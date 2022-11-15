Read full article on original website
trfradio.com
Winter Hazard Awareness Week Addresses Winter Fire Safety
It is Winter Hazard Awareness Week. The state-wide public information campaign is promoted by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety to allow Minnesotans an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the hazards we face each winter season. Wednesday’s topic addresses Winter Fire Safety. There is usually an increase of structure...
trfradio.com
EagleCam Starts Thursday
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the EagleCam will begin live streaming on Thursday. The event is now in the 10th year. The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has “accepted a new mate into her territory.” The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.
