Years of water penetration caused deterioration of wall that forced closure of Grand Rapids school

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Related
Major Grand Rapids intersection on pace to reopen after 8-month closure
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Closed since the spring, a busy intersection in downtown Grand Rapids is set to reopen this month as construction crews are in the final days of a major sewer system replacement project. The asphalt has been poured along Monroe Avenue and at the intersection of...
Grand Rapids amphitheater proposal remains on track
Grand Rapids city commissioners on Tuesday reaffirmed their support of a planned $116 million amphitheater on the south side of downtown.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Owners close Grand Rapids nightclub over ‘persistent safety issues’ downtown
GRAND RAPIDS — The partners behind a Black-owned nightclub that operated in downtown Grand Rapids for less than a year have shuttered the establishment, citing “persistent safety issues.”. Co-owners Jonathan Jelks, Jamiel Robinson, Jamal Chilton, Alvin J. Hills IV, Willie Jackson and Lacy Jones earlier this month closed...
See how much Grand Rapids-area water, sewer rates likely will increase in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Nearly all residents on the Grand Rapids sewer and water system will likely see rate increases in 2023. The increases range for the various communities that use the Grand Rapids system. According to the proposal for the 2023 rates, the increases would be up to 4% for the water and sewer rates.
Debate surrounds closure of downtown Grand Haven street for summertime gathering spot
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Is the bold move Grand Haven took last summer to turn part of its main street into a social gathering space worth repeating?. It depends on who you talk to.
Grand Rapids increases city manager’s spending power from $10K to $100K
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids city leaders have increased the city manager’s spending limit from $10,000 to $100,000 in a move that aligns more with other municipalities around the state and updates a restriction not changed in at least three decades. The Grand Rapids City Commission on...
Impact of The Docks marina, home development on Muskegon Lake topic of upcoming state hearing
MUSKEGON, MI – Plans for The Docks development on Muskegon Lake that include a new marina and 240 homes are the subject of a public hearing hosted by the state’s water resources division. The Docks, planned for 80 acres in the former Pigeon Hill area near Lake Michigan,...
Family sells more land to expand Wolters Woods Park in Laketown Township
Wolters Woods Park in Laketown Township is growing with the help of the namesake's family.
Detroit News
Muskegon die cast facility to close, laying off 244
Pace Industries Inc. is closing a Muskegon facility by the end of this year, resulting in the loss of 244 jobs, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing with the state. Pace, a die casting company with 18 manufacturing facilities and more than 4,000 employees across...
Plan to allow unique camping at Ottawa Sands park gets green light
After nearly a year, Apex Contractors has been picked to head the first phase of the Ottawa Sands project, turning a former sand mine into an overnight campground.
Muskegon County’s 10 most dangerous intersections revealed
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Intersections in five different Muskegon County communities are some of the most dangerous roadways within the county, a Michigan Auto Law report shows. The No. 1 spot on the list of most dangerous intersections is at Harvey Street and Sternberg Road in Fruitport Township. Crashes...
West Michigan could get several inches of snow by Saturday
Winter storm warnings have been issued for portions of West Michigan, with several inches of snow expected by Saturday morning.
Grand Rapids Public Schools considers tearing down former high school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Board of Education is considering the demolition of a vacant, former high school as part of the district’s ongoing planning for the future of Grand Rapids Public Schools facilities. The 97-year-old building at 1061 Kensington SW, which formerly operated as Adelante...
Zoo expansion, affordable housing and 27 more on list for share of $110M from Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – From an expansion of John Ball Zoo to loans for affordable housing projects, Kent County staff have outlined 29 projects they recommend to receive a cut of about $110 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding. The list of projects, totalling about $120 million in funding recommendations,...
Detroit News
Houseboat fight pits west Michigan resort town against developer
Saugatuck — On one side of a fence in this west Michigan resort town is the Saugatuck Chain Ferry, a hand-cranked barge that represents everything charming about the community. On the other side is something less benign. Four houseboats that were installed last year have led to charges and...
Winter storm warning issued for West Michigan, lasting into Saturday
WEST MICHIGAN -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for West Michigan and Southwest Michigan, with up to 14 inches of snow possible in some areas. The warning starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties and at 7 a.m. Thursday for Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
Kent County’s Top 10 most dangerous intersections ranked
KENT COUNTY, MI – A busy area on U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids remained at the top spot in Kent County for car crashes throughout 2021, according to a report by a Michigan law firm. For the sixth year in a row, the area near where U.S. 131 and...
Winter storm watch for all of Grand Rapids area; Some areas up to 18 inches of snow
A winter storm watch is in effect for the Grand Rapids area for an increasing coverage and increasing intensity of snow. The winter storm watch covers the time period from 7 a.m. Thursday, November 17 to 1 a.m. Saturday, November 19. The heavy snow will very likely continue through Saturday and Saturday night. The National Weather Service ends the winter storm watch at 1 a.m. Saturday just because they don’t warn for any weather 48 hours or more in the future.
Recent study shows most dangerous intersections in Kent County
Cross streets with US-131 make up half of the most dangerous intersections in Kent County, according to a recent report from Michigan Auto Law.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0