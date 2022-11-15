Cam’ron’s attempt at joining the Brooklyn Nets as a bench player didn’t work out in his favor, as the team’s star player Kevin Durant ignored the request. The Dipset rapper took to Instagram to reveal he tried claiming a bench role with the Nets when he linked up with Durant and Rich Kleiman at an event over the weekend. In true Cam’ron fashion, the Harlem-bred hoops fan didn’t let the opportunity pass him by.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO