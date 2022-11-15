ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Masked robbers get away after targeting Evansville business

By Aaron Chatman
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville business was robbed, but now their neighbors are hoping they can help catch who allegedly did it.

FireMaster posted these photos from their surveillance camera showing two masked individuals show up and use their parking lot for a robbery. They say their neighbor, Tractor Supply Company, was robbed during the middle of the night.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etkpt_0jBY9Baa00
    (Courtesy: FireMaster)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0maw8Q_0jBY9Baa00
    (Courtesy: FireMaster)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PQLK_0jBY9Baa00
    (Courtesy: FireMaster)

“We need your help! Friday night November 11th two individuals in a white Dodge Caravan used our parking lot to steal a log splitter from our neighbor Tractor Supply Company and they are looking for any information help,” says FireMaster on social media.

They say the pair pulled into their parking lot around 8:20 p.m., drove into the back of the lot and then backed up in front of their building. They then left and returned about an hour later to load the log splitter, FireMaster owners say.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Tractor Supply at (812) 477-6497.

