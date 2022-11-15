ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Statewide study examines health of forestland in Maryland

MARYLAND – A recent study from the University of Maryland’s Harry R. Hughes Center for Agro-Ecology (HHCAE), Chesapeake Conservancy, and the University of Vermont is revealing data about the health of Maryland’s forestland. Calling For Collaboration. The study was born from two pieces of legislation passed by...
Delaware seeing increase in potbellied pigs running at large

DOVER, Del. – Delaware officials say there has been a significant increase in potbellied pigs running at large in residential and rural areas, including on state lands. Officials say these pics pose a nuisance to landowners, increase the threat of establishing feral pig populations, damage natural resources, and risk carrying endemic diseases such as salmonella or even swine flu. These diseases can then spread to both people and animals.
HealthLink helps reduce recidivism rates

MARYLAND – New efforts are underway to address social concerns that former inmates may face when returning to society, in order to reduce recidivism rates in Maryland. “If you think about the hierarchy of needs, if you want someone to be a productive member of society to get a job, or to go into a training program, you have to really start with their basic needs,” says Traci Kodeck, the CEO of Health Care Access Maryland (HCAM).
Delaware reaches $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart over opioid mishandling

DELAWARE – Walmart must fork over $3.1 billion for their alleged role in contributing to the United State’s opioid crisis. Tuesday, Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings announced the multistate settlement, slated to require significant improvements on how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids. Other Attorneys General on the executive committee, attorneys representing local governments, and Walmart have all agreed on the settlement. It is now being sent to other states for review and approval.
