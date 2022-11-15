Read full article on original website
Spaghetti burgers
I had a big bowl of leftover sausage spaghetti from last night. So, today, I decided to make my homemade spaghetti cake burgers using some of it. I baked four beef burgers, then used the spaghetti cakes as buns. This is a great way to make a new meal out of leftover spaghetti.
This Copycat Cheesecake Factory Recipe Is As Good As The Restaurant’s Actual Cheesecake
The Cheesecake Factory has never released an official recipe for its signature cheesecake. But a copycat recipe circulating online comes pretty close to duplicating the deliciousness of the original. That’s according to The Kitchn contributor Jesse Szewczyk, who tried out this imitator of The Cheesecake Factory recipe. (The copycat recipe...
Bakaris Pizza & Kava Lounge
Don’t let the karaoke nights and speakeasy vibes fool you—Bakaris is definitely a pizza shop. This spot across the street from The Mall West End puts a delicious spin on things by sticking to strictly vegan and gluten-free ingredients. The Ultra Vegan Deluxe half pizza ($12) is literally half of a medium pie, made with a buttery-ish, cracker-like crust that holds onions, mushrooms, spinach, and other goodies up well. We just wish they were a tad more gracious with the red sauce.
Jo's Coffee
There are a few locations of Jo’s, but this one downtown has pretty much everything you might want to eat for breakfast or lunch (everything from pancakes to tacos to burgers). It’s open until 9pm, so post up all day and get some work done, or stop by for something quick. If you’re staying a while, try to snag a table inside because the Grackles outside are next-level aggressive.
Burger By Day
With so many smashburger places opening, you think we’d be tired of them by now. We’re not. The version at this plant-filled counter-service spot in Chinatown comes with two thin pressed patties with gooey American cheese and grilled onions between a soft and squishy bun. It’s easily one of the best smashburgers in the city, and the fried chicken sandwich is just as good. All the sandwiches (including the sliders) defy expectations. They’re bigger and less expensive than what you find at similar burger joints around town. Whether you choose chicken or beef, get some extra crispy fries, which we prefer over their tots. Burger by Day has a selection of shakes, but you can also grab bubble tea from the I’Milky location that shares the same space.
Jezabel's
Jezabel’s is a cozy Argentinian cafe that always smells like coffee and fresh-baked pastries. Open daily, it’s an easy place to start your day with a cheese- and ham-filled mafalda, buttery medialunas, or a creamy ricotta torta. But the oven-baked empanadas are really the headliners. You can get them stuffed with cuts of beef, juicy chicken, tangy root vegetables, spicy lentils, and more. They’re all good choices and are ready in under 10 minutes. With a handful of tables, Jezabel’s is an easy place to grab something sweet and savory for under $11.
Peaches Prime
This spot from the Peaches team serves American comfort food that you’d find at a nice cafeteria on the top floor of an office building that caters to executives. Situated just steps away from BAM in Fort Greene, Peaches Prime is technically part of a food hall, but it’s a full-service restaurant with its own enclosed space. The food here is hit or miss. Skip the salty fried chicken and overcooked calamari, but try their version of Oysters Rockefeller with nicely fried plump oysters. Our favorite item is the $18 burger that comes with a thick, be-careful-or-it’ll-drip-on-your-shirt patty made with a ribeye and short rib blend. This isn’t the type of place you go out of your way to eat at, but if you're in the area, it’s a good backup if your first choice is too crowded.
WGNtv.com
Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches
Dean Richards shares his recipe for Dean cooks French onion soup and French onion grilled cheese sandwiches. 6 large red or yellow onions (about 3 pounds) 8 cups beef stock, chicken stock, or a combination of the two. 1/2 cup dry vermouth or dry white wine. 2 bay leaves. 1...
Country-style chicken pot-pie
Ahh, comfort food! It's definitely turning colder outside, but here's a warm and comfy all-in-one dinner that will surely knock your socks off. So, cozy up to your warm fireplace and let's dig into a delicious, piping hot, country-style chicken pot-pie.
Café No Sé
You go to Cafe No Sé for the cool setting—it’s in the South Congress Hotel, and the space is big and bright. You’ve probably seen their avocado toast on Instagram, but Cafe No Sé has a lot more to offer that falls in the “kind of healthy” category. We like it best during the first half of the day—for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. Enjoy the good view, and get a side of pancakes with your kale salad.
Anchor Oyster Bar
If you’ve ever had a sudden midday craving for a couple of oysters and a bowl of clam chowder, Anchor Oyster Bar is here for you. If you haven’t, one trip to the old-school Castro seafood spot decorated with light-up anchors and life preservers is all it takes before you start having mysterious visions of miniature clams dancing around in the sky at 2pm on a Thursday. The menu covers the usual from-the-ocean suspects—like prawn salad, a daily selection of oysters, and Olympic swimming pool-sized bowls of cioppino. Everything is excellent across the board, especially the delicate and crispy crab cakes. When Anchor Oyster Bar is busy, you’ll have to scrawl your name on the whiteboard and wander around Castro Street before a table is ready—but service inside and on the parklet is efficient and things move quickly.
