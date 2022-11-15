ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

APD: 1 Dead in Tuesday Night Homicide in North Amarillo

According to a media release from Amarillo Police Department, officers were called out to the 1600-block of Highland Street on Tuesday, November 15. Cpl. Jeb Hilton said that the victim, 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra, died on the scene. No arrests have been made and this is a developing story. Anyone...
Help 4 The Holidays Is Here! This Is How You Can Help Amarillo.

The holidays are officially upon on, and while that tends to create a lot of excitement, it also creates a lot of stress among some families. Some parents watch their kids excitedly work on Christmas gift lists, thumbing through those fancy magazines full of toys and other goodies from stores, circling what they want this holiday season. Meanwhile, the parents are in the background wondering how they're going to get them the clothes they need, let alone the toys they want.
Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants

When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
The Barfield Over the Years From Rags to Riches

Recently Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season. They have had a spinoff already in 1883 and the plans are for more. Having the folks from 1883 spending time in Amarillo, especially at the Barfield, leads to what that place has actually gone through. Before they had a great speakeasy that...
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

