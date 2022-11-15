Read full article on original website
When Driving Adoption for a Low-Code Platform, Does One Target Developers or No-Coders?
That’s a question that every low-code platform founder has been asking themselves. On the one hand, no-coders love building things fast. They usually come from other fields and carry different skill sets with them. They are focused on the business side of things and tend to know what it takes to get products to the market. What they sometimes lack is engineering logic. Therefore, when it comes to scaling no-coders still need to turn to “pro”-code and usually with the help of dev shops or freelance developers.
Get a Job in Tech: Tim's Experience as a Developer Advocate
I am a Developer Advocate at StreamNative, working with the open source Apache Pulsar community. I have been working in tech related jobs from analyst to web master to programmer to field engineer to sales engineer to developer advocate for over 22 years. What is your educational background?. I have...
The Art of Debugging
As software engineers, debugging is an integral part of our jobs. You may have times as a Software Engineer when you are more concerned about fixing bugs than developing novel features. A debugging process can be divided into two categories:. Active: In this step, you investigate all methods of fixing...
Node Version Manager (NVM): How to Install and Use (Step-by-Step Guide)
As it turns out, the correct installation and usage of NVM on Windows OS often raises some questions due to the fact that there are some inaccuracies in the official repository of this tool. In this regard, in this article, I will tell you how to install NVM on your computer step by step in a more optimal way (MacOS users do not need to read this).
Growth Hacking With AI
How Artificial Intelligence Will Change the World of Growth Hacking. AI (Artificial Intelligence) will soon change the world of growth hacking forever. It's hard to say precisely when it will happen, but it's only a matter of time before AI is used to impact growth hacking and digital marketing significantly. In this article, we'll explain how AI will change the world of growth hacking and what you should do to prepare for these changes in the short and long term.
Tom Burns on Hopfield Networks and the Nature of General AI
Neural networks are the backbone of deep learning, a branch of machine learning. Artificial intelligence (AI) is considered to be a subset of general AI. General artificial intelligence is the ability of a computer program to perform tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence or expertise. Neural networks work by filtering information and attempting to find patterns in that information.
Have We Reached the Age of Modularity Maturity?
One of the main reasons to design microservices is that they enforce strong module boundaries. However, the cons of microservices are so huge that it’s like chopping off your right hand to learn to write with the left one; there are more manageable (and less painful!) ways to achieve the same result.
The Shell and the Terminal: What's the Difference?
Whenever we give commands to a computer to perform a specific task using text, we refer to it as using the command line interface. When using a command line interface, we use text commands to make our programs work instead of a Graphical User Interface. Using the command line is a different way of interacting with the computer. In the Linux world, when we refer to the command line interface, we refer to a shell and, in most cases, to a bash shell. But often, we use a program to interact with the shell, called a terminal emulator. The shell and the terminal are different from each other but are often used interchangeably.
How Feed Algorithms Keep Us Glued to Our Screens
When the whole world is running towards a cliff, he who is running in the opposite direction appears to have lost his mind - C S Lewis. The problem is not our smartphones or the internet, which actually can be put into many other purposes, even if they are used for mass behavior modification these days. The problem is the feed algorithms and the business model used by the platforms that use these feed algorithms to get the users glued into their online environments. People have unknowingly become subjects for their mass behavior tests, for which they are being monitored by these algorithms all the time.
How Customer Persona is Becoming a Core Element of Businesses’ Digital Marketing Approach
What are you going to ask someone when they walk into your store? Most probably their preferences, like what would they like to have from your collection, right? And how will you approach a person to target them to become your customer? By researching about and assessing whether they like to use what you sell.
Positive Sum DeFi: Shifting the Paradigm of Finance and Beyond
Most financial systems operate as zero-sum games, even on-chain; lending protocols are a great alternative to traditional finance, but they still pit customers against each other. While some of the core value prospects typically associated with crypto are transparency and more direct control over one’s finances, many within crypto/DeFi are...
How to Actually Make Money in the Metaverse and Why 3D Modeling is the “Next Big Thing”
The internet is fundamentally changing into a series of spatial forms commonly referred to as the metaverse. Metaverse is a network of immersive and persistent virtual worlds focused on social connection. The global Metaverse revenue opportunity could approach $783.3 billion in 2024 based on Bloomberg’s analysis [1]. The primary...
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 77
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 77. Write several lines of the first word before changing to the second. Write twenty or more words in a minute. About...
What is Cloud Computing for SMBs?
As companies continue to evolve in the digital age, they are starting to readily approach the world of cloud computing. It’s a need of an hour considering cloud apps will become pervasive in the digitally dominated world. By acknowledging the presence of cloud technology, CEOs can now make better...
The World Of Physics and the World Of Sense
Our Knowledge of the External World as a Field for Scientific Method in Philosophy, by Bertrand Russells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. IV. THE WORLD OF PHYSICS AND THE WORLD OF SENSE. IV. THE WORLD OF PHYSICS AND...
