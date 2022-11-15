ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Driver killed, another hospitalized following two-car crash at Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after two cars crashed late Wednesday night in Tampa, according to a release from police. Tampa police said officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Busch Boulevard E and Nebraska Avenue N about a crash involving two cars. Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima was driving west on Busch Boulevard and turned south to go on Nebraska Avenue.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: 1 person injured after shooting near Tampa park

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are looking for the shooter that left one person with a gunshot injury on Sunday, according to a news release. Police said the shooting happened near the area of the Grant Park neighborhood. When police arrived at the scene, they found one adult man wound to the upper body, per the news release.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Police work to strengthen community trust

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders are working to gain the trust of the people in the community they serve. Tuesday night, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor attended her department's Tampa Night Out. It's an event the Tampa Police Department holds to talk with community members and strengthen relationships.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sheriff: 1 dead after hit-and-run in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities said the crash happened shortly after midnight on Orient Road just south of Zeimis Drive. The man was reportedly walking in the middle of the roadway when...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy