CHIPPEWA TWP, MI — A Saginaw Chippewa Indian family is grappling with the tragic loss of a toddler to gun violence while his older sibling fights for his life in a hospital. Their mother, meanwhile, is recovering from wounds she suffered in the same shooting, a shooting the family say was perpetrated by the children’s father, who ended his own life in the devastating occurrence.

ISABELLA COUNTY, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO