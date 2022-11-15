Read full article on original website
The Shell and the Terminal: What's the Difference?
Whenever we give commands to a computer to perform a specific task using text, we refer to it as using the command line interface. When using a command line interface, we use text commands to make our programs work instead of a Graphical User Interface. Using the command line is a different way of interacting with the computer. In the Linux world, when we refer to the command line interface, we refer to a shell and, in most cases, to a bash shell. But often, we use a program to interact with the shell, called a terminal emulator. The shell and the terminal are different from each other but are often used interchangeably.
How Feed Algorithms Keep Us Glued to Our Screens
When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind - C S Lewis. The problem is not our smartphones or the internet, which actually can be put into many other purposes, even if they are used for mass behavior modification these days. The problem is the feed algorithms and the business model used by the platforms that use these feed algorithms to get the users glued into their online environments. People have unknowingly become subjects for their mass behavior tests, for which they are being monitored by these algorithms all the time.
Creating a Custom Hook for Fetching Asynchronus Data: useAsync Hook with Cache
It’s good practice to show the user that the app is loading data. This is done by showing a loading indicator, and hiding the content until the data is ready. Most of us will be maintaining a state in the component that tracks whether the data is ready or not and this is repeated in every component that calls an API.
What happened After I Scanned 2.6 Million Domains for Exposed .DS_Store Files
After scanning for public .git directories and exposed .env files. I scanned the dataset of 2.6 million domains for exposed .DS_Store files. I found 8'462 exposed .DS_Store files. From these files, I extracted 19'266 unique folder and file names. About 40% of these files are accessible. 10 database dumps with usernames and passwords, config files, ssl certificates and “pseudo-hidden” admin panels were exposed.
ImageBank: An Easy Display Solution for Sharing a Large Number of Images
Through the confluence of a unique series of circumstances, the convoluted details of which I shall spare you, I ended up where I have a number of galleries that might have a few thousand images in them. I had written a “Gallery Builder” in the past that did a good...
Node Version Manager (NVM): How to Install and Use (Step-by-Step Guide)
As it turns out, the correct installation and usage of NVM on Windows OS often raises some questions due to the fact that there are some inaccuracies in the official repository of this tool. In this regard, in this article, I will tell you how to install NVM on your computer step by step in a more optimal way (MacOS users do not need to read this).
Have We Reached the Age of Modularity Maturity?
One of the main reasons to design microservices is that they enforce strong module boundaries. However, the cons of microservices are so huge that it’s like chopping off your right hand to learn to write with the left one; there are more manageable (and less painful!) ways to achieve the same result.
