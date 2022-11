SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. “I think its important to play these games and feel comfortable,” Eberle said. “I think we’re doing a better job of that. You know, once you get into the postseason a lot of games are close. You have to feel comfortable in uncomfortable situations, and this is just a good test to do that.” Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Petersen stopped 25 shots. Los Angeles was playing for the second straight night to finish a four-game road trip. The Kings lost to the Canucks 4-1 on Friday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO