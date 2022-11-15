Read full article on original website
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Body camera footage shows man holding knife toward Sarasota officer before shooting
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man accused of holding a knife toward a police officer, which led to an officer firing their weapon Tuesday morning, is expected to be OK after being shot and undergoing surgery. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche said 70-year-old Robert...
Hillsborough County deputies investigating homicide after man found dead in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies said they are trying to find out what led to one man's death in Tampa. Deputies said their investigation started around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rosy Periwinkle Court near Globe Thistle Drive after they received calls about a "person down" in the neighborhood.
State attorney: St. Pete officer was justified in shooting, killing armed man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg police officer was justified in shooting and killing an armed man during an incident in September, according to State Attorney Bruce Bartlett. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 at a home in the area of 20th Avenue North near...
HCSO: 39-year-old inmate dies due to 'medical condition'
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County said on Tuesday they were investigating the death of a 39-year-old inmate. Ashley Boggs was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital on Monday due to a medical condition, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. She was pronounced dead on Tuesday.
St. Pete police: Woman turned in front of cruiser, sending car into pole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say no one was injured when a driver crashed into a cruiser Wednesday morning on 4th Street. Police say it happened while the officer was driving north on 4th Street near 62nd Avenue. A woman driving south in an SUV turned left...
Trial delayed a 3rd time for former mosque volunteer accused of molestation
TAMPA, Fla. — The trial of a former Tampa youth program volunteer accused of drugging and molesting boys has been delayed a third time. Ehab Ghoneim’s trial was originally set for Aug. 23, rescheduled for Nov. 1, then rescheduled again for Jan. 3. Now it’s been rescheduled to...
Sentencing phase begins in man found guilty of girlfriend's death
TAMPA, Fla. — Life or death is hanging in the balance as the sentencing phase for convicted murderer Matthew Terry is underway in a Hillsborough courtroom. A jury on Tuesday convicted the 47-year-old of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend – Lithia school teacher Kay Baker.
Driver killed, another hospitalized following two-car crash at Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after two cars crashed late Wednesday night in Tampa, according to a release from police. Tampa police said officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Busch Boulevard E and Nebraska Avenue N about a crash involving two cars. Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima was driving west on Busch Boulevard and turned south to go on Nebraska Avenue.
FHP: Car crashes into Pinellas County school bus carrying 23 students
LARGO, Fla. — A school bus carrying 23 students from Largo High School was involved in a crash on Tuesday in Pinellas County, troopers say. At around 2:15 p.m. a driver in a Nissan Frontier was heading westbound on Belleair Road when they entered the opposite side of the road to pass stopped traffic, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
4th person arrested after woman's body found burned in St. Pete alley
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 43-year-old man has become the fourth person arrested for setting a body on fire in a St. Petersburg alley in August, according to an arrest affidavit. Martellish Hale was charged with abuse of a dead body — the same charge 64-year-old Julie Heltman Curran,...
Accused unlicensed contractors arrested after Hurricane Ian — how you can protect yourself
NORTH PORT, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricane Ian, North Port police say they have arrested a number of people they say were operating as contractors but were actually unlicensed. Police said after the storm an unlicensed contractor task force was formed to investigate illegal building activities. According...
'I'm going to put a bullet in your head' | Safety Harbor small business receives threatening phone calls
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Angry and violent threats forced one small business in Safety Harbor to close its doors over the weekend. Bassano Cheesecake Café said a man has called several times threatening to hurt the owners and their family. "On Nov. 3, we got a phone call...
TPD swears in 28 new officers coming from different states
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department swore in 28 new officers who are from different states across the country on Monday morning at the Tampa Convention Center. This new group of law enforcement will now serve and protect the Tampa area, TPD said in a news release. All...
Tampa mother shot in head out of hospital, says community's support keeps her going
BRANDON, Fla. — A mother of three shot in the head is still alive to tell her story. She and her family are homeless and were shot at while sleeping in a car in Tampa. She spoke to 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo exclusively after leaving the hospital. "You...
'Not too many calls like this end well': Clearwater firefighters recount underwater rescue
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Just before 10:30 Saturday morning, Clearwater Fire & Rescue got the call. "Rescue 48 was dispatched. We received multiple calls advising a vehicle had crashed and went to the pond," said Lieutenant Benjamin McBride. A 69-year-old woman had an apparent medical emergency, she lost control of her car and veered into the water.
Police: 1 person injured after shooting near Tampa park
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are looking for the shooter that left one person with a gunshot injury on Sunday, according to a news release. Police said the shooting happened near the area of the Grant Park neighborhood. When police arrived at the scene, they found one adult man wound to the upper body, per the news release.
Tampa Police work to strengthen community trust
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders are working to gain the trust of the people in the community they serve. Tuesday night, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor attended her department's Tampa Night Out. It's an event the Tampa Police Department holds to talk with community members and strengthen relationships.
Matthew Terry found guilty of murder in girlfriend's death
TAMPA, Fla. — After a five-day trial, a Hillsborough County jury came to a unanimous decision to find Matthew Terry guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his girlfriend. Jury deliberations began at around 3 p.m. in the murder trial against Matthew Terry late Tuesday. Terry,...
Missing 83-year-old man found safe; Silver Alert canceled
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 83-year-old man who reportedly has Alzheimer's has been found safe, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies. And, the Silver Alert issued for him has been canceled. Have you seen Herbert Rembert?. On Sunday, deputies issued a Silver Alert for missing 83-year-old man Herbert...
Sheriff: 1 dead after hit-and-run in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after a hit-and-run early Saturday morning in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities said the crash happened shortly after midnight on Orient Road just south of Zeimis Drive. The man was reportedly walking in the middle of the roadway when...
