Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Butcher’s Word: Minnesota Gophers
The Iowa Hawkeyes are in an unthinkable position - they’ve gone from the Big Ten West cellar to tied for tops in the division and two wins away from a likely return trip to Indianapolis. But now they face off with the Minnesota Golden Gophers for pride, 98 pounds of pig trophy and a spot atop the West tables.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: Are the Hawkeyes Headed Back to Indy?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. This Iowa football season has been an absolute roller coaster. Less than a month ago,...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Hoops Crootin’ Boogie: 4-Star Jersey PF Ladji Dembele Commits, Signs with Hawkeyes
We’re a week into the early signing period in college basketball and just under a week into the 2022 season. If you thought that meant the Iowa Hawkeyes were done with their recruiting class of 2023, you were wrong. On Wednesday, just a few hours before the Hawkeyes square...
Takeaways: Hawkeyes Pass Road Test at Seton Hall
Iowa Basketball Posts 83-67 Victory Wednesday Night in New Jersey
Experts Believe Five-Star Iowa Commit Will Change His Mind
In late June this year, five-star recruit and top offensive tackle in the country Kadyn Proctor made his decision to commit to playing for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Southeast Polk product made Hawkeye fans everywhere giddy with excitement for his eventual arrival on campus. Now, he's making them anxious.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football Stock Watch: Cooper “Machine” Dejean
Another game week gone, and just like that, there are only two left. I simultaneously hate and love that so much. On one hand, the time of year we have all waited eons for is basically over, with only the deep, dark, depressing winter crouching in the underbrush waiting to pounce. But on the other hand, it is during this portion of the season that the Hawkeyes come to life. Riding a streak of November wins that reaches all the way back to 2019, the Hawkeyes are rolling again. The Bull is back in Iowa City, and now, it’s hog season.
blackheartgoldpants.com
The complementary football scorecard: Wisconsin
The Iowa Hawkeyes snagged the W against Wisconsin in resounding fashion and really, there’s only so much snark I can muster about the hilarious offense even three days later. The stats are the stats. My favorite one is this:. They brought a Graham Mertz to a Spencer Petras fight....
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa WR returns to practice, could potentially return to action in Week 12 vs. Minnesota
In his Wednesday news conference, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the status of wide receiver Arland Bruce IV. Bruce has been one of the few bright spots for this Hawkeye offense which has struggled all season. Bruce was injured recently but it appears he may play against Minnesota Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football: Now is the time for PJ Fleck to break through against Iowa, Kirk Ferentz
Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck has beaten each of his B1G West opponents except one. That one? You guessed it, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since arriving in Dinkytown as the Gophers’ head coach in 2017, Fleck has compiled an overall record of 42-26. But none of those wins has come in the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Ahoy, Murray! Hawkeyes 83, Seton Hall 67
The Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) were led by Kris Murray’s career highs - 29 points and 11 rebounds - in their first road test of the season, beating Seton Hall (2-1), 83-67 to seal no worse than a tie for the Big Ten in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Tony Perkins...
Five things to know about the Minnesota Golden Gophers
Iowa football is riding a three-game winning streak and is right in the thick of it for winning the Big Ten West for the second straight year. However, there is more work to be done for the Hawkeyes as they try to make it back to Indianapolis. The next challenge for Iowa is against Minnesota. The Hawkeyes will travel up to Minneapolis to take on PJ Fleck's Golden Gophers on Saturday in a contest that will air at 3:00 PM CT on Fox.
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota
Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Basketball at Seton Hall: Preview, How to Watch, + Game Thread
The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) are in New Jersey to take on Shaheen Holloway’s Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) in the Hawks’ first test of the season. The matchup is a part of The Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big Ten & Big East with the Big Ten leading 3-1 through two nights. Iowa’s 1-2 in their three attempts. The overall record between the conferences tilts 2-1-3 (24-24 in past seasons) towards the Big Ten. Maybe add another matchup to get rid of the ties?
#7 Cyclones hold off upset-minded Panthers
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night. The Cyclones led by as much as 14 points and had a 76-63 advantage with 8:25 left […]
CBS Sports
Watch Seton Hall vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Seton Hall Pirates will play host again and welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes to Prudential Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune. Seton...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Add McGrath to Coaching Staff
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa baseball team has named Sean McGrath as assistant baseball coach and player development analyst, head coach Rick Heller announced Wednesday. “We are excited to welcome Sean and his family to Iowa,” said Heller. “Sean is an outstanding pitching coach with a...
iheart.com
U of Iowa Police Notice Trends, Since Alcohol Sales Allowed At Kinnick
(Iowa City, IA) -- It's been one year since alcohol sales were approved at Kinnick stadium and local healthcare providers and law enforcement have noticed a change. University of Iowa Police Chief Mark Bullock told the Iowa Board of Regents last week that officers have noticed less trash around the stadium, and they've also noticed fewer intoxicated people showing up at football games. Bullock says it appears the fans are not making pre-game drinking as much of a priority, now that alcohol is available for purchase during the game. He also says he's heard from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics that game-day admissions have been lower since the policy went into place.
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Poor road conditions blamed for north Iowa rollover crash
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Poor road conditions are being balmed for a rollover crash on Highway 18. The Cerro Gordo Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened Tuesday at 6:43 p.m. at mile marker 184. James Lund, 80, of Savage, Minnesota, was pulling a boat with a van and...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
Comments / 0