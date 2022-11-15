ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Massive turbine makes its way through North Dakota

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KMOT) – A massive turbine made its way through parts of North Dakota Wednesday. The roughly one-million-pound load cut through Watford City Wednesday around 3 p.m. It wasn’t required, but as a courtesy, local law enforcement temporarily shut down the Hwy 85/Hwy 23 and Hwy 85...
WATFORD CITY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota receives $1.7 Billion dollars in first year of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota is already seeing the results of a bipartisan bill meant to improve infrastructure across the country. The $1.2 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, otherwise known as the American Jobs Plan, was officially signed into law on November 15th, 2021. The legislation contained measures to rebuild roadways and bridges, improve airports and public transportation options including passenger rail, create a electric vehicle charging network, and more all across the United States.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota airports see near pre-pandemic level passenger counts in September

(Fargo, ND) -- Passenger numbers at the state's commercial airports are on the rise. The State Aeronautics Commission says Hector International in Fargo enjoyed its best September ever with over 35-thousand passengers, a 3.6% increase. Five of North Dakota's commercial airports exceeded numbers from September 2019. Bismarck increased by just under ten percent, Dickinson's passenger numbers rose by over 26-percent and Williston spiked with a nearly 42-percent increase in passengers this September compared to 2019.
FARGO, ND
redlakenationnews.com

North Dakota oil industry has stronger month

North Dakota's oil patch posted one of its strongest months this year with output rising 4% in September. "There was some really good news in September," Lynn Helms, the state's mineral resources director, said Tuesday. "For the first time since March, we are back over the 1.1 million barrels [of oil] per day mark."
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Love is in the air in North Dakota, study says

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It may not be February yet, but in North Dakota, love is always in the air — at least, according to a study that labels it as one of the best places in the United States to find love. A recent analysis performed by online casino guide SlotSource collected a few […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Early North Dakota Winter Storm Topples Driving Range Nets in Viral Video

A driving range in Fargo, North Dakota is making a few repairs after an early winter storm’s heavy ice toppled its nets late last week. A video obtained by The Weather Channel shows the winter storm dropping ice, which accumulated on the driving range’s nets. The built-up heavy ice then caused chunks of the netting to fall one after another in a domino-like way. Then a large section of the netting came crashing down at the end of the video.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
YANKTON, SD
US 103.3

Weather Is Nasty. Travel Safe Today ND

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news North Dakota, but old man winter is here and he is not letting up either. Traveling into Mandan this morning we encountered drifts, blowing snow, and ice patches. Thankful for four-wheel drive and thankful for the crews working non-stop all night to try to keep the main roads cleared. Currently Bismarck Mandan and surrounding communities is in a winter weather advisory from NWS, released at 3:13amCST; "Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes."
MANDAN, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy