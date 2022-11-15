Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
Body found after grass fire in Edmonson County, death investigation underway
CHALYBEATE, Ky. (WBKO) - A body was found after authorities responded to a grass fire in Edmonson County Thursday night, according to Kentucky State Police. Authorities discovered a deceased woman identified as Texie Colley, 94, of Chalybeate, outside at her home Thursday night around 5 p.m. Police said that Colley...
WBKO
KYTC District 3 traffic update for Nov. 18 through Nov. 25
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Traffic updates and road work projects that drivers need to be aware of going into the weekend and for next week’s commute. The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for November 18 through November 25 are listed below. All...
k105.com
Leitchfield FD battles huge outbuilding fire that destroyed multiple vehicles, many other items
A large outbuilding and its contents, including vehicles and equipment, have been destroyed in a fire on Sunbeam Road. Friday morning at 1:06, the Leitchfield Fire Department responded to the outbuilding fire in the 1900 block of Sunbeam Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found one side of the building fully engulfed in flames.
k105.com
KSP arrests Leitchfield woman, Green Co. man on drug charges
A Leitchfield woman and a Greensburg man with felony convictions have been arrested in Grayson County on multiple drug charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Crystal G. Vigil and 47-year-old Jonathan B. Clark during a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway. According to the arrest citation, on Monday morning...
Wave 3
One dead, two severely injured in late night crash in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating a late night crash in Elizabethtown has left one person dead and two severely injured. The crash happened Tuesday just before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Police said a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on...
wdrb.com
Woman dies in Tuesday night crash in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died last Tuesday night in a crash in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown Police said the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Public Information Officer John Thomas said a woman was driving a 2002 Ford Focus westbound when she crossed into the eastbound lanes of Ring Road and hit a 1998 Chevrolet SUV head-on.
lakercountry.com
Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County
The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
k105.com
Allegedly high Clarkson woman claiming to be ‘Lady Liberty’ arrested after driving with 2 infants in car
A Clarkson woman has been jailed after being accused of driving while high on drugs with two infants in the vehicle. On Sunday night at approximately 9:35, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2006 Mazda MAZDA3 with faulty equipment traveling in the 300 block of Millerstown Road. Jones conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway on-ramp, according to the arrest citation.
k105.com
Hardin Co. woman allegedly on drugs hits vehicle head-on, killing 2 small children, seriously injuring pregnant mother
A Hardin County woman allegedly under the influence of drugs has been arrested after she struck a vehicle head-on, killing an infant and toddler and seriously injuring their pregnant mother. Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, has been charged with two counts of murder, first-degree assault and DUI. Chapman is...
maconcountychronicle.com
Local Teen Dies From Crash Injuries
Eighteen-year-old Levi Matthew Cassidy, of Macon County, died from injuries he sustained in a one-car crash on Cold Springs Road at the Anchor Lane intersection, on Friday, November 11, 2022. According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Levi Cassidy was driving east on Cold Springs Road in a...
k105.com
Edmonson Co. sheriff to retire effective Nov. 30. Loss of deputies spur move.
The Edmonson County sheriff has announced he is retiring early. The Edmonson Voice on Monday published a letter Sheriff Shane Doyle presented to Edmonson County Fiscal Court indicating his intention to retire on November 30. Doyle, who was defeated in the May primary by James Edward Vincent, was first elected...
WLKY.com
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Hardin County crash; suspect arrested
WEST POINT, Ky. — A Radcliff woman is in jail following a crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
WBKO
UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash
Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate.
wnky.com
Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating cold case
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says officials are actively investigating a cold case from the year 2000. The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is investigating the disappearance of Peggy Sue Ashley. The sheriff’s office says Ashley’s last known location was in Scottsville in the early morning hours on July 29, 2000.
Elizabethtown police warns community of 'unusual' insurance scam; Here's what to know
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown police are warning neighbors about an "unusual" scam in the area. In a Facebook post, the department said a women in Radcliff reached out saying she was receiving calls and texts from a 270 number from someone who identified themselves as working for a health insurance company.
WBKO
More trees given away in an effort to re-plant trees lost during tornado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second time within a month, over 100 trees were given away to community members in Bowling Green. Operation Pride and the Dollar General Cooperation teamed up to give away another 110 seven-gallon trees with a bag of mulch to community members. The initiative...
WBKO
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"
The latest news and weather. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. The latest news and weather.
Gallatin Police Looking for Theft Suspect Randall Brummett
Gallatin Police Department needs help locating Randall Brummett who is wanted for Theft Under $1000. He has an active warrant for theft on file in Sumner County. If you’re able to provide information on Brummett’s whereabouts contact the Gallatin Police Department or FTO Meyer at 615-452-1313 or [email protected]
WBKO
Cold air remains!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight, temperatures will dip down into the low 20s but skies will remain clear. Sunday will be very cold with highs only reaching into the mid-30s . Bundle up for the remainder of the weekend. Over the next 24 hours temperatures are not expected to get...
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Kentucky-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride near Louisville. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 1