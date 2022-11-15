Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenWilmington, NC
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing TeenStill UnsolvedWilmington, NC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Related
WECT
Dedication ceremony to be held for new NHC Government Center
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that a dedication ceremony will be held on Nov. 21 for the new NHC Government Center. Per the release, the ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the first-floor lobby of the new facility, which is located at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington. The county expects employees to be able to move into the new building in early 2023.
whqr.org
Robby Collins takes the seat of former Cape Fear Community College Trustee Jimmy Hopkins
Collins did want to be re-appointed by the school board in June; however, he lost his bid to current trustee Ray Funderburk III, despite a campaign for his reinstatement by representatives of the college and county commissioner and Trustee Bill Rivenbark. Rivenbark’s brother, Wilmington City Councilman Charlie Rivenbark, was one...
WECT
Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as population continues to grow
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight. A mother in Pender County is upset with her son’s school administration after claiming he was stabbed with a pencil by another student on the school bus. Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car...
WECT
Documentary on LGBTQ woman disemboweled 30 years ago to be shown on UNCW campus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A documentary on one of the most horrific murders in Wilmington history will be shown Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at UNCW’s McNeil Hall. This will be the first of a series of screenings of the film “Park View” at universities across the state.
WECT
UNCW Fall 2022 Senior Exhibition to be shown starting Nov. 17
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington will show the Fall 2022 Senior Exhibition from Thursday, Nov. 17, to Friday, Dec. 16. The exhibition will be held in UNCW’s Cultural Arts Building Art Gallery with an opening reception on Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
WECT
City of Wilmington to distribute free Thanksgiving meals today at annual luncheon for seniors
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the 18th annual “Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon” will take place on Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Per the announcement, the luncheon will take place at the MLK Community Center at 401 S 8th St. in Wilmington.
WECT
New Hanover County and Wilmington partner to provide Thanksgiving meals for people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are partnering with local churches, nonprofits and businesses to give away food for Thanksgiving to people in need. This Saturday, Nov. 19, free food baskets and care bags will be given out at the Martin Luther King Community...
WECT
Grand reopening to be held for New Hanover High School’s Brogden Hall
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover High School has announced that the grand reopening of Brogden Hall will take place on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. According to the announcement, the “Bringing Back Brogden Celebration” will include a game between the NHHS basketball team and school alumni. Additionally, there will be, concessions, a raffle and T-shirts for sale.
WECT
Good Shepherd Center distributes thanksgiving meals to people in need
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight. A mother in Pender County is upset with her son’s school administration after claiming he was stabbed with a pencil by another student on the school bus. Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car...
WECT
“The Devil’s Stomping Ground” will open 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival
“We All Have Belly Buttons”: Former state senator writes children’s book with a powerful message. “We All Have Belly Buttons”: Former state senator writes children’s book with a powerful message. Wilmington to kick off holiday festivities with annual downtown holiday tree lighting. Updated: 7 hours ago.
WECT
East Columbus High School to hold Career and Opportunity Fair
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Schools has announced its first Career and Opportunity Fair will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Columbus High School. East Columbus High School is located at 32 Gator Lane in Lake Waccamaw. “The purpose of...
Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray
Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
WECT
“We All Have Belly Buttons”: Former state senator writes children’s book with a powerful message
“The Devil’s Stomping Ground” will open 2022 Cucalorus Film Festival. Wilmington to kick off holiday festivities with annual downtown holiday tree lighting. The City of Wilmington is kicking off the holiday season with a tree lighting event in downtown Wilmington on Friday, Nov. 25 starting at 5:30 p.m.
WECT
Bluewater Waterfront Grill to host fundraiser to benefit Communities In Schools of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bluewater Waterfront Grill will host the Blue and White Bash to benefit Communities In Schools of Cape Fear on Friday, Nov. 18 from 7 to 10 p.m. The event will support CIS’s programs to help students at risk of dropping out and to divert students who have committed low-level offenses from the criminal justice system.
WECT
N.C. General Assembly allocates $15 million in grants for flood infrastructure improvements
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina is taking some major steps to help improve infrastructure to battle flooding. Local leaders and the American Flood Coalition announced that the state is investing $15 million to help improve transportation resiliency. Hurricanes in the past several years, including Florence, showed the region how critical improving roadways is.
WECT
Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project
NHC Board of Commissioners vote in favor of continuing use of Cape Fear Museum building. Commissioners also approved a budget amendment to buy the Project Grace design plans and construction documents from the developer for $2.5 million. Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and...
WECT
County attorney for New Hanover County to retire after 39 of years of service
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that Wanda Copley, county attorney, plans to retire at the end of June. Copley has served as a county attorney for 38 years, with 2023 marking her 39th year serving the county. Per the announcement, she began serving as...
WECT
Masonboro Island welcomes 10,000th student visitor, reaches major milestone
MASONBORO ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Masonboro Island reached a major milestone when its 10,000th student visited the island on Monday after nearly a decade of the Island Explorer Program. Every 5th grade in New Hanover County is ferried to the island for a hands-on, three-station interactive field trip where they...
The State Port Pilot
Two parties make pitch to Southport for land tract
Two parties interested in a tract of land owned by the city of Southport spoke to the Southport Board of Aldermen about their intentions during last Thursday’s meeting at the community building. Representatives from The Polote Corporation and biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) laid out...
WECT
NC Wildlife and Boiling Spring Lakes PD hold informational meeting on coyotes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Representatives from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department held a meeting to provide information and answer questions from residents about coyotes. While there have been no specific attacks or incidents, residents have expressed concerns after hearing and seeing them around the area.
Comments / 0