Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Guilty Plea For ‘Dice Game’ Murder in Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a surprise guilty plea today from the man accused of killing a Rochester man during an argument over a dice game. 29-year-old Derek Days entered into a plea agreement this morning and admitted to a second-degree murder charge and a second-degree assault charge stemming from the shooting death of 28-year-old Todd Banks Jr. and the critical wounding of another man during an altercation in downtown Rochester in the early morning hours of June 6th of last year. Days had been scheduled to go to trial on the charges later this month.
Illinois Man Charged After Arrest With Loaded Gun at Apache Mall
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has brought charges against a Champaign, Illinois man accused of bringing a loaded handgun into the Apache Mall after threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Conditional bail was set at $50,000 for 22-year-old Jalen Davis Tuesday. Rochester police officers arrested him...
Rochester Felon Admits to Firearm Violation
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A convicted felon from Rochester had pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. Court documents accuse 49-year-old Marcus Jackson of possessing a Taurus G2C 9MM pistol that was discovered during a Rochester Police Department search of his home on May 25. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar said Jackson initially told officers there were no firearms in the home, but admitted to having the weapon as police searched the kitchen of his residence.
Rochester Man Admits to Armed Robberies in Austin
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man charged with robbing two Rochester convenience stores earlier this year has entered guilty pleas to three robbery cases in Austin. 26-year-old Adrick Mims today admitted to three counts of robbery while possessing a dangerous weapon. In exchange, Mower County prosecutors agreed to drop four counts of second-degree assault and a charge of fleeing police.
CO Poisoning Suspected in Death of Man at Rochester Church
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Carbon Monoxide poisoning is suspected in the death of a 59-year-old man at a Rochester church Tuesday afternoon. A Rochester Police spokeswoman said officers responded to the Bethel Lutheran Church shortly before 3:30 p.m. A staff member at the church told police the man had gone out to a maintenance shed to do some work a few hours before the call.
Former Top Executive of Rochester Firm Convicted of Swindle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The former chief financial officer of a well-known Rochester company is scheduled to be sentenced in February and a major embezzlement case. 57-year-old Thomas Wiechmann today entered an Alford plea to a single count of theft by swindle. The plea means he does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence to convict him.
Rochester Area Criminal Defendants Increasingly ‘Skipping’ Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A top local law enforcement official is expressing frustration over what previously had been a relatively rare occurrence. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, during his regular monthly appearance this week during Rochester Today on News-Talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM, was asked about the growing number of criminal defendants who fail to report for scheduled court hearings. Anecdotal evidence compiled by KROCNEWS.com, suggests that what had been uncommon has become relatively common in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
Hayfield Man Accused of Ramming Squad Car, Fleeing
Hayfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Hayfield man is facing three felony charges related to an arrest in Dodge County over the weekend. The criminal complaint filed Monday morning against 31-year-old Chad Cordie accuses him of fleeing Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies before ramming their squad vehicles in Hayfield around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. The incident began when authorities were dispatched to the report of a violation of a Domestic Assault No Contact Order (DANCO) violation at a Hayfield pub.
Red Wing Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Newborn’s Death in 1999
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Red Wing woman who was identified earlier this year as the mother of two of the three newborn children who were found dead in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota between 1999 and 2007, today entered not guilty pleas to murder charges. 52-year-old...
Rochester Area Crash Among Dozens of Injury Crashes Statewide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slick conditions created by today's snowfall contributed to hundreds of traffic crashes in Minnesota. As of late this morning, the Minnesota State Patrol had received reports of 322 crashes. 25 of those crashes resulted in injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported. There were another 67 reports of vehicle spin-outs or vehicles off the road, and three reports of jackknifed semi-trucks.
Rochester Woman Strikes Concrete Guardrail in Spinout Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving spun out and struck a concrete guard rail Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says the single-vehicle crash occurred while 50-year-old Sandra Ortiz was attempting to merge onto northbound Hwy. 52 from Civic Center Dr. around 10:30 a.m. The state crash report says was brought to an Olmsted County hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified
Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
Work-From-Home Scam Costs Byron Woman Thousands
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Byron woman is out nearly $4,000 after she reportedly fell victim to a work-from-home scam. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said the apparent scam began when the woman was offered a remote work position on LinkedIn from a Florida-based company called Exactech. The woman told a sheriff’s deputy she received two checks totaling $4,500 and was instructed to send money to the company to cover the costs of remote-work supplies.
Grand Meadow Woman Charged With Torching Husband’s New Tractor
Grand Meadow, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail has been set at $50,000 for a Grand Meadow woman accused of arson. 54-year-old Phyllis Gregerson was arraigned today in Mower County Court on a first-degree arson charge and a felony count of terroristic threats. She also faces a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.
Chain-Reaction Crash Near St. Charles Injures Child, Teen
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- State troopers responded to a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles east of St. Charles late Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report indicates 71-year-old Dale Hinckley of Chatfield was waiting to make a left turn in a Chevy Silverado off eastbound Hwy. 14 in the eastern outskirts of St. Charles. Another eastbound Chevy Silverado, driven by 18-year-old Carter Burt of Utica, was stopped behind Hinckley’s pick-up.
Horrific Video Shows Semi Jackknifed in Rochester Due to Weather
Monday morning in Minnesota was interesting thanks to the snow. Numerous accidents were reported and I saw a ton of cars spin out in Rochester while I was on my way to work. One of my kids who goes to Rochester Community Technical College said he saw three cars in the ditch too. But one accident with a semi was actually caught on camera and is a bit intense to watch.
Demolition of Former Iconic Rochester Restaurant Now Delayed
If you're wondering why the former Michaels building on Broadway in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota isn't gone yet, get in line. A lot of people have been asking. Michaels Isn't Torn Down Because Negotiations Are Down. Negotiations? Maybe you thought it was all Titan Development working on that space, and it...
Bishop Re-consecrates Rochester Cemetery After Vandalism
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - About 100 people endured today's chilly temperatures and gusty winds to attend the re-consecration of Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. Bishop Robert Barron led the rare reconsecration ceremony in response to some recent acts of vandalism at the Catholic cemetery along Silver Creek between Quarry Hill and Silver Lake Parks in northeast Rochester. The vandalism occurred on Halloween night and included satanic and other offensive graffiti on gravestones and other memorial markers. The Catholic News Agency reported the cost of cleanup and repairs could reach $8000.
Rochester Area Rest Stop to Close Monday
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rest stop near Rochester is scheduled for a temporary closure starting on Monday. A MnDOT news release indicates the westbound I-90 Marion Rest Area will close at 7 a.m. The closure is to allow crews to install a new water treatment system. The facility is...
