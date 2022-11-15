Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Delaware Housing Alliance Report: 1/3rd of homeless in Delaware are children under 18
DELAWARE- A new report from the Delaware Housing Alliance finds that homelessness and eviction have risen in the first state between 2019 and 2022. In Sussex County, the report found that one-third of the population has faced homelessness, with one-third being children under 18-years-old. “That’s not always what people picture...
WMDT.com
‘Listen to them:” Transgender Awareness Week opens up conversation on acceptance, many local resources available
DELMARVA – This week marks Transgender Awareness Week, and local advocates say education and awareness is the focus and key to supporting your loved ones on their journey. Delmarva Gender Expression Movement tells us that statistics show that 1 in 4 people under the age of 24 now identify as LGBTQ, with many coming out as trans or non-binary.
WMDT.com
Statewide study examines health of forestland in Maryland
MARYLAND – A recent study from the University of Maryland’s Harry R. Hughes Center for Agro-Ecology (HHCAE), Chesapeake Conservancy, and the University of Vermont is revealing data about the health of Maryland’s forestland. Calling For Collaboration. The study was born from two pieces of legislation passed by...
WMDT.com
Delaware seeing increase in potbellied pigs running at large
DOVER, Del. – Delaware officials say there has been a significant increase in potbellied pigs running at large in residential and rural areas, including on state lands. Officials say these pics pose a nuisance to landowners, increase the threat of establishing feral pig populations, damage natural resources, and risk carrying endemic diseases such as salmonella or even swine flu. These diseases can then spread to both people and animals.
WMDT.com
HealthLink helps reduce recidivism rates
MARYLAND – New efforts are underway to address social concerns that former inmates may face when returning to society, in order to reduce recidivism rates in Maryland. “If you think about the hierarchy of needs, if you want someone to be a productive member of society to get a job, or to go into a training program, you have to really start with their basic needs,” says Traci Kodeck, the CEO of Health Care Access Maryland (HCAM).
WMDT.com
Maryland Coastal Bays Program releases new data on health of inland bays
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Every year, the Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP) releases their report card on the health of the state’s coastal bays. This year, their report card is coming out at the same time as their five-year State of the Bays report. “Trends mean everything.”. “Trends...
WMDT.com
Gov. John Carney warns of potential health triple whammy in fall, winter months
DELAWARE – Delaware Governor John Carney warning about a potential health triple whammy. This comes as the First State is expected to see a surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu, and COVID-19 cases. “With the last two years, we’ve seen COVID-19 and a surge in COVID-19 cases both...
WMDT.com
Delaware reaches $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart over opioid mishandling
DELAWARE – Walmart must fork over $3.1 billion for their alleged role in contributing to the United State’s opioid crisis. Tuesday, Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings announced the multistate settlement, slated to require significant improvements on how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids. Other Attorneys General on the executive committee, attorneys representing local governments, and Walmart have all agreed on the settlement. It is now being sent to other states for review and approval.
WMDT.com
NASA tracks Chesapeake Bay water quality with satellite imagery, new algorithm
MARYLAND – Researchers are trying to get a better look at water quality in the Chesapeake Bay by looking down from space. NASA, the Maryland Department of Environment (MDE), and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are teaming up to do just that. “We’re never going to replace what...
WMDT.com
Christmas tree shortages linger ahead of upcoming holiday season, inflation spikes up prices
DELMARVA – The holiday season is vastly approaching, which means many will be the market for the perfect Christmas tree. Local farmers say inventory is tight and you will pay more for the staple this year. Nichols Tree Farm tells us things like distribution issues and shipping costs contribute...
Comments / 0