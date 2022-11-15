ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse

Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
SYRACUSE, NY
blavity.com

Draymond Green Said Boston Celtics Fans Called Him The N-Word During NBA Finals

Draymond Green, the outspoken NBA star, is opening up about a racist incident he allegedly faced while playing in front of Boston Celtics fans. Green, who appeared on the first episode of the Unfiltered With Complex Sports series, said Celtics fans were calling him the n-word when his Golden State Warriors were playing in Boston during the NBA Finals in June.
BOSTON, MA
SB Nation

Kevin Durant revealed why he requested a trade from the Nets

The vibes are catastrophic for the Brooklyn Nets these days. Kyrie Irving is suspended for an undisclosed amount of time for anti-Semitic postings made on his social media accounts, Ben Simmons is still trying to find a role coming off of a back injury, and the Nets just gave up 153 points in a loss to the Sacramento Kings.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics targeting big upgrade at center?

It almost feels like the Boston Celtics have not had a dominant true seven-footer since Robert Parish. But that could all change in the coming weeks. On an episode of “The Hoop Collective” this week, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl as a possible Celtics trade target that industry people have been speculating about. Windhorst notes that the Spurs and the Celtics already linked up on last season’s Derrick White trade.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits LeBron James Is Still The Face Of The NBA

As a 6x All-Star, 2x MVP, 6x All-NBA player, and 1x Champion, Giannis Antetokounmpo is clearly one of the top players in basketball. This season, after pouring in an MVP-worthy campaign last year, Giannis is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game on 54.2% shooting. Even the...
HipHopDX.com

Cam’ron’s Brooklyn Nets Offer Gets Rejected By Kevin Durant

Cam’ron’s attempt at joining the Brooklyn Nets as a bench player didn’t work out in his favor, as the team’s star player Kevin Durant ignored the request. The Dipset rapper took to Instagram to reveal he tried claiming a bench role with the Nets when he linked up with Durant and Rich Kleiman at an event over the weekend. In true Cam’ron fashion, the Harlem-bred hoops fan didn’t let the opportunity pass him by.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Moves back to NBA

The Cavaliers recalled Mobley from the Cleveland Charge of the G League on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Mobley has only appeared in one NBA game this season, as he has spent the majority of his two-contract with the Charge. With Jarrett Allen (ankle) out, Mobley may receive game action if there are injuries or foul trouble ahead of him in the depth chart.
CLEVELAND, OH

