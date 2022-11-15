ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

WBKO

KYTC District 3 traffic update for Nov. 18 through Nov. 25

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Traffic updates and road work projects that drivers need to be aware of going into the weekend and for next week’s commute. The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for November 18 through November 25 are listed below. All...
k105.com

KSP arrests Leitchfield woman, Green Co. man on drug charges

A Leitchfield woman and a Greensburg man with felony convictions have been arrested in Grayson County on multiple drug charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Crystal G. Vigil and 47-year-old Jonathan B. Clark during a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway. According to the arrest citation, on Monday morning...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies in Tuesday night crash in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died last Tuesday night in a crash in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown Police said the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Public Information Officer John Thomas said a woman was driving a 2002 Ford Focus westbound when she crossed into the eastbound lanes of Ring Road and hit a 1998 Chevrolet SUV head-on.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County

The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
k105.com

Allegedly high Clarkson woman claiming to be ‘Lady Liberty’ arrested after driving with 2 infants in car

A Clarkson woman has been jailed after being accused of driving while high on drugs with two infants in the vehicle. On Sunday night at approximately 9:35, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2006 Mazda MAZDA3 with faulty equipment traveling in the 300 block of Millerstown Road. Jones conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway on-ramp, according to the arrest citation.
CLARKSON, KY
maconcountychronicle.com

Local Teen Dies From Crash Injuries

Eighteen-year-old Levi Matthew Cassidy, of Macon County, died from injuries he sustained in a one-car crash on Cold Springs Road at the Anchor Lane intersection, on Friday, November 11, 2022. According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Levi Cassidy was driving east on Cold Springs Road in a...
MACON COUNTY, TN
WLKY.com

2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Hardin County crash; suspect arrested

WEST POINT, Ky. — A Radcliff woman is in jail following a crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash

Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating cold case

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says officials are actively investigating a cold case from the year 2000. The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is investigating the disappearance of Peggy Sue Ashley. The sheriff’s office says Ashley’s last known location was in Scottsville in the early morning hours on July 29, 2000.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Cold air remains!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight, temperatures will dip down into the low 20s but skies will remain clear. Sunday will be very cold with highs only reaching into the mid-30s . Bundle up for the remainder of the weekend. Over the next 24 hours temperatures are not expected to get...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

