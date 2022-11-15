ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc12.com

Juvenile boy badly injured after shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A juvenile boy sustained critical injuries in a shooting on Flint's north side just after midnight Tuesday. The Flint Police Department says the victim was shot in the chest at a residence in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive around 12:15 a.m. The juvenile victim was...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Teenage boy in critical condition following Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A teenage boy is in critical condition following a shooting in Flint early Tuesday morning. Flint police officers responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Barbara Drive shortly after midnight. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported...
FLINT, MI
MLive

‘He is on his journey to the spirit world,’ says family of toddler killed by father in Isabella County shooting

CHIPPEWA TWP, MI — A Saginaw Chippewa Indian family is grappling with the tragic loss of a toddler to gun violence while his older sibling fights for his life in a hospital. Their mother, meanwhile, is recovering from wounds she suffered in the same shooting, a shooting the family say was perpetrated by the children’s father, who ended his own life in the devastating occurrence.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Teen charged with killing Flint police officer could be released at any time

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen driver who pled guilty to reckless driving causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie could be released at any time. This comes as a result of a judge’s ruling Tuesday morning and it’s a decision that’s not sitting well with Genesee County Prosecutor. Captain Birnie’s widow told TV5 why she’s not just disappointed, she’s disgusted by the treatment of this case.
FLINT, MI
Morning Sun

Murder victim was 2, mom and brother hospitalized

A ceremonial fire is burning for a 2-year-old shot and killed near Mt. Pleasant Sunday – the second person killed in domestic violence on the Isabella Indian Reservation in eight days – as his mother and brother remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. MorningStar Shines Pelcher is stable at...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
westernherald.com

More on fatal shooting investigation released

A suspect who police believe is responsible for the fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus has been arrested. A 21-year-old Kalamazoo resident was shot and killed over a disagreement at about 3 a.m. Nov. 11. Police identified the victim as Bryce Salter. The victim was not a WMU student.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Flint Journal

Boy in critical condition after Flint shooting

FLINT, MI – A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot early Tuesday on the city’s north side, police said. Officers responded at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, to the 1700 block of Barbara Drive following reports of a shooting. Police found a juvenile boy suffering from...
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Teen Shot to Death in Flint

A drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday morning left a 14-year-old boy dead, according to police. State Police say the boy was shot inside his home on the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead. Police say no suspects are currently in custody.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Sunday afternoon shooting leaves Saginaw man dead, teen jailed

SAGINAW, MI — A Sunday afternoon shooting in Saginaw has resulted in the death of one young man and the jailing of a teen. About 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, police responded to a reported drive-by shooting at 922 N. Porter Street on the city’s West Side. They arrived to find a 20-year-old Saginaw man had been shot at least once outside a residence.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Tuscola Co. inmate attempts escape from jail, sheriff says

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A man could face charges for attempting to escape from the Tuscola County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. About 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 13, a deputy from the sheriff’s office was picking up food trays from cells. Officials said Emanuel Copes, an inmate,...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash

INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Comments / 0

Community Policy