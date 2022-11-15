Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse
Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
NBA Executive Reportedly Proposes Julius Randle Trade Between The Knicks And The Heat
An anonymous executive suggested a trade between the Knicks and the Heat involving Julius Randle.
blavity.com
Draymond Green Said Boston Celtics Fans Called Him The N-Word During NBA Finals
Draymond Green, the outspoken NBA star, is opening up about a racist incident he allegedly faced while playing in front of Boston Celtics fans. Green, who appeared on the first episode of the Unfiltered With Complex Sports series, said Celtics fans were calling him the n-word when his Golden State Warriors were playing in Boston during the NBA Finals in June.
Jazz HC Sends Message to Lauri Markkanen After Knicks Loss
The Utah Jazz have lost three in a row.
SB Nation
Kevin Durant revealed why he requested a trade from the Nets
The vibes are catastrophic for the Brooklyn Nets these days. Kyrie Irving is suspended for an undisclosed amount of time for anti-Semitic postings made on his social media accounts, Ben Simmons is still trying to find a role coming off of a back injury, and the Nets just gave up 153 points in a loss to the Sacramento Kings.
Celtics targeting big upgrade at center?
It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true seven-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
Blake Griffin's Advice to Marcus Smart Helped Lead Celtics to Win Monday
The Boston Celtics extended their league-high winning streak to seven games last night as they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden. Oklahoma City entered the tilt with a two-game win streak of their own and seemed poised to extend the streak after building up a seven-point lead ...
Charles Barkley Discusses ‘Cancel Culture,’ Irving Suspension
He thinks you should be called out for saying something “stupid.”
Nets' Kevin Durant calls LeBron James a 'top-two, top-three player' ever
Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant praised LeBron James as a top three player of all time after suffering a close loss to a LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers team on Sunday. In a postgame interview, Durant was asked to reflect on the fact that the two forwards haven’t faced since Christmas of 2018.
LeBron James' Superteam vs. Shaquille O'Neal's Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
LeBron James' superteam would have a tough challenge against Shaquille O'Neal's superteam in a 7-game series.
The Miami Heat Have Made 2 Roster Moves
On Sunday, the Miami Heat waived Dru Smith and signed Orlando Robinson.
Kevin Garnett shares MVP praise for Celtics star Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett knows what it takes to play at an elite level, as he took home MVP in 2004 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. So when he claims that Jayson Tatum is looking like the MVP this season, the league should take notice.
Celtics Injury Report: Boston Receives Negative News Ahead of Tilt With Hawks
The Boston Celtics will be shorthanded as they look to earn their eighth straight win Wednesday night as they take on the Atlanta Hawks. Boston released its initial injury report for the tilt Tuesday afternoon and listed starting point guard Marcus Smart as probable for the showdown due to ...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits LeBron James Is Still The Face Of The NBA
As a 6x All-Star, 2x MVP, 6x All-NBA player, and 1x Champion, Giannis Antetokounmpo is clearly one of the top players in basketball. This season, after pouring in an MVP-worthy campaign last year, Giannis is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game on 54.2% shooting. Even the...
Building The Perfect All-Time NBA Point Guard
Building the perfect all-time NBA point guard is not an easy task. A player with the skills of Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, Gary Payton, and other legends would dominate the NBA in any era.
HipHopDX.com
Cam’ron’s Brooklyn Nets Offer Gets Rejected By Kevin Durant
Cam’ron’s attempt at joining the Brooklyn Nets as a bench player didn’t work out in his favor, as the team’s star player Kevin Durant ignored the request. The Dipset rapper took to Instagram to reveal he tried claiming a bench role with the Nets when he linked up with Durant and Rich Kleiman at an event over the weekend. In true Cam’ron fashion, the Harlem-bred hoops fan didn’t let the opportunity pass him by.
Knicks And Jazz Injury Reports
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have announced their injury reports for Tuesday's game.
Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis stars off bench in blowout win over Brooklyn Nets
The Sacramento Kings got 83 points from their bench in a blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Moves back to NBA
The Cavaliers recalled Mobley from the Cleveland Charge of the G League on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Mobley has only appeared in one NBA game this season, as he has spent the majority of his two-contract with the Charge. With Jarrett Allen (ankle) out, Mobley may receive game action if there are injuries or foul trouble ahead of him in the depth chart.
BREAKING: Chris Paul's Finalized Injury Status For Warriors-Suns Game
Chris Paul has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
