Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/16/22 – 11/17/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/16/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/17/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County, Tennessee man is wanted following a shooting at a hotel in Dyersburg early Saturday morning. Darius Riding, 33, of Dyer is wanted by Dyersburg Police for attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to police, officers discovered a 40-year-old man was shot at the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30 […]
WBBJ
Gibson County man wanted for attempted murder
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating an attempted murder suspect. Police say 33-year-old Darius Riding, of Gibson County, is wanted after a shooting incident in Dyersburg. According to police, officers responded to the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30...
tbinewsroom.com
Investigation into Distribution of Meth Leads to Drug, Weapons Seizure and Arrest
CEDAR GROVE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Henderson County man on drug and weapons charges. Since June, agents and officers...
WBBJ
Bethel Springs man charged with TennCare fraud
BETHEL SPRINGS, Tenn. — An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a TennCare recipient in Bethel Springs. After receiving information from the division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity, TBI agents began an investigation...
fourstateshomepage.com
Tennessee man faces vehicular homicide charges in crash that killed Missourian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee investigators have found that a driver involved in an August crash is responsible for killing a Missouri man. The investigation found that Jeremy King, 40, of Troy, Tenn., was driving a Chrysler Pacifica at approximately 89mph passing vehicles in the lane of oncoming traffic, just before he clipped the back of a Ford F250 truck and lost control of the Chrysler.
WBBJ
Department celebrates promotions among their own
MARTIN, Tenn. — A West Tennessee police department is celebrating the promotion of two of their own. The Martin Police Department shared on Tuesday that Kelly Hendon achieved the rank of Criminal Investigator. The department says he has been with them for four years. The day before, the promotion...
WBBJ
Local judge receives sentence over DUI charge
JACKSON, Tenn. — On August 17, a Madison County General Sessions court judge was arrested. Back in August, Judge Hugh Harvey Jr. was arrested on two charges. One being a DUI and second being in possession of a handgun while under the influence. Around 1:30 p.m., Harvey was seen...
WBBJ
South Jackson residents express their concerns to city officials
JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of south Jackson met with city leaders to discuss concerns within their neighborhoods. Residents of District 1 filled the South Jackson Community Center with concerns and opinions. Mayor Scott Conger, representatives from the Jackson Police and Fire Departments, Health & Sanitation, and many other departments...
WBBJ
2 arrested from Camden home in ongoing drug investigation
CAMDEN, Tenn. — Two people were arrested Monday night as part of an ongoing drug investigation in Benton County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 26-year-old Wesley Jenkins, of Camden, and 31-year-old Kayla Hampton, of Huntingdon, were taken into custody at a home in Camden. A news release...
WBBJ
West TN veterans get new roof with help from local organizations
HOLLADAY, Tenn. — A team of organizations come together to give back to local veterans. “I am happy that these programs are out there for veterans for the people that can’t afford it. It just kinda takes a little bit of the burden off,” said Sgt. Bobie Joe Haarer.
Memphis man gets 12 years for killing father, daughter in Pickwick Lake boat crash
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man who admitted to killing a father and his daughter in a boating crash on Pickwick Lake was sentenced Monday to 12 years in jail, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by...
WBBJ
Community invited to help gives veterans a merry Christmas
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local community is coming together to give veterans a merry Christmas. The Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt is welcoming residents to be part of its Vets Angel Tree Program. The veterans have created a Christmas list, which will be on cards located at the...
WBBJ
Grant money available for entrepreneurs in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple companies are joining forces to offer entrepreneurs interesting opportunities in West Tennessee to grow their business. Heartland Forward is a company located in Arkansas, and their goal is to boost entrepreneurs in the center of the United States. According Heartland Forward, the center region of...
WBBJ
Free meals given out at West Tennessee restaurant
BELLS, Tenn. — The Front Porch gave out free Thanksgiving meals to all who stopped by. This restaurant is owned by Caroline Reed, who does this event annually. Reed felt the need to give back to her community, and she has been doing so at The Front Porch for 11 years.
WBBJ
Lynn Davis Coburn
Lynn Davis Coburn, age 81, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Bells Nursing Home, Bells, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 18, 2022, in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Weakley Co. Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk
Martin, Tenn.–Funeral services have been set for Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk. Plunk died Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. Plunk will be buried in Dresden with police honors and will be escorted into Dresden by members of law enforcement from the George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson on Friday afternoon with the procession leaving Jackson at 2 p.m.
WBBJ
Claude Henry Clements
age 64, resident of Oakland and husband of Deborah Lynn Mauldin Clements, departed this life Sunday, November 13, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Claude was born December 3, 1957 in Clarksdale, MS, the son of Claude and Margaret. He graduated from West Memphis High School in 1975 and attended Arkansas State University.
WBBJ
Former co-owner of local medical clinic sentenced in opioid investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The former co-owner of a local medical clinic was sentenced to prison on Tuesday. According to court documents, Jay Shires was sentenced to six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to making a false statement relating to health care matters. Shires, along with several others,...
WBBJ
Free Thanksgiving meals to be distributed in Henderson
HENDERSON, Tenn. — “Cookies for Cancer” will be giving away free Thanksgiving meals in Henderson. The meals are free to anyone in need and will include turkey and dressing, gravy, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie. If you or anyone you know could use a hot meal for...
Comments / 0