Borekas Sephardic Pastries
Borekas Sephardic Pastries comes from the people behind Kosher burger spot PSY Street Kitchen, located in the same strip mall on Ventura Blvd. If you can't find the place, just look for the massive line zig-zagging around the corner. You might wait as long as 30 mins for your order, but once you taste these crispy, cheese-stuffed pastries, none of that will matter. Each buttery slice starts with an audible crackle of crispy phyllo dough, followed by globs of creamy feta that ooze from inside. Four different filling options are available: feta and spinach, mushroom and truffles, ricotta and za'atar, and brown butter with potatoes. Don’t try to choose between them. For $12 each, you don’t have to. Just get here early, order them all before they sell out, and share your leftovers with a deserving friend.
Kitchen Cô Út
There’s a ton of seating (and a neon conjoined cow and pig) at this Vietnamese spot on the LES. Both a beef and chicken phở are available, and we prefer the latter. (The chicken broth tastes like it’s been cooked with bones for at least two days straight.) Their broken rice dish with a pork chop and quiche has an interesting hodgepodge of things, and it’s especially good when you combine everything in one bite and drown it with fish sauce. But skip the bánh bột lọc, which has too much tapioca and seems like it’s been sitting around for too long. Surprisingly, you can’t get bánh mì here, but there’s a whole display case of pre-packaged items like mung bean rice balls and pandan coconut jelly that you can grab to go.
Honeysuckle Provisions
Maybe you watched Netflix’s High on the Hog, or maybe you just really love sandwiches, but either way, there are lots of reasons to join the line outside Omar Tate’s Honeysuckle Provisions. The Afrocentric grocery store and all-day cafe has a menu full of products sourced from Black farmers, including everything from a sausage, egg, and cheese on a sweet potato english muffin to a satisfying cornmeal hot pocket packed with stewed collards. It might be hard to choose, but if you only get one thing, go for the dollar hoagie (which actually goes for around $12). The roll comes studded with West African benne seeds, giving each creamy and turkey-filled bite a bit of earthiness. Stop by the casual shop for something tasty before your morning commute or after a walk in Malcolm X Park.
Tassili’s Raw Reality Café
The only way to work around the crowds that line up at this house-turned-health-food-eatery is to preorder your refreshing Liberation Lemonade ($3.99) or kale wrap ($15.99) online. Outside of that strategy, we suggest passing the wait time by practicing your breathing exercises or patronizing the vendors selling their goods on the front porch. For rawists, vegans, and anyone looking for a non-processed, plant-based meal that doesn’t taste like lazy crudité, this is a great spot to bet on for a tasty marriage of ingredients like hemp hearts, black-eye hummus, and couscous seasoned with nutritional yeast and other spices.
Norma's
Thanks to their massive crunchy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside housemade biscuits, Norma’s serves the best breakfast sandwiches in Ridgewood. You can get any of their breakfast and lunch sandwiches on your choice of bread (challah, sourdough, etc.), but it’s hard not to order the Ham and Scallion—with ham from Morscher’s Pork Store down the street—on a cheddar biscuit every time. The Ranchero on a plain biscuit is also an excellent choice. As long as there’s a biscuit in your bag when you leave this neighborhood coffee shop and bakery, you did the right thing.
Pho & Cafe Saigon
Pho & Cafe Saigon is a cozy family-run restaurant in University City, and is one of the few places where we prefer the pho with shrimp to their beef options. The shrimp are tender and add complexity to the fragrant and comforting broth. Grab one of the smoothies or milk teas for the road–our favorite is the taro milk tea with black pearl boba. It's the perfect sweet compliment to a deliciously salty meal.
Taste Of Tropical
Massive coolers filled with Joya sodas stand on both sides of the small restaurant. Nary a seat in sight. Okay, we get the hint—Taste of Tropical isn’t the place you come for a sit-down meal. Regulars know that, if they want to enjoy the generous order of jerk chicken over rice and peas ($15.95) or the brown stewed snapper with cabbage ($13.95), they’re going to have to do it from the Ikea table in their own place.
11 Great Places To Eat (Or Order) Thanksgiving Dinner In Atlanta
Eschewing family melodrama to do your own thing is as American a tradition as Thanksgiving itself. So instead of faking pleasantries to rude-ass uncles or dodging a living room of rhythmically-challenged nephews and nieces getting sturdy on TikTok, chuck up a deuces and go eat elsewhere. Here’s where to eat out (or order in) for Thanksgiving in Atlanta. These places offer traditional and non-traditional dishes that will taste better than anything you could whip up with whatever’s left in a barren grocery store.
Magnolia Cafe
In the second year of my Communication major, I panicked about graduating without any “tangible” skills and did what every college student does to make themselves feel marketable: I picked up a Business minor. That ended up being almost a complete waste of time, but I did add a few business-y phrases to my repertoire that I pull out in casual conversation to seem very smart. One of them is this:
