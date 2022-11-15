Blue Tractor BBQ and Brewery is located in downtown Ann Arbor on E Washington St right near many Ann Arbor classics. Blue Tractor also has a location in Traverse City. The restaurants are a part of Mission Restaurant group, which houses many other Ann Arbor staples like Jolly Pumpkin, Grizzly Peak, Avalon and the Pretzel Bell. The Blue Tractor's Ann Arbor location has a brewery, where they rotate many of their varying craft brews on tap. With the restaurant's "Mug Club Membership" you can receive $1 draft beers everyday and 25% off growlers on Mondays and Tuesdays. Get more good deals by stopping by the restaurant any day between 3pm and 6pm for half of beer and appetizers. You can also test your knowledge and have fun by playing trivia at Blue Tractor every Monday night, with the opportunity to win a gift card to the restaurant. Blue Tractor BBQ and Brewery is always displaying different sports games throughout the evening. If you are looking for a place to get your NFL Sunday fix or to watch some college football, come here, grab a drink, and eat some good BBQ!

