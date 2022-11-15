ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Dedication ceremony to be held for new NHC Government Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that a dedication ceremony will be held on Nov. 21 for the new NHC Government Center. Per the release, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the first-floor lobby of the new facility, which is located at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington. The county expects employees to be able to move into the new building in early 2023.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UNCW Fall 2022 Senior Exhibition to be shown starting Nov. 17

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington will show the Fall 2022 Senior Exhibition from Thursday, Nov. 17, to Friday, Dec. 16. The exhibition will be held in UNCW’s Cultural Arts Building Art Gallery with an opening reception on Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Grand reopening to be held for New Hanover High School’s Brogden Hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School has announced that the grand reopening of Brogden Hall will take place on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. According to the announcement, the “Bringing Back Brogden Celebration” will include a game between the NHHS basketball team and school alumni. Additionally, there will be, concessions, a raffle and T-shirts for sale.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

East Columbus High School to hold Career and Opportunity Fair

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools has announced its first Career and Opportunity Fair will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Columbus High School. East Columbus High School is located at 32 Gator Lane in Lake Waccamaw. “The purpose of...
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
WHYY

Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray

Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project

NHC Board of Commissioners vote in favor of continuing use of Cape Fear Museum building. Commissioners also approved a budget amendment to buy the Project Grace design plans and construction documents from the developer for $2.5 million. Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Two parties make pitch to Southport for land tract

Two parties interested in a tract of land owned by the city of Southport spoke to the Southport Board of Aldermen about their intentions during last Thursday’s meeting at the community building. Representatives from The Polote Corporation and biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) laid out...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

NC Wildlife and Boiling Spring Lakes PD hold informational meeting on coyotes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Representatives from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department held a meeting to provide information and answer questions from residents about coyotes. While there have been no specific attacks or incidents, residents have expressed concerns after hearing and seeing them around the area.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy