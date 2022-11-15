Read full article on original website
Juvenile boy badly injured after shooting in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Flint's north side just after midnight Tuesday. The Flint Police Department says the victim was shot in the chest at a residence in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive around 12:15 a.m. The juvenile victim was...
WNEM
‘He is on his journey to the spirit world,’ says family of toddler killed by father in Isabella County shooting
CHIPPEWA TWP, MI — A Saginaw Chippewa Indian family is grappling with the tragic loss of a toddler to gun violence while his older sibling fights for his life in a hospital. Their mother, meanwhile, is recovering from wounds she suffered in the same shooting, a shooting the family say was perpetrated by the children’s father, who ended his own life in the devastating occurrence.
Saginaw man locked in store during armed robbery likely to avoid incarceration after taking plea
SAGINAW, MI — Less than two months after allegedly trying to rob a Saginaw gas station at gunpoint, only to be locked in the store by the vigilant clerk, a local man has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s likely to avoid incarceration. Jaylen C. Laury,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
39 years ago: Body of Flint teen who vanished on way to school found in ditch 4 days later
FLINT, Mich. – Police still don’t know who kidnapped and murdered a 16-year-old girl from Flint 39 years ago. Sheri Jo Elliott, 16, vanished on her way to school on Nov. 16, 1983. Her body was found in a ditch four days later. Elliott left her home on...
WNEM
Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
Morning Sun
Murder victim was 2, mom and brother hospitalized
A ceremonial fire is burning for a 2-year-old shot and killed near Mt. Pleasant Sunday – the second person killed in domestic violence on the Isabella Indian Reservation in eight days – as his mother and brother remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. MorningStar Shines Pelcher is stable at...
westernherald.com
More on fatal shooting investigation released
A suspect who police believe is responsible for the fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus has been arrested. A 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident was shot and killed over a disagreement at about 3 a.m. Nov. 11. Police identified the victim as Bryce Salter. The victim was not a WMU student.
Burton police ID victim in shooting outside Starlite Coney Island
BURTON, MI – Burton police have released the name of a man fatally shot in the parking lot of Starlite Coney Island over the weekend. Police said Jeffrey William Flick, 38, of Genesee Township, was shot multiple times following an argument inside the restaurant. He was taken to Hurley...
Man arraigned on murder charge in grandfather’s fire death
FLINT, MI – A 31-year-old man accused of killing his grandfather in a Genesee Township fire last week has formally been arraigned on a murder charge. Derek Richard Keyes, of Davison Township, appeared by video before Genesee District Court Judge William H. Crawford Tuesday, Nov. 15, for arraignment on one felony count of open murder.
fox2detroit.com
Teen car thief suspect arrested in Detroit after group steals 13 vehicles from Flint lot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen suspect was arrested in Detroit after police said he stole a vehicle from a Flint lot and caused a shelter-in-place at Oakland University while officers looked for him Monday. Police were searching for two suspects in stolen Dodge Durangos who were possibly on the...
Michigan State Police trooper charged with punching cuffed Saginaw man had 2 prior citizen complaints
SAGINAW, MI — Before he was charged with assaulting a Saginaw man during a traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper was the subject of two citizen complaints in a few months’ time. Both complainants alleged the trooper, 27-year-old Bram L. Schroeder, pulled them over then searched their...
WNEM
Child predator arrested for assaulting child he met on social media
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Genesee County Sheriff says an alleged child predator was arrested after using a popular social media app to meet up with and assault young girls in multiple counties. During a press conference with Sheriff Chris Swanson, Linden’s police chief, Scott Sutter said Bobby...
kisswtlz.com
Teen Shot to Death in Flint
A drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday morning left a 14-year-old boy dead, according to police. State Police say the boy was shot inside his home on the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead. Police say no suspects are currently in custody.
Sunday afternoon shooting leaves Saginaw man dead, teen jailed
SAGINAW, MI — A Sunday afternoon shooting in Saginaw has resulted in the death of one young man and the jailing of a teen. About 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, police responded to a reported drive-by shooting at 922 N. Porter Street on the city’s West Side. They arrived to find a 20-year-old Saginaw man had been shot at least once outside a residence.
WNEM
Tuscola Co. inmate attempts escape from jail, sheriff says
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A man could face charges for attempting to escape from the Tuscola County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. About 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 13, a deputy from the sheriff’s office was picking up food trays from cells. Officials said Emanuel Copes, an inmate,...
WNEM
Police investigate deadly Saginaw shooting, juvenile suspect arrested
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police troopers are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Saginaw on Sunday. Troopers responded to the scene at a home in the 900 block of N. Porter Street at 3 p.m. Investigators said the victim was shot outside of a house. The...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
