicted of assault 2nd after pleading guilty to assaulting an individual by pistol whipping that person. Grant was also convicted of pointing that apparent handgun in a threatening manner at another individual during the same incident. Judge Foley sentenced Grant to six years in state prison plus five years post release supervision on the September 12 conviction and three years in state prison plus five-years post release supervision for the April 5 conviction. The sentences will be served concurrently. Grant was sentenced as a predicate felon.
Man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter, killed bicyclist while high
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that a Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and one count of driving while ability impaired by a drug.
Local Couple Faces Charges for Allegedly Neglecting Dental Needs of 8-Year-Old Child
PLUM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local couple is facing child endangerment charges for allegedly neglecting the dental needs of their eight-year-old child. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Curt Everett Malone and 42-year-old Robin Faith Rice, both of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 14.
Cheektowaga man who drove high pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty to driving while high and hitting and killing a woman on a bicycle in the process, the Erie County District Attorney announced Monday. On May 7, 2021 at approximately 11:30 p.m., 26-year-old Zaire Pittman was driving while under the influence of marijuana, when he hit 54-year-old […]
Nov. 16, 2022 Police Blotter
Kurtis Groves, 31, Warren was charged with Offensive Weapons following an investigation from 10/12/2022 regarding an illegal weapon. Patrick Brady, 22, Jamestown NY, was charged with DUI – .16% or Higher, DUI, DUI – Controlled Substance X2, Failure to Stop at a Red Signal, Intersection Controlled by Signs, and Careless Driving following a Traffic Stop on 09/10/2022.
Franklin Man Faces Theft Charges
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing theft charges stemming from an incident that occurred in September. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 51-year-old Matthew James Kachik in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on November 3:
Bradford Woman Accused of Forgery, Theft
A Bradford woman is facing charges after allegedly using a stolen credit card. According to court filings, a victim reported a lost credit card which was being used for fraudulent purchases at a number of local businesses. After being arrested on an unrelated charge, 32-year-old Emilie Ann Vangor allegedly admitted...
Buffalo man facing gun charge after shooting himself
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after he allegedly shot himself in the ankle on Sunday, according to police. Police say they responded to the call on the 100 block of Kingsley Street at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, where they say 57-year-old Varner Harris shot himself. A search warrant was obtained for […]
Mother Held for Court in Fentanyl-Overdose Death of Two-Year-Old
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Cooperstown woman facing murder charges in the fentanyl-overdose death of her two-year-old son were held for court on Monday. According to court documents, charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole Goreczny moved forward during a preliminary hearing on Monday, November 14. The following...
Buffalo man charged with smuggling machine guns
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after a parcel mailed to him was found to contain machine gun parts, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Monday. Angel Flores, 34, was charged by complaint with conspiracy to possess machine guns and smuggling machine guns. According to the complaint, on Oct. 27, 2022, […]
