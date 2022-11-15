ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows Central

Dune: Spice Wars, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and more come to Xbox Game Pass in November 2022

By Samuel Tolbert
Windows Central
Windows Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8jIy_0jBY9TEQ00

What you need to know

  • More games are coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass in the second half of November 2022.
  • Dune: Spice Wars, a strategy title previously confirmed to be headed to the service, is one of the big additions.
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, a co-op shooter from Fatshark, is also headed to PC Game Pass this month, while the console version does not currently have a release date.

Halfway through the month, there are more games confirmed to be headed to Microsoft's gaming subscription service.

As shared via Xbox Wire , a few more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in the back half of November 2022. This includes Dune: Spice Wars, a 4X-realtime strategy game that was previously confirmed to be headed to PC Game Pass, though there was no exact date at the time.

Also coming this month is the PC version of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide . This co-op shooter tasks players with creating a criminal who is forced to fight the hordes of Chaos cultists on Atoma Prime. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions of the game are still in development and will also be launching in Xbox Game Pass, but do not currently have a release date.

Here's the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of November 2022:

Dune: Spice Wars (PC) - November 17

A 4X real-time strategy game from the developers of the critically acclaimed Northgard. Set in Frank Herbert’s groundbreaking Dune universe, you must lead your faction and battle for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis. ‘The Air & Sand Update is also coming November 17, adding new layers of strategy with military flying units and new buildings, along with improvements across the board.

Ghostlore (PC) - November 17

Ghostlore is an ‘Eastpunk’ Action-RPG where you fight monsters from Southeast-Asian folklore. Inspired by timeless classic ARPG’s such as Diablo 2 and Titan Quest, Ghostlore offers a detailed item and character customization system, procedurally generated maps, and an authentically retro 90’s aesthetic.

Lapin (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - November 17

Lapin is a 2D platformer game featuring a group of brave rabbit explorers. Five rabbits used to live under a park, but construction forced them to leave their beloved hole. Players need to help Liebe and her friends explore the world with precise control. Meet new friends, remember past events, and hop on to the end of the adventure!

Norco (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - November 17

The award-winning Southern Gothic point & click narrative adventure game Norco is coming soon to Game Pass, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Your brother Blake has gone missing in the aftermath of your mother’s death. In the hopes of finding him, you must follow a fugitive security android through the refineries, strip malls, and drainage ditches of suburban New Orleans.

Gungrave G.O.R.E (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - November 22

Stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilize your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style.

Insurgency: Sandstorm (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - November 29

Battle in the war-torn environments of a contemporary conflict through a series of intense co-op and PvP multiplayer modes. Feel every bullet and fear every impact in fierce close quarters combat as your team fights toward victory.

Soccer Story (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming) - November 29

Soccer Story is a physics-driven adventure RPG, where every problem can be solved with your trusty magic ball. Along the way, you’ll need to best bad guys in 1v1s, compete in a range of sports (with your soccer ball, of course), and solve puzzles with your brain and your balls!

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) - November 30

Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise.

Touch controls

A few more games are getting touch control support, meaning any players on Xbox Cloud Gaming can just play with by touching the screen, no controller required. The list includes:

  • Amnesia: Collection
  • Amnesia: Rebirth
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • DC League of Super Pets:
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Football Manager 2023 Console
  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel
  • Ghost Song
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • Opus: Echo of Starsong
  • Pentiment
  • The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
  • Scorn
  • Soma
  • You Suck at Parking

Leaving November 30

As always, there's a handful of games that are leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month, so if you want to enjoy them, you need to either prioritize and play them quickly, or buy them to keep playing after they exit the service. Here are the games leaving:

  • Archvale
  • Deeeer Simulator
  • Final Fantasy XIII-2
  • Mind Scanners
  • Mortal Shell
  • Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
  • Undungeon
  • Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02

A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
CNET

Best PS Plus Games: Ratchet & Clank, Tom Clancy and Skyrim Lead November Titles

PlayStation Plus adds even more games to its large catalog of titles in November. One of the most iconic RPGs makes its way to the PlayStation subscription service this month along with other stellar games. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is now out for PS Plus Extra and...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Getting 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, and PS3

