If you are a member of Gen X, and had your Windham Hill records phase, then you certainly came across the music of George Winston. The acclaimed pianist is well known for his work with Windham Hill, and his love for the music of Vince Guaraldi who wrote the music for the television adaptations of the Charles M. Schulz “Peanuts” comics. Winston has recorded two albums of Guaraldi compositions and is working on a third. Winston will be appearing in Frankfort tomorrow night, Nov. 15 at the Grand Theatre. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

