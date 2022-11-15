Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Massive turbine makes its way through North Dakota
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KMOT) – A massive turbine made its way through parts of North Dakota Wednesday. The roughly one-million-pound load cut through Watford City Wednesday around 3 p.m. It wasn’t required, but as a courtesy, local law enforcement temporarily shut down the Hwy 85/Hwy 23 and Hwy 85...
Homelessness in North Dakota and what you can do to help
Reporter Kyara Brown spoke with Sherrice Roness, Homelessness Liaison for the Bismarck Public School, about the Freezin' for a Reason event.
voiceofalexandria.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in North Dakota
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in North Dakota using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
dakotafreepress.com
Republican Legislator Not Keeping Party Chairman’s Marijuana Out of South Dakota
Representative and theocrat Fred Deutsch (R-4/Florence) says he’s getting tons of thank-yous for his role in fighting Initiated Measure 27, the marijuana-legalization proposal that South Dakota voters rejected last week:. “Thank you for all you did to keep marijuana out of South Dakota!” writes Marj in her psalmy note....
KFYR-TV
Shoveler on the roof: Minnesota man helps Bismarck homeowners avoid hidden dangers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The snow piling up around town might be inconvenient, but when it builds up on a roof, it can be deadly. That’s why one Minnesota man traveled to Bismarck to help folks dig out. Jesse Lofgren is comfortable on a roof. For the past 20...
KFYR-TV
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A nearly one-million-pound turbine will be traveling from Buffalo, South Dakota to Saskatchewan, Canada. According to a North Dakota Highway Patrol spokeswoman, the massive payload will start in Buffalo, South Dakota Tuesday and drive on Highway 85. The convoy plans to turn on Highway 2 in...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota receives $1.7 Billion dollars in first year of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota is already seeing the results of a bipartisan bill meant to improve infrastructure across the country. The $1.2 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, otherwise known as the American Jobs Plan, was officially signed into law on November 15th, 2021. The legislation contained measures to rebuild roadways and bridges, improve airports and public transportation options including passenger rail, create a electric vehicle charging network, and more all across the United States.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota airports see near pre-pandemic level passenger counts in September
(Fargo, ND) -- Passenger numbers at the state's commercial airports are on the rise. The State Aeronautics Commission says Hector International in Fargo enjoyed its best September ever with over 35-thousand passengers, a 3.6% increase. Five of North Dakota's commercial airports exceeded numbers from September 2019. Bismarck increased by just under ten percent, Dickinson's passenger numbers rose by over 26-percent and Williston spiked with a nearly 42-percent increase in passengers this September compared to 2019.
redlakenationnews.com
North Dakota oil industry has stronger month
North Dakota's oil patch posted one of its strongest months this year with output rising 4% in September. "There was some really good news in September," Lynn Helms, the state's mineral resources director, said Tuesday. "For the first time since March, we are back over the 1.1 million barrels [of oil] per day mark."
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Game and Fish Department manages two species of deer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department manages two species of deer in our state, and in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors Mike Anderson explains the difference between the two. The two species of deer in North Dakota are white-tailed deer and mule...
Is It Illegal To Warm Up Your Vehicle Unattended In North Dakota?
Here's what the North Dakota Century Code says about the topic.
Love is in the air in North Dakota, study says
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It may not be February yet, but in North Dakota, love is always in the air — at least, according to a study that labels it as one of the best places in the United States to find love. A recent analysis performed by online casino guide SlotSource collected a few […]
KFYR-TV
World population reaches 8 billion; North Dakota mothers share about birth, support, and growing families
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The world’s population reached a milestone on Tuesday. Eight billion people now inhabit the Earth. Experts credit longer life expectancies with the global life expectancy hovering around 70 years old. North Dakota is playing its part. Our state ranks third for the highest birth rate, falling behind only Utah and Alaska.
Early North Dakota Winter Storm Topples Driving Range Nets in Viral Video
A driving range in Fargo, North Dakota is making a few repairs after an early winter storm’s heavy ice toppled its nets late last week. A video obtained by The Weather Channel shows the winter storm dropping ice, which accumulated on the driving range’s nets. The built-up heavy ice then caused chunks of the netting to fall one after another in a domino-like way. Then a large section of the netting came crashing down at the end of the video.
Testing for chronic wasting disease in deer down in Montana
Getting tested is a simple task that comes at no cost to hunters. However, sample collection numbers are dropping.
Revisiting One Of North Dakota’s Most Tragic Kidnapping Cases
While North Dakota feels like one of the safest places to live, crime and tragedy does often strike.
KFYR-TV
South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Woman arrested on grounds of North Dakota Governor's Residence sentenced to jail
(Bismarck, ND) -- A Bismarck woman who was arrested on the grounds of the North Dakota Governor's Residence will spend three months in jail. Court records show 32-year-old Dakota Bee was arrested in May after she went onto the grounds after a gate was opened to let a car in.
Weather Is Nasty. Travel Safe Today ND
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news North Dakota, but old man winter is here and he is not letting up either. Traveling into Mandan this morning we encountered drifts, blowing snow, and ice patches. Thankful for four-wheel drive and thankful for the crews working non-stop all night to try to keep the main roads cleared. Currently Bismarck Mandan and surrounding communities is in a winter weather advisory from NWS, released at 3:13amCST; "Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes."
