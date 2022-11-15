MARYLAND – New efforts are underway to address social concerns that former inmates may face when returning to society, in order to reduce recidivism rates in Maryland. “If you think about the hierarchy of needs, if you want someone to be a productive member of society to get a job, or to go into a training program, you have to really start with their basic needs,” says Traci Kodeck, the CEO of Health Care Access Maryland (HCAM).