Sony has revealed that it will be adding 20 new games from PS5, PS4, and PS3 to PlayStation Plus within the coming week. While this month's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are now available to download, Sony has remained quiet about the new titles that PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra members would be getting in November 2022. Luckily, that silence has come to an end, with the full slate of additions having now been disclosed.
TechRadar

Left 4 Dead-style Warhammer sci-fi shooter is coming to Game Pass

As one Warhammer title leaves Game Pass, another takes its place; and it looks like Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will change things up considerably. On November 30, turn-based epic Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector will say its goodbyes to users of the Xbox subscription service on November 30, according to Xbox news (opens in new tab). In its place, Darktide sees us venturing down into the sci-fi megacity of Tertium with the hope of reclaiming its depths from the hordes of zombie-like Poxwalkers that have taken up residence in its underbelly.
SVG

The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller

For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
ComicBook

Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles

Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
IGN

The Cost of Xbox's Next Console Was Too Damn High - IGN Daily Fix

On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Microsoft's streaming-only Xbox console, codenamed Project Keystone, was put on hold because it was too expensive to produce. Xbox boss Phil Spencer is confident that delaying Bethesda's Starfield was the right move.Presented by Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
GAMINGbible

Can GTA 6 be played on PS4?

The world is anxiously anticipating the release of Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto game. GTA 6 (it’s not officially called that yet, by the way, but that’s what everyone’s been referring to it as) was confirmed to be in active development back in February 2022. At the time, the developers shared very little about the new title, but asked fans to stay tuned for news, and added that they “look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready”.
SVG

How To Get Skyrim For Free On PlayStation

"Skyrim" released back in 2011 and, since then, it's gone on to be the most successful and popular game in the "Elder Scrolls" series. Remastered and re-released numerous times, the fantasy RPG has been available on the PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox360, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Many gamers have owned multiple copies of the game across console generations over the years and it's difficult to find a fan of RPGs who hasn't played it at least once. Now, PlayStation is offering another opportunity for its users to return to the land of the Nords one more time and for those that somehow avoided the game for over ten years to finally check it out. The best part is, this time "Skyrim" will be available for free.
SVG

The Best Upcoming 2023 PS5 Game Releases Ranked

Gaming had a strong year in 2022. FromSoftware's latest game, "Elden Ring," became the company's fastest-selling game, while "God of War Ragnarok" has been regarded as nearly perfect. Other blockbusters for the PS5 included "Gran Turismo 7," "Horizon Forbidden West," and "The Last of Us Part 1," all of which received favorable reviews on the PS5.
IGN

Xbox Is Having a Black Friday Sale on Hundreds of Games

Black Friday 2022 isn't officially here yet, but if you've been poised and ready to jump on the best deals, the time has come. Xbox is already having a sale on hundreds of incredible games, with some down as low as $2.99. Whether you are looking for Xbox Series X/S games, Xbox One games, or even 360 games, there is something for everyone.
NME

‘Total War: Warhammer 3’’s post-launch updates brought a “major recovery” to the game’s sales

Sega has confirmed that despite strong launch sales, the reaction to Total War: Warhammer 3 “worried” the company. Speaking on an earnings call with investors last month, Sega’s president Haruki Satomi explained that Total War: Warhammer 3 had “strong” sales when it launched in February this year but “it was not as good as expected thereafter, so we worried about it.”
dotesports.com

How to pre-load Warzone 2 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Warzone 2 will make its grand debut on Nov. 16, and players can start pre-loading the game right now. Given how large Call of Duty games can be in terms of their file sizes, it’ll almost always be a decent idea to preload the game files so you can jump right into the action when the servers go live.
Gamespot

The Witcher 3 Next Gen Update Gets Release Date

Toss a coin to your Witcher, because Geralt is getting a next gen makeover before the end of the year. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update will launch on December 14, CD Projekt Red has announced. The upgrade arrives as part of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.
Engadget

'The Witcher 3' finally hits PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on December 14th

CD Projekt Red has revealed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will finally be available on December 14th. The studio hasn't shown off what gameplay looks like on those consoles or many details about what's in store, but it plans to reveal more during a livestream event sometime next week.
Windows Central

Windows Central

297
Followers
2K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Windows Central is the next-generation destination for news, advice and buying recommendations on the Windows ecosystem, products, and accessories.

 https://www.windowscentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy