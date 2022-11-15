A delicious and classic recipe, this Italian Wedding Soup is hearty and comforting. It is made with a flavorful broth filled with vegetables, meatballs and pasta!. One thing I love about Fall is that it means I can make all the soups! One of my favorites has always been this Italian Wedding Soup. It manages to be a super filling soup without leaving you feeling heavy afterwards. All the flavors, from the spices, to the pasta, vegetables and meatballs work so well together. Don't let the all ingredients fool you, it is actually much simpler to make than you would think at first glance. This Italian Wedding Soup can easily be made in under an hour and it will taste like it's been simmering away all day!

22 DAYS AGO