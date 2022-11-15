Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Christmas in the Valley returns to Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in 2022
The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds is hosting their annual Christmas in the Valley drive thru trail of lighted Christmas scenes, end of November – January 1st. The Yuletide lights will make sure to brighten everyone’s holiday season! Visitors can enjoy Crafts Village featuring vendors with holiday gifts, treats, Christmas décor, and more every Friday and Saturday from the end of November through December 17th.
Inside Nova
Q&A: Thanksgiving food distribution is an all hands on deck operation
The Arlington Knights of Columbus is gearing up for its annual Thanksgiving-meal effort, which is expected to feed more than 2,500 people this year. For information on the initiative – a tradition for generations – see the Website at www.bit.ly/thanksgivingarlington. The Sun Gazette recently checked in with Kate...
Inside Nova
Arc of Northern Virginia gears up to welcome new executive director
Melissa Heifetz, described as an experienced leader of non-profit organizations and a passionate and dedicated advocate for the rights of people with disabilities, has been tapped as the next executive director of The Arc of Northern Virginia. Heifetz will assume her new duties on Jan. 1 upon the retirement of...
Inside Nova
Letter; 70% of Arlington voters prove a mandate for Missing Middle
Editor: The recently concluded Arlington County Board election was billed as a referendum on Missing Middle housing policies, which surged to become the most dominant and divisive issue in a county election since the streetcar eight years ago. The results are in: Arlington voters delivered a decisive win for pro-Missing...
Inside Nova
Volunteers plant trees along the Occoquan
The newly-planted trees on Prince William County-owned land near the bridge crossing the Occoquan Reservoir are just saplings, but in time they will grow and create a little ecosystem, county officials say. “After probably the second year, you’ll start seeing birds on the young trees,” Tim Hughes, environmental specialist with...
Inside Nova
Arlington Public Schools' online-tutoring initiative winning converts
Arlington Public Schools’ secondary-school students already have received more than 113,000 minutes of support through a new-for-2022 initiative with an online contractor that offers assistance through tutoring and review of work. More than 2,060 Arlington students at 13 schools have taken advantage of the free (to students if not...
wsvaonline.com
Fire damages Dayton home
A portable heater is to blame for a house fire in Dayton last night. Rockingham County deputy fire marshal Joe Mullins says that firefighters from Bridgewater, Rockingham County and other surrounding agencies were on scene within roughly five minutes. The home on Mill Street was determined to be structurally sound,...
NBC 29 News
UVA community comes together to mourn
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students came together to grieve the loss of three of their fellow students on UVA Grounds. The Lawn was lit up on Monday, November 14, with thousands mourning the loss of three UVA football players. “It’s a terrible tragedy in itself. You know,...
Inside Nova
Warrenton mayor's lead narrows to 13 votes as ballots continue to be counted
Update: Nov. 14, 4:11 p.m. Fauquier County Registrar Alex Ables told FauquierNow shortly before 4 p.m. that provisional results have been posted to the state Department of Elections website, while the Central Absentee Precinct is still in progress. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Warrenton's incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill held a...
theriver953.com
VDWR is tracking Chronic Wasting Disease
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (VDWR) announced by email that they are attempting to track Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The VDWR is reporting that any deer killed in Orange, Rappahannock and Shenandoah Counties is required to be tested at a CWD sample station. Hunters are being asked to have...
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Questioning Arlington leadership worthy pursuing
The Arlington County Civic Federation’s rank-and-file this week was slated to get a first look at the draft of a proposed resolution calling on county-government leaders to return to a more open, responsive county government where everyone has the chance to have a seat at the table. The resolution...
Missing 71-year-old woman found
According to police, 71-year-old Regina G. Fitzgerald was last seen leaving her home on the 4000 block of Evergreen Drive in the Woodbridge area at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
theburn.com
Local juice shop Greenheart announces it’s shutting down
Sad news on the local retail scene as Greenheart, a local fresh juice brand, announces it is closing all its operations, including its four retail stores in Northern Virginia and DC. Greenheart made the announcement this morning via email and social media. “In the last year, we have faced staggering...
Photos: Virginia students, community set up memorials for UVA shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- University of Virginia students and the Charlottesville community are rallying around the UVA football team as the Cavaliers mourn the loss of three of their own. Around Grounds, people are dropping off flowers, candles, and notes in honor of Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, who...
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: MCA right to look at student-enrollment projections
“There ain’t no good guy. There ain’t no bad guy. There’s only you and me, and we just disagree.” Therewith another 1970s song lyric that has relevance all these decades later. Based on our coverage last week, the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) sure does seem to...
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: First speed cameras just the tip of the iceberg?
Following what will be a perfunctory (legally required) public hearing and a likely 9-1 vote with all Democrats in lockstep, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 will implement a police-run speed-monitoring effort using electronic devices. Now, on the face of it, there is something reasonable about the...
Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing
LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton. Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected […]
Inside Nova
Fairfax Water testing Occoquan Dam siren this morning
An audible test of the Occoquan Dam siren system will sound today at 10 a.m. The system is installed along the banks of the Occoquan River between the Town of Occoquan and Belmont Bay. People living and commuting in the area will hear a loud siren at that time. Fairfax...
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this week
People visiting and living in Virginia may wonder why U.S. and state flags will be lowered to half-staff for three days this week. It’s due to a shooting at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Inside Nova
FCPS lauded for school system's commitment to military families
Forty Fairfax County public schools have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children as 2022 “Purple Star Schools.”. The designation is awarded to military-friendly schools that have demonstrated their commitment to meeting the needs...
