Blue Tractor BBQ & Brewery

Blue Tractor BBQ and Brewery is located in downtown Ann Arbor on E Washington St right near many Ann Arbor classics. Blue Tractor also has a location in Traverse City. The restaurants are a part of Mission Restaurant group, which houses many other Ann Arbor staples like Jolly Pumpkin, Grizzly Peak, Avalon and the Pretzel Bell. The Blue Tractor's Ann Arbor location has a brewery, where they rotate many of their varying craft brews on tap. With the restaurant's "Mug Club Membership" you can receive $1 draft beers everyday and 25% off growlers on Mondays and Tuesdays. Get more good deals by stopping by the restaurant any day between 3pm and 6pm for half of beer and appetizers. You can also test your knowledge and have fun by playing trivia at Blue Tractor every Monday night, with the opportunity to win a gift card to the restaurant. Blue Tractor BBQ and Brewery is always displaying different sports games throughout the evening. If you are looking for a place to get your NFL Sunday fix or to watch some college football, come here, grab a drink, and eat some good BBQ!
Primanti Bros Restaurant & Bar (Novi)

Like I’ve said recently, I’ve spent a lot of time on the road. I picked up a Saturday shift a couple of weeks ago that brought me to Detroit. I met a colleague from Grand Rapids which means I didn’t have to go pick him up. I could take my time, grab food where I wanted, and go home via I-94 without having to detour to drop him off.
Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
Buff City Soap opens in Canton, brings customizable bars of soap to Ford Road

If you smell something good on Ford Road, it just might be Canton Township's newest store. Buff City Soap, a shop specializing in making clothing and bodies smell great, recently opened next to the Planet Fitness at 43555 Ford Road. Products such as laundry detergent, bath bombs, hand soap and other clean-smelling items line the wall of the new store.
New restaurant in Wyandotte getting attention over their pickle pizza

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A restaurant that recently opened in Wyandotte has been getting attention over a unique pizza recipe that includes a lot of pickles. The Thirst Parlor Saloon in Wyandotte has been serving up a pickle pizza since the restaurant opened three weeks ago and it has reportedly been a best seller. The owner says there’s quite a story behind the DILL-icious pizza.
Pizza vending machine closes Ann Arbor location after less than a year

ANN ARBOR, MI -- An automated pizza vending machine that opened in Ann Arbor has closed after less than a year in service. PizzaForno brought its pizza vending machine concept to 1210 South University Ave. in January 2022. The machine, open around the clock, served 11 varieties of pizza, including pepperoni, Hawaiian and BBQ chicken. The location closed in September, pulling the company out of Ann Arbor entirely.
Hometown Holiday will bring a month of Christmas events to Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI -- Chelsea’s upcoming Hometown Holiday will bring a month packed with holiday celebrations this December. “You can feel the energy and the excitement around the holiday season,” Terris Ahrens, Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said. “I think having it run for the entire month is just a little bit better way to embrace the holiday spirit.”
Quilt created by 100 community members ages 6 to 90 being unveiled in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI -- The Chelsea District Library will soon showcase a community art quilt that has been in the making for more than a year. The massive quilt is a collaboration between the library, the C.A.A.D.Y Corner Quilters and community members ages 6 to 90 years old. With nearly 100 squares, the quilt measures a little more than 10 feet by 9 feet and will be hung in the library.
