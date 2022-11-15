Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Past and present Ohio State coaches’ approaches to ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
Where to eat on Thanksgiving in metro Detroit if you don’t want to cook
Nobody got time to be slaving over a stove and washing dishes
Win free chicken wings for a year at grand opening of Detroit Wing Company
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Show up early enough to the launch of a new Ann Arbor restaurant and you could find yourself walking away as the winner of a year’s worth of free chicken wings. Detroit Wing Company is launching another Ann Abor restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 19, giving...
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"
Buddy's may be the first to offer Detroit-style pizza, the pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and sauce all the way over to its thick, caramelized crust. But there may be a pizza joint doing it better.
spoonuniversity.com
Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewery
Blue Tractor BBQ and Brewery is located in downtown Ann Arbor on E Washington St right near many Ann Arbor classics. Blue Tractor also has a location in Traverse City. The restaurants are a part of Mission Restaurant group, which houses many other Ann Arbor staples like Jolly Pumpkin, Grizzly Peak, Avalon and the Pretzel Bell. The Blue Tractor's Ann Arbor location has a brewery, where they rotate many of their varying craft brews on tap. With the restaurant's "Mug Club Membership" you can receive $1 draft beers everyday and 25% off growlers on Mondays and Tuesdays. Get more good deals by stopping by the restaurant any day between 3pm and 6pm for half of beer and appetizers. You can also test your knowledge and have fun by playing trivia at Blue Tractor every Monday night, with the opportunity to win a gift card to the restaurant. Blue Tractor BBQ and Brewery is always displaying different sports games throughout the evening. If you are looking for a place to get your NFL Sunday fix or to watch some college football, come here, grab a drink, and eat some good BBQ!
swmichigandining.com
Primanti Bros Restaurant & Bar (Novi)
Like I’ve said recently, I’ve spent a lot of time on the road. I picked up a Saturday shift a couple of weeks ago that brought me to Detroit. I met a colleague from Grand Rapids which means I didn’t have to go pick him up. I could take my time, grab food where I wanted, and go home via I-94 without having to detour to drop him off.
Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families
(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
Mike Epps to open One Mike comedy club in downtown Detroit's old Punch Bowl Social space
Star comedian Mike Epps is set to launch a multipurpose entertainment and dining establishment in downtown Detroit. One Mike, a comedy and music club, will open at 1331 Broadway St. in Detroit, a $1.5 million property that was formerly home to Punch Bowl Social, said two people familiar with the project. Punch Bowl...
HometownLife.com
Buff City Soap opens in Canton, brings customizable bars of soap to Ford Road
If you smell something good on Ford Road, it just might be Canton Township's newest store. Buff City Soap, a shop specializing in making clothing and bodies smell great, recently opened next to the Planet Fitness at 43555 Ford Road. Products such as laundry detergent, bath bombs, hand soap and other clean-smelling items line the wall of the new store.
Spicy cheese curds at Fraser’s in Ann Arbor singe and delight your taste buds
ANN ARBOR, MI - When you think of food from the Midwest, the first things that come to mind may be Coney Island dogs, deep-dish pizza, cod for fish fries and more. Cheese curds are the one that quickly enter my brain.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New restaurant in Wyandotte getting attention over their pickle pizza
WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A restaurant that recently opened in Wyandotte has been getting attention over a unique pizza recipe that includes a lot of pickles. The Thirst Parlor Saloon in Wyandotte has been serving up a pickle pizza since the restaurant opened three weeks ago and it has reportedly been a best seller. The owner says there’s quite a story behind the DILL-icious pizza.
MetroTimes
Metro Detroit’s best restaurants, food, and drink of 2022, according to our readers
We asked, and you answered: the results are finally in for our Best of Detroit poll. Here are the best metro Detroit restaurants, bars, and more of 2022, according to you, our readers. You can see the rest of the Best of Detroit winners in this week’s issue.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
Pizza vending machine closes Ann Arbor location after less than a year
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An automated pizza vending machine that opened in Ann Arbor has closed after less than a year in service. PizzaForno brought its pizza vending machine concept to 1210 South University Ave. in January 2022. The machine, open around the clock, served 11 varieties of pizza, including pepperoni, Hawaiian and BBQ chicken. The location closed in September, pulling the company out of Ann Arbor entirely.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Going undercover to expose why abandoned alligators are being found around Metro Detroit
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan. An alligator was hauled out of a Detroit backyard, another was found wandering in Milford and a man shot an alligator on his property near Saginaw. Two baby alligators were discovered in a building in Eastpointe. Alligators...
More ‘chonky’ squirrels are showing up everywhere at the University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - National awareness of University of Michigan’s “chonky” squirrels is perhaps at an all-time high. Nowhere is the evidence more apparent than on the Nov. 12 national ABC broadcast of the Michigan football game against Nebraska, where sideline reporter Quint Kessenich did a short segment on UM’s furry residents.
Hometown Holiday will bring a month of Christmas events to Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI -- Chelsea’s upcoming Hometown Holiday will bring a month packed with holiday celebrations this December. “You can feel the energy and the excitement around the holiday season,” Terris Ahrens, Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said. “I think having it run for the entire month is just a little bit better way to embrace the holiday spirit.”
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
Detroit’s massive RoboCop statue may finally see the light of day permanently
DETROIT - It has been ready to serve and protect for quite a while and it may finally have a permanent spot to patrol. Detroit’s huge RoboCop statue reportedly will be put on display at the historic Eastern Market, according to both Crain’s Detroit Business and the Detroit Free Press.
Quilt created by 100 community members ages 6 to 90 being unveiled in Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI -- The Chelsea District Library will soon showcase a community art quilt that has been in the making for more than a year. The massive quilt is a collaboration between the library, the C.A.A.D.Y Corner Quilters and community members ages 6 to 90 years old. With nearly 100 squares, the quilt measures a little more than 10 feet by 9 feet and will be hung in the library.
metrodetroitmommy.com
Looking for amazing Holiday lights? The CP Holiday Train returns to Metro Detroit!
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train program has two trains, and one of them is passing through Metro Detroit on December 1st, after being absent for three years. The U.S. train departs Montreal, Canada on November 22nd and will travel through Ontario before returning to southeast Michigan. Metro Detroit families can...
MLive
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0