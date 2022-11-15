Another game week gone, and just like that, there are only two left. I simultaneously hate and love that so much. On one hand, the time of year we have all waited eons for is basically over, with only the deep, dark, depressing winter crouching in the underbrush waiting to pounce. But on the other hand, it is during this portion of the season that the Hawkeyes come to life. Riding a streak of November wins that reaches all the way back to 2019, the Hawkeyes are rolling again. The Bull is back in Iowa City, and now, it’s hog season.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